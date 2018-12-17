Gulp plugin to run protractor tests with automatic launch and stop of the WebDriver server

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-angular-protractor

Side dependencies

You should declare what expected version of protractor and webdriver manager you want to use:

{ "name" : "example-gulp-protractor" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "description" : "" , "scripts" : { "gulp" : "node node_modules/gulp/bin/gulp.js" , "test" : "npm run gulp protractor" }, "devDependencies" : { "gulp" : "latest" , "gulp-angular-protractor" : "latest" , "protractor" : "4.0.11" , "webdriver-manager" : "10.2.8" } }

Be carefull: some protractor and webdriver dependencies version required:

Some specific node version

Some specific npm version

Some specific browser version

...

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var angularProtractor = require ( 'gulp-angular-protractor' ); gulp.src([ './src/tests/*.js' ]) .pipe(angularProtractor({ 'configFile' : 'test/protractor.config.js' , 'args' : [ '--baseUrl' , 'http://127.0.0.1:8000' ], 'autoStartStopServer' : true , 'debug' : true })) .on( 'error' , function ( e ) { throw e })

Full example

; var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), gulpProtractorAngular = require ( 'gulp-angular-protractor' ); gulp.task( 'protractor' , function ( callback ) { gulp .src([ 'example_spec.js' ]) .pipe(gulpProtractorAngular({ 'configFile' : 'protractor.conf.js' , 'debug' : false , 'autoStartStopServer' : true })) .on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log(e); }) .on( 'end' , callback); });

API

options

Type: Boolean Default: true

If true, the plugin will update the WebDriver, launch the WebDriver server before launching tests and stop it at the end automatically

Type: String Default: null

The path to your protractor config

Type: Array Default: []

Arguments get passed directly to the protractor call Read the docs for more information

Type: Boolean Default: false

Enables Protractor's debug mode, which can be used to pause tests during execution and to view stack traces.

Type: Boolean Default: true

Type: String Default: undefined

If you want to use another protractor version instead the default one

Type: Object Default: undefined

Type: Boolean Default: false

Type: Array Default: ['chrome']

List of browsers to update the webdriver

Type: Array Default: []

Additional arguments to pass for the update of the webdriver

Type: Object Default: undefined

Type: Array Default: []

Additional arguments to pass for the start of the webdriver

License

MIT © Julien Roche