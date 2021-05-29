Prefix CSS with Autoprefixer

Issues with the output should be reported on the Autoprefixer issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const autoprefixer = require ( 'gulp-autoprefixer' ); exports.default = () => ( gulp.src( 'src/app.css' ) .pipe(autoprefixer({ cascade : false })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

API

options

Type: object

See the Autoprefixer options.

Source Maps

Use gulp-sourcemaps like this:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); const autoprefixer = require ( 'gulp-autoprefixer' ); const concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); exports.default = () => ( gulp.src( 'src/**/*.css' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(autoprefixer()) .pipe(concat( 'all.css' )) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '.' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

Tip