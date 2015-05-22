Change your ng-attributes to data-ng-attributes for HTML5 validation using angular-html5

Issues with the output should be reported on the angular-html5 issue tracker.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-angular-htmlify

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var htmlify = require ( 'gulp-angular-htmlify' ); gulp.task( 'htmlify' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'public/**/*.html' ) .pipe(htmlify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); }); gulp.task( 'htmlify' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'partials/**/*.jade' ) .pipe(jade()) .pipe(htmlify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); }); gulp.task( 'htmlify' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'public/**/*.html' ) .pipe(htmlify({ customPrefixes : [ 'ui-' ] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); });

Options

See the angular-html5 options

Additional Options

verbose

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether to log files that had ng-directives detected and replaced. (Useful for debugging).

Example usage:

.pipe(htmlify({ verbose : true }))

License

MIT @Gilad Peleg