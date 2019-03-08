Gulp version of grunt-angular-translate. Simply extract all the translation keys for angular-translate project created by Pascal Precht.

Getting started

Install this gulp plugin next to your project. Require gulpjs.

$ npm install gulp-angular-translate-extract

Then you can use the gulp plugin inside your gulp tasks, as follow:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var angularTranslate = require ( './' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'fixtures/*.html' ) .pipe(angularTranslate({ lang : [ 'en_CA' , 'fr_CA' ] })) });

To know all options available, please read the documentation (here).

Use Cases

Views

Filters

{{'TRANSLATION' | translate}}

{{'TRANSLATION' | translate:XXXXXX}}

Directives

< a href = "#" translate > TRANSLATION </ a >

Directives plural (custom attribute angular-plural-extract to automatize extraction)

< span translate = "TRANSLATION_KEY" angular-plural-extract = "['TEXT FOR ONE','# TEXT FOR OTHER']" translate-values = "{NB: X}" translate-interpolation = "messageformat" > </ span >

Javascript

Filter

filter( "translate" )( "TRANSLATION" )

Service angular-translate

$translate( 'TRANSLATION' )

$translate.instant( 'TRANSLATION' )

$translate([ 'TRANSLATION' , 'TRANSLATION_1' ])

Configuration

Options

This is all options supported by gulp-angular-translate:

nullEmpty

Type: Boolean Default: false

Example: true

If set to true, it will replace all final empty translations by null value.

namespace

Type: Boolean Default: false

Example: true

If set to true, it will organize output JSON like the following.

It is important that, when this option is set to true , all your tokens MUST HAVE a dot . namespace's delimiter. The token noNamespace is invalid contrary to has.namespace which is valid.

{ "MODULE" : { "CATEGORY" : { "TITLE" : "My Title" , "TITLE1" : null } } }

interpolation

Type: Object Default: { startDelimiter: '{{', endDelimiter: '}}' }

Example: { startDelimiter: '[[', endDelimiter: ']]' }

Define interpolation symbol use for your angular application. The angular's docs about $interpolateProvider explain how you can configure the interpolation markup.

defaultLang

Type: String Default: undefined

Example: "en_CA"

Define the default language. For default language, by default the key will be set as value.

customRegex

Type: Array<String> Default: []

Example:

customRegex: [ 'tt-default="\'((?:\\\\.|[^\'\\\\])*)\'\\|translate"' ],

Will extract MY.CUSTOM.REGEX from the following HTML: <article tt-default="'MY.CUSTOM.REGEX'|translate"> .

Enjoy your custom regex guys!

lang

Type: Array Default: undefined

Example: ['en_CA', 'en_US']

Define language to be extract (enCA, enUS, xxx). xxx will be the output filename wrapped by prefix and suffix option.

prefix

Type: String Default: ""

Example: "project_"

Set prefix to output filenames (cf angular-translate#static-files).

suffix

Type: String Default: ""

Example: ".json"

Set suffix to output filenames (cf angular-translate#static-files).

dest

Type: String Default: ""

Example: "src/assets/i18n"

Relative path to output folder.

safeMode

Type: Boolean Default: false

If safeMode is set to true the deleted translations will stay in the output lang file.

stringifyOptions

Type: Boolean or Object Default: false

If stringifyOptions is set to true the output will be sort (case insensitive). If stringifyOptions is an object , you can easily check json-stable-stringify README.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Benjamin Cabanes

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.