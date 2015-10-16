Gulp task for converting all files found within a stylesheet (those within a url( ... ) declaration) into base64-encoded data URI strings.

Install with npm

baseDir (String)

If you have absolute image paths in your stylesheet, the path specified in this option will be used as the base directory (relative to gulpfile).

deleteAfterEncoding (Boolean)

Set this to true to delete images after they've been encoded. You'll want to do this in a staging area, and not in your source directories. Be careful.

extensions (Array of String or RegExp s)

Proccess only specified extensions.

Strings are matched against file-extension only, while RegExps are tested against the raw URL value.

exclude (Array of String or RegExp s)

Skip files with URLs that match these patterns.

Unlike with the extensions option Strings are sub-string matched against the whole URL value.

maxImageSize (Number)

Maximum filesize in bytes for changing image to base64.