Execute command to run in the background. Calling the returned function restarts the process if it's already running.

Usage

Run a process in the background, and restart on changes.

var bg = require ( "gulp-bg" ); let bgtask; gulp.task( "server" , bgtask = bg( "node" , "--harmony" , "server.js" )); const exitCallback = ( proc ) => { if (proc.errorcode != 0 ) { process.exit(proc.errorcode); } }; gulp.task( "stop" , () => { bgtask.setCallback(exitCallback); bgtask.stop(); } }); gulp.task( "default" , [ "server" ], function ( ) { gulp.watch([ "server.js" ], [ "server" ]); });

License

MIT