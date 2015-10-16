openbase logo
gulp-base64

by Iaroslav Voloshchuk
0.1.3 (see all)

Gulp task for converting all data found within a stylesheet (those within a url( ... ) declaration) into base64-encoded data URI strings

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-base64

Gulp task for converting all files found within a stylesheet (those within a url( ... ) declaration) into base64-encoded data URI strings.

Install

Install with npm

npm install gulp-base64 --save-dev

Example usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var base64 = require('./build/gulp-base64');

//basic example
gulp.task('build', function () {
    return gulp.src('./css/*.css')
        .pipe(base64())
        .pipe(concat('main.css'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./public/css'));
});
...
//example with options
gulp.task('build', function () {
    return gulp.src('./css/*.css')
        .pipe(base64({
            baseDir: 'public',
            extensions: ['svg', 'png', /\.jpg#datauri$/i],
            exclude:    [/\.server\.(com|net)\/dynamic\//, '--live.jpg'],
            maxImageSize: 8*1024, // bytes,
            deleteAfterEncoding: false,
            debug: true
        }))
        .pipe(concat('main.css'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./public/css'));
});

Options

  • baseDir (String)
    If you have absolute image paths in your stylesheet, the path specified in this option will be used as the base directory (relative to gulpfile).

  • deleteAfterEncoding (Boolean)
    Set this to true to delete images after they've been encoded. You'll want to do this in a staging area, and not in your source directories. Be careful.

  • extensions (Array of String or RegExps)
    Proccess only specified extensions.
    Strings are matched against file-extension only, while RegExps are tested against the raw URL value.

  • exclude (Array of String or RegExps)
    Skip files with URLs that match these patterns.
    Unlike with the extensions option Strings are sub-string matched against the whole URL value.

  • maxImageSize (Number)
    Maximum filesize in bytes for changing image to base64.

  • debug (Boolean)
    Enable log to console.

