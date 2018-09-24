Generates a RESTful web API Documentationusing the apidoc library.

How It Works

/path/api/stuff.js :

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-apidoc

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), apidoc = require ( 'gulp-apidoc' ); gulp.task( 'apidoc' , function ( done ) { apidoc({ src : "example/" , dest : "build/" },done); });

With options:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), apidoc = require ( 'gulp-apidoc' ); gulp.task( 'apidoc' , function ( done ) { apidoc({ src : "example/" , dest : "build/" , template : "template/" , debug : true , includeFilters : [ ".*\\.js$" ] },done); });

Other options checkout.

Options

The folder to scan for apidoc documentation.

Type: String

The folder where to output the generated files.

Type: String Default: doc/

Custom template to use for the output files.

Type: String

Type: String Default: options.src

Type: Boolean Default: false

Type: Boolean Default: false

Type: Boolean Default: false

Type: Boolean Default: false