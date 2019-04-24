Gulp plugin for aXe utilizing WebDriverJS.

Inspired by grunt-axe-webdriver and gulp-axe-core.

This plugin checks local and remote urls, using the Chrome browser via chromedriver .

Install

$ npm install

The task

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var axe = require ( 'gulp-axe-webdriver' ); gulp.task( 'axe' , function ( ) { var options = { saveOutputIn : 'allHtml.json' , urls : [ 'http://www.foobar-url-1/' , 'http://www.foobar-url-2/' ] }; return axe(options); });

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var axe = require ( 'gulp-axe-webdriver' ); gulp.task( 'axe' , function ( ) { var options = { saveOutputIn : 'allHtml.json' , urls : [ 'src/file2.html' ] }; return axe(options); });

With Headless Chrome

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var axe = require ( 'gulp-axe-webdriver' ); gulp.task( 'axe' , function ( ) { var options = { saveOutputIn : 'allHtml.json' , headless : true , urls : [ 'src/file2.html' ] }; return axe(options); });

With Glob patterns

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var axe = require ( 'gulp-axe-webdriver' ); gulp.task( 'axe' , function ( ) { var options = { saveOutputIn : 'allHtml.json' , urls : [ 'src/*.html' , 'http://www.foobar-url-2/' ] }; return axe(options); });

Options

Type: Object

Default value:

{ errorOnViolation : false , folderOutputReport : 'aXeReports' , headless : false , saveOutputIn : '' , scriptTimeout : 60000 , showOnlyViolations : false , tags : null , threshold : 0 , urls : [], verbose : false }

a11yCheckOptions

Type: Object

Specifies options to be used by axe.a11yCheck. Will override any other configured options. See axe-core API documentation for information on its structure.

errorOnViolation

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

It throws an error on violation from aXe, useful for CI environments if you want to break the build if any new violations are in your results.

exclude

Type: String

Default value: null

Add a CSS selector to the list of elements to exclude from analysis.

folderOutputReport

Type: String

Default value: aXeReports

An optional folder to indicate where the output will be saved.

headless

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

To run the Chrome browser in Headless mode.

include

Type: String

Default value: null

Adds a CSS selector to the list of elements to include in analysis.

saveOutputIn

Type: String

Default value: ''

An optional file to which the results of the accessibility scans will be written as a JSON Array of results objects.

scriptTimeout

Type: Number

Default value: 60000

Number of milliseconds for WebDriver to wait before timing out an injected script.

showOnlyViolations

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Returns only the results with the accessibility issues.

Type: String or Array[String]

Default value: null

Which tags to filter violations on.

threshold

Type: Number

Default value: 0

A number that represents the maximum number of allowable violations. Each violation represents a rule that fails, it may fail for an number of nodes. It is recommended that this value not be changed. A negative value will prevent failure whatever the number of violations.

urls

Type: Array[String]

Default value: []

An Array of URLs that will be tested. The default value is an empty array, you must supply at least one URL in order to successfully complete this task.

Can also be a glob pattern;

verbose

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Show status of the analysis.

Release History

Read the full changelog.

License

MIT © Felix Zapata