gulp-ava

by avajs
3.0.0

Run AVA tests

4K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-ava Build Status

Run AVA tests

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-ava

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const ava = require('gulp-ava');

exports.default = () => (
    gulp.src('test.js')
        // `gulp-ava` needs file paths, so you can't have any plugins before it
        .pipe(ava({verbose: true}))
);

API

ava(options?)

This plugin adheres to AVA options in package.json. You can also specify options in the plugin, as seen above, but prefer the package.json approach whenever possible.

gulp-ava specific options:

silent

Type: boolean
Default: false

Only print output on failure.

nyc

Type: boolean
Default: false

Run AVA with nyc. You must have nyc as a devDependency. nyc options can be defined in package.json.

