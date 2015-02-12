Concatenates and registers translations for angular-translate in an AngularJS module.

Install

Install with npm

npm install gulp-angular-translate --save-dev

Example

gulpfile.js

Concatinate the contents of all .json files in the src directory and save to app/js/translations.js (default filename).

var angularTranslate = require ( 'gulp-angular-translate' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/**/locale-*.json' ) .pipe(angularTranslate()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'app/js' )); });

Result ( app/js/translations.js )

Sample output (prettified).

angular.module( "translations" , []).config([ "$translateProvider" , function ( $translateProvider ) { $translateProvider.translations( "en" , { }); }]);

API

gulp-angular-translate(filename, options)

filename - {string} [filename='translations.js']

Name to use when concatinating.

options

language - {string} [language= derived from filename ]

Sets the language of the matched files, derived from the filename by default:

Filename Result locale-en.json en locale-en-us.json en-us locale-en_us.json en_us locale-en-US.json en-US locale-en_US.json en_US i18n-en.json en i18n-en-us.json en-us i18n-en_us.json en_us i18n-en-US.json en-US i18n-en_US.json en_US en.json en en-us.json en-us en_us.json en_us en-US.json en-US en_US.json en_US

module - {string} [module='translations']

Name of AngularJS module.

standalone - {boolean} [standalone=true]

Create a new AngularJS module, instead of using an existing.

