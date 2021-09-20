Simple Gulp plugin.
First, install gulp-append-prepend as a development dependency:
npm install gulp-append-prepend --save-dev
Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:
const gap = require('gulp-append-prepend');
gulp.task('myawesometask', function(){
gulp.src('index.html')
.pipe(gap.prependFile('header.html'))
.pipe(gap.prependText('<!-- HEADER -->'))
.pipe(gap.appendText('<!-- FOOTER -->'))
.pipe(gap.appendFile('footer.html'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('www/'));
});
This example works with html but you can use any type of file.
appendFile(filepath, separator) The filepath can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "\n".
prependFile(filepath, separator) The filepath can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "\n".
appendText(text, separator) The text can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "\n".
prependText(text, separator) The text can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "\n".
This plugin is released under the MIT licence.
I am sorry for my poor English. Feel free to make changes in this README.