Gulp version of grunt-angular-translate. Simply extract all the translation keys for angular-translate project created by Pascal Precht.
Install this gulp plugin next to your project. Require gulpjs.
$ npm install gulp-angular-translate-extract
Then you can use the gulp plugin inside your gulp tasks, as follow:
//...
var gulp = require('gulp');
var angularTranslate = require('./');
//...
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('fixtures/*.html')
.pipe(angularTranslate({
lang: ['en_CA', 'fr_CA']
}))
//..
});
//...
To know all options available, please read the documentation (here).
{{'TRANSLATION' | translate}}
{{'TRANSLATION' | translate:XXXXXX}}
<a href="#" translate>TRANSLATION</a>
<span translate="TRANSLATION_KEY" angular-plural-extract="['TEXT FOR ONE','# TEXT FOR OTHER']" translate-values="{NB: X}" translate-interpolation="messageformat"></span>
filter("translate")("TRANSLATION")
$translate('TRANSLATION')
$translate.instant('TRANSLATION')
$translate(['TRANSLATION', 'TRANSLATION_1'])
This is all options supported by gulp-angular-translate:
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Example:
true
If set to true, it will replace all final empty translations by null value.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Example:
true
If set to true, it will organize output JSON like the following.
It is important that, when this option is set to
true, all your tokens MUST HAVE a dot
.namespace's delimiter. The token
noNamespaceis invalid contrary to
has.namespacewhich is valid.
{
"MODULE": {
"CATEGORY": {
"TITLE": "My Title",
"TITLE1": null
}
}
}
Type:
Object
Default:
{ startDelimiter: '{{', endDelimiter: '}}' }
Example:
{ startDelimiter: '[[', endDelimiter: ']]' }
Define interpolation symbol use for your angular application. The angular's docs about $interpolateProvider explain how you can configure the interpolation markup.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Example:
"en_CA"
Define the default language. For default language, by default the key will be set as value.
Type:
Array<String>
Default:
[]
Example:
customRegex: [
'tt-default="\'((?:\\\\.|[^\'\\\\])*)\'\\|translate"'
],
Will extract
MY.CUSTOM.REGEX from the following HTML:
<article tt-default="'MY.CUSTOM.REGEX'|translate">.
Enjoy your custom regex guys!
Type:
Array
Default:
undefined
Example:
['en_CA', 'en_US']
Define language to be extract (enCA, enUS, xxx). xxx will be the output filename wrapped by prefix and suffix option.
Type:
String
Default:
""
Example:
"project_"
Set prefix to output filenames (cf angular-translate#static-files).
Type:
String
Default:
""
Example:
".json"
Set suffix to output filenames (cf angular-translate#static-files).
Type:
String
Default:
""
Example:
"src/assets/i18n"
Relative path to output folder.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If safeMode is set to
true the deleted translations will stay in the output lang file.
Type:
Boolean or
Object
Default:
false
If stringifyOptions is set to
true the output will be sort (case insensitive).
If stringifyOptions is an
object, you can easily check json-stable-stringify README.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Benjamin Cabanes
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.