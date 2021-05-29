openbase logo
gulp-autoprefixer

by Sindre Sorhus
8.0.0

Prefix CSS

Readme

gulp-autoprefixer

Prefix CSS with Autoprefixer

Issues with the output should be reported on the Autoprefixer issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-autoprefixer

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const autoprefixer = require('gulp-autoprefixer');

exports.default = () => (
    gulp.src('src/app.css')
        .pipe(autoprefixer({
            cascade: false
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

API

autoprefixer(options?)

options

Type: object

See the Autoprefixer options.

Source Maps

Use gulp-sourcemaps like this:

const gulp = require('gulp');
const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
const autoprefixer = require('gulp-autoprefixer');
const concat = require('gulp-concat');

exports.default = () => (
    gulp.src('src/**/*.css')
        .pipe(sourcemaps.init())
        .pipe(autoprefixer())
        .pipe(concat('all.css'))
        .pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

Tip

If you use other PostCSS based tools, like cssnano, you may want to run them together using gulp-postcss instead of gulp-autoprefixer. It will be faster, as the CSS is parsed only once for all PostCSS based tools, including Autoprefixer.

