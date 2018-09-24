openbase logo
gulp-apidoc

by Ayhan
0.2.8 (see all)

📄 RESTful web API Documentation Generator

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-apidoc

Generates a RESTful web API Documentationusing the apidoc library.

How It Works

/path/api/stuff.js:

/**
 * @api {get} /user/:id Request User information
 * @apiName GetUser
 * @apiGroup User
 *
 * @apiParam {Number} id Users unique ID.
 *
 * @apiSuccess {String} firstname Firstname of the User.
 * @apiSuccess {String} lastname  Lastname of the User.
 */

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-apidoc

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    apidoc = require('gulp-apidoc');

gulp.task('apidoc', function(done){
          apidoc({
            src: "example/",
            dest: "build/"
          },done);
});

With options:

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    apidoc = require('gulp-apidoc');

gulp.task('apidoc',function(done){
              apidoc({
                  src: "example/",
                  dest: "build/",
                  template: "template/",
                  debug: true,
                  includeFilters: [ ".*\\.js$" ]
              },done);
});

Other options checkout.

Options

options.src

The folder to scan for apidoc documentation.

Type: String

options.dest

The folder where to output the generated files.

Type: String Default: doc/

options.template

Custom template to use for the output files.

Type: String

options.config

Type: String Default: options.src

options.debug

Type: Boolean Default: false

options.silent

Type: Boolean Default: false

options.verbose

Type: Boolean Default: false

options.simulate

Type: Boolean Default: false

options.includeFilters

Type: Array Default: []

