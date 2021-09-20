Simple Gulp plugin.

Usage

First, install gulp-append-prepend as a development dependency:

npm install gulp-append-prepend --save-dev

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

const gap = require ( 'gulp-append-prepend' ); gulp.task( 'myawesometask' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'index.html' ) .pipe(gap.prependFile( 'header.html' )) .pipe(gap.prependText( '<!-- HEADER -->' )) .pipe(gap.appendText( '<!-- FOOTER -->' )) .pipe(gap.appendFile( 'footer.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'www/' )); });

This example works with html but you can use any type of file.

Methods

appendFile(filepath, separator) The filepath can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "

".

". prependFile(filepath, separator) The filepath can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "

".

". appendText(text, separator) The text can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "

".

". prependText(text, separator) The text can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "

".

Licence

This plugin is released under the MIT licence.

Disclaimer

I am sorry for my poor English. Feel free to make changes in this README.