This is a router abstraction for gulp-awspublish, allowing you to define options like caching, key manipulation and such on a per-file basis. The routes are specified similarly to Apache, where the route rules are RegExps processed one by one and when a match is found, the "redirect" is specified using RegExp backreferences.

Installation

You can install gulp-awspublish-router via npm:

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-awspublish-router

Usage

Include the plugin:

var awspublishRouter = require ( "gulp-awspublish-router" );

This is a function that takes an options object as its argument, and the options are as follows:

routes A key-value pair of the routes and their options.

A key-value pair of the routes and their options. cache (optional) Override values for default cache options: cacheTime (defaults to null ) a value in seconds to use for cache headers. If null , no cache headers are applied. sharedCacheTime (default to null ) a value in seconds to use for shared cache headers ( s-maxage ). s-maxage directive overrides both the max-age and expires header, and most well behaved CDNs will obey it. public (defaults to true ) a boolean value on whether to include the public directive in the Cache-Control header. If false, private directive is used instead. allowTransform (defaults to false ) a boolean value on whether to allow transforms of the cached content. If false , the no-transform directive is applied to the Cache-Control header. useExpires (defaults to false ) if specified, applies the Expires header as well. Use with caution as the cache will expire after the cacheTime has passed of the publish time.

(optional) Override values for default cache options:

Examples

var awspublish = require ( "gulp-awspublish" ); var awspublishRouter = require ( "gulp-awspublish-router" ); gulp.task( "publish" , function ( ) { var publisher = awspublish.create({ key : '...' , secret : '...' , bucket : '...' }); gulp.src( "**/*" , { cwd : "./public/" }) .pipe(awspublishRouter({ cache : { cacheTime : 300 }, routes : { "^assets/(?:.+)\\.(?:js|css|svg|ttf)$" : { key : "$&" , gzip : true , cacheTime : 604800 , sharedCacheTime : 630720000 }, "^assets/.+$" : { cacheTime : 630720000 }, "^items/([^/]+)/([^/]+)/index\\.html" : "items/$1/$2" , "^.+\\.html" : { gzip : { ext : ".gz" } }, "^README$" : { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" } }, "^.+$" : "$&" } })) .pipe(publisher.publish()) .pipe(publisher.sync()) .pipe(awspublish.reporter()) });

Contributing

Contributions are most welcome! If you're having problems and don't know why, search the issues to see if someone's had the same issue. If not, file a new issue so we can solve it together and leave the solution visible to others facing the same problem as well. If you find bugs, file an issue, preferably with good reproduction steps. If you want to be totally awesome, you can make a PR to go with your issue, containing a new test case that fails currently!

Development

Development is pretty straightforward, it's all JS and the standard node stuff works:

To install dependencies:

$ npm install

To run the tests:

$ npm test

Then just make your awesome feature and a PR for it. Don't forget to file an issue first, or start with an empty PR so others can see what you're doing and discuss it so there's a a minimal amount of wasted effort.

Do note that the test coverage is currently a whopping 100%. Let's keep it that way! Remember: if it's not in the requirements specification (i.e. the tests), it's not needed, and thus unnecessary bloat.