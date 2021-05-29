Prefix CSS with Autoprefixer
Issues with the output should be reported on the Autoprefixer issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-autoprefixer
const gulp = require('gulp');
const autoprefixer = require('gulp-autoprefixer');
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('src/app.css')
.pipe(autoprefixer({
cascade: false
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
Type:
object
See the Autoprefixer options.
Use gulp-sourcemaps like this:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
const autoprefixer = require('gulp-autoprefixer');
const concat = require('gulp-concat');
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('src/**/*.css')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(autoprefixer())
.pipe(concat('all.css'))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
If you use other PostCSS based tools, like
cssnano, you may want to run them together using
gulp-postcss instead of
gulp-autoprefixer. It will be faster, as the CSS is parsed only once for all PostCSS based tools, including Autoprefixer.