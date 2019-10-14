Run AVA tests
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-ava
const gulp = require('gulp');
const ava = require('gulp-ava');
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('test.js')
// `gulp-ava` needs file paths, so you can't have any plugins before it
.pipe(ava({verbose: true}))
);
This plugin adheres to AVA options in package.json. You can also specify options in the plugin, as seen above, but prefer the package.json approach whenever possible.
gulp-ava specific options:
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Only print output on failure.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Run AVA with
nyc. You must have
nyc as a devDependency.
nyc options can be defined in package.json.