Concatenates and registers translations for angular-translate in an AngularJS module.
Install | Example | API | Releases | License
Install with npm
npm install gulp-angular-translate --save-dev
gulpfile.js
Concatinate the contents of all
.jsonfiles in the
srcdirectory and save to
app/js/translations.js(default filename).
var angularTranslate = require('gulp-angular-translate');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src('src/**/locale-*.json')
.pipe(angularTranslate())
.pipe(gulp.dest('app/js'));
});
Result (
app/js/translations.js)
Sample output (prettified).
angular.module("translations", []).config(["$translateProvider", function($translateProvider) {
$translateProvider.translations("en", { /* ... */ });
}]);
gulp-angular-translate(filename, options)
Name to use when concatinating.
derived from filename]
Sets the language of the matched files, derived from the filename by default:
|Filename
|Result
|locale-en.json
|en
|locale-en-us.json
|en-us
|locale-en_us.json
|en_us
|locale-en-US.json
|en-US
|locale-en_US.json
|en_US
|i18n-en.json
|en
|i18n-en-us.json
|en-us
|i18n-en_us.json
|en_us
|i18n-en-US.json
|en-US
|i18n-en_US.json
|en_US
|en.json
|en
|en-us.json
|en-us
|en_us.json
|en_us
|en-US.json
|en-US
|en_US.json
|en_US
Name of AngularJS module.
Create a new AngularJS module, instead of using an existing.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Robbin Habermehl
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.