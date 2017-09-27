A Gulp plugin for publishing your package to AWS Lambda
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-awslambda
It is recommended that you store your AWS Credentials in
~/.aws/credentials as per the docs.
gulp-awslambda accepts a single ZIP file, uploads that to AWS Lambda, and passes it on down the stream. It works really well with gulp-zip:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var lambda = require('gulp-awslambda');
var zip = require('gulp-zip');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src('index.js')
.pipe(zip('archive.zip'))
.pipe(lambda(lambda_params, opts))
.pipe(gulp.dest('.'));
});
For more information on
lambda_params and
opts see the API section.
See the
example/ directory of this repo for a full working example.
lambda(lambda_params, opts)
lambda_params
Parameters describing the Lambda function. This can either be...
corresponding to the name of an existing Lambda function. In this case gulp-awslambda will only update the function's code.
that is mostly the same as you would pass to
updateFunctionConfiguration(). The only required parameters are
FunctionName and
Role. All the other parameters have the following default values:
Handler = 'index.handler': This assumes a valid
exports.handler in
index.js at the root of your ZIP
Runtime = 'nodejs4.3': Also accepts
'nodejs' and
'nodejs6.10'
gulp-awslambda will perform an upsert, meaning the function will be created if it does not already exist, and updated (both code and configuration) otherwise.
For code, gulp-awslambda will default to passing the
ZipFile property. However, you may alternatively pass e.g.:
Code: {
S3Bucket: 'myBucket',
S3Key: 'function.zip',
},
...
to upload from S3.
opts
Options configuring the AWS environment to be used when uploading the function. The following options are supported:
profile
If you use a different credentials profile, you can specify its name with this option.
publish
Allows you to publish a new version when passing in a string for
lambda_params. Otherwise, you may simply specify
Publish as a parameter. If both are provided, the value in
lambda_params will take precedence.
region = 'us-east-1'
Set your AWS region.
alias
Requires publish=true. Creates an alias for the version being published. If the alias already exists, it is updated to point to the version being published. Alternate versions may be specified. The following options are supported:
name
Required string. The name of the alias.
description
Optional text to describe the function's version alias.
version
Optional version number to which to assign the alias. If not specified, the alias will be assigned to the version just published.