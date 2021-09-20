openbase logo
gulp-append-prepend

by James Hemery
1.0.9 (see all)

➕ Simple Gulp plugin to append/prepend.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-append-prepend

Simple Gulp plugin.

License:MIT npm Build

Usage

First, install gulp-append-prepend as a development dependency:

npm install gulp-append-prepend --save-dev

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

const gap = require('gulp-append-prepend');

gulp.task('myawesometask', function(){
    gulp.src('index.html')
        .pipe(gap.prependFile('header.html'))
        .pipe(gap.prependText('<!-- HEADER -->'))
        .pipe(gap.appendText('<!-- FOOTER -->'))
        .pipe(gap.appendFile('footer.html'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('www/'));
});

This example works with html but you can use any type of file.

Methods

  • appendFile(filepath, separator) The filepath can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "\n".
  • prependFile(filepath, separator) The filepath can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "\n".
  • appendText(text, separator) The text can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "\n".
  • prependText(text, separator) The text can be an array. The separator is optional by default is "\n".

Licence

This plugin is released under the MIT licence.

Disclaimer

I am sorry for my poor English. Feel free to make changes in this README.

