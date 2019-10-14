Run AVA tests

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const ava = require ( 'gulp-ava' ); exports.default = () => ( gulp.src( 'test.js' ) .pipe(ava({ verbose : true })) );

API

This plugin adheres to AVA options in package.json. You can also specify options in the plugin, as seen above, but prefer the package.json approach whenever possible.

gulp-ava specific options:

silent

Type: boolean

Default: false

Only print output on failure.

nyc

Type: boolean

Default: false