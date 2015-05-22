Change your ng-attributes to data-ng-attributes for HTML5 validation using angular-html5
Install with npm
npm install --save-dev gulp-angular-htmlify
var gulp = require('gulp');
var htmlify = require('gulp-angular-htmlify');
//simple usage
gulp.task('htmlify', function() {
gulp.src('public/**/*.html')
.pipe(htmlify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});
//using jade as a pre-processer
gulp.task('htmlify', function() {
gulp.src('partials/**/*.jade')
.pipe(jade())
.pipe(htmlify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});
//Also transforming ui-attributes to data-ui-attributes
gulp.task('htmlify', function() {
gulp.src('public/**/*.html')
.pipe(htmlify({
customPrefixes: ['ui-']
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});
See the
angular-html5 options
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether to log files that had ng-directives detected and replaced. (Useful for debugging).
Example usage:
//...
.pipe(htmlify({
verbose: true
}))
// --> [gulp] Found and replaced ng-directives in index.html
//...
MIT @Gilad Peleg