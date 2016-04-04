Execute command to run in the background. Calling the returned function restarts the process if it's already running.
Run a process in the background, and restart on changes.
var bg = require("gulp-bg");
let bgtask;
gulp.task("server", bgtask = bg("node", "--harmony", "server.js"));
const exitCallback = (proc) => { if (proc.errorcode != 0) { process.exit(proc.errorcode); } };
gulp.task("stop", () => {
bgtask.setCallback(exitCallback);
bgtask.stop();
}
});
gulp.task("default", ["server"], function() {
gulp.watch(["server.js"], ["server"]);
});
MIT