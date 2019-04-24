Gulp plugin for aXe utilizing WebDriverJS.
Inspired by grunt-axe-webdriver and gulp-axe-core.
This plugin checks local and remote urls, using the Chrome browser via
chromedriver.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-axe-webdriver
var gulp = require('gulp');
var axe = require('gulp-axe-webdriver');
gulp.task('axe', function() {
var options = {
saveOutputIn: 'allHtml.json',
urls: ['http://www.foobar-url-1/', 'http://www.foobar-url-2/']
};
return axe(options);
});
var gulp = require('gulp');
var axe = require('gulp-axe-webdriver');
gulp.task('axe', function() {
var options = {
saveOutputIn: 'allHtml.json',
urls: ['src/file2.html']
};
return axe(options);
});
var gulp = require('gulp');
var axe = require('gulp-axe-webdriver');
gulp.task('axe', function() {
var options = {
saveOutputIn: 'allHtml.json',
headless: true,
urls: ['src/file2.html']
};
return axe(options);
});
var gulp = require('gulp');
var axe = require('gulp-axe-webdriver');
gulp.task('axe', function() {
var options = {
saveOutputIn: 'allHtml.json',
urls: ['src/*.html', 'http://www.foobar-url-2/']
};
return axe(options);
});
Type:
Object
Default value:
{
errorOnViolation: false,
folderOutputReport: 'aXeReports',
headless: false,
saveOutputIn: '',
scriptTimeout: 60000,
showOnlyViolations: false,
tags: null,
threshold: 0,
urls: [],
verbose: false
}
Type:
Object
Specifies options to be used by axe.a11yCheck. Will override any other configured options. See axe-core API documentation for information on its structure.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
It throws an error on violation from aXe, useful for CI environments if you want to break the build if any new violations are in your results.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Add a CSS selector to the list of elements to exclude from analysis.
Type:
String
Default value:
aXeReports
An optional folder to indicate where the output will be saved.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
To run the Chrome browser in Headless mode.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Adds a CSS selector to the list of elements to include in analysis.
Type:
String
Default value: ''
An optional file to which the results of the accessibility scans will be written as a JSON Array of results objects.
Type:
Number
Default value:
60000
Number of milliseconds for WebDriver to wait before timing out an injected script.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Returns only the results with the accessibility issues.
Type:
String or
Array[String]
Default value:
null
Which tags to filter violations on.
Type:
Number
Default value:
0
A number that represents the maximum number of allowable violations. Each violation represents a rule that fails, it may fail for an number of nodes. It is recommended that this value not be changed. A negative value will prevent failure whatever the number of violations.
Type:
Array[String]
Default value:
[]
An Array of URLs that will be tested. The default value is an empty array, you must supply at least one URL in order to successfully complete this task.
Can also be a glob pattern;
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Show status of the analysis.
