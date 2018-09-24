Generates a RESTful web API Documentationusing the apidoc library.
/path/api/stuff.js:
/**
* @api {get} /user/:id Request User information
* @apiName GetUser
* @apiGroup User
*
* @apiParam {Number} id Users unique ID.
*
* @apiSuccess {String} firstname Firstname of the User.
* @apiSuccess {String} lastname Lastname of the User.
*/
Install with npm
npm install --save-dev gulp-apidoc
var gulp = require('gulp'),
apidoc = require('gulp-apidoc');
gulp.task('apidoc', function(done){
apidoc({
src: "example/",
dest: "build/"
},done);
});
With options:
var gulp = require('gulp'),
apidoc = require('gulp-apidoc');
gulp.task('apidoc',function(done){
apidoc({
src: "example/",
dest: "build/",
template: "template/",
debug: true,
includeFilters: [ ".*\\.js$" ]
},done);
});
Other options checkout.
The folder to scan for apidoc documentation.
Type:
String
The folder where to output the generated files.
Type:
String
Default:
doc/
Custom template to use for the output files.
Type:
String
Type:
String
Default:
options.src
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Type:
Array
Default:
[]