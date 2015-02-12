openbase logo
Readme

gulp-angular-translate Build Status Dependency Status

Concatenates and registers translations for angular-translate in an AngularJS module.

Install | Example | API | Releases | License

Install

Install with npm

npm install gulp-angular-translate --save-dev

Example

gulpfile.js

Concatinate the contents of all .json files in the src directory and save to app/js/translations.js (default filename).

var angularTranslate = require('gulp-angular-translate');

gulp.task('default', function() {
  return gulp.src('src/**/locale-*.json')
    .pipe(angularTranslate())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('app/js'));
});

Result (app/js/translations.js)

Sample output (prettified).

angular.module("translations", []).config(["$translateProvider", function($translateProvider) {
  $translateProvider.translations("en", { /* ... */ });
}]);

API

gulp-angular-translate(filename, options)

filename - {string} [filename='translations.js']

Name to use when concatinating.

options

language - {string} [language=derived from filename]

Sets the language of the matched files, derived from the filename by default:

FilenameResult
locale-en.jsonen
locale-en-us.jsonen-us
locale-en_us.jsonen_us
locale-en-US.jsonen-US
locale-en_US.jsonen_US
i18n-en.jsonen
i18n-en-us.jsonen-us
i18n-en_us.jsonen_us
i18n-en-US.jsonen-US
i18n-en_US.jsonen_US
en.jsonen
en-us.jsonen-us
en_us.jsonen_us
en-US.jsonen-US
en_US.jsonen_US

module - {string} [module='translations']

Name of AngularJS module.

standalone - {boolean} [standalone=true]

Create a new AngularJS module, instead of using an existing.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Robbin Habermehl

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

