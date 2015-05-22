openbase logo
Readme

gulp-angular-htmlify

Change your ng-attributes to data-ng-attributes for HTML5 validation using angular-html5

NPM Version NPM Downloads Build Status

Issues with the output should be reported on the angular-html5 issue tracker.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-angular-htmlify

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var htmlify = require('gulp-angular-htmlify');

//simple usage
gulp.task('htmlify', function() {
    gulp.src('public/**/*.html')
        .pipe(htmlify())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});

//using jade as a pre-processer
gulp.task('htmlify', function() {
    gulp.src('partials/**/*.jade')
        .pipe(jade())
        .pipe(htmlify())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});

//Also transforming ui-attributes to data-ui-attributes
gulp.task('htmlify', function() {
    gulp.src('public/**/*.html')
        .pipe(htmlify({
            customPrefixes: ['ui-']
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});

Options

See the angular-html5 options

Additional Options

verbose

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether to log files that had ng-directives detected and replaced. (Useful for debugging).

Example usage:

//...
.pipe(htmlify({
    verbose: true
    }))
// --> [gulp] Found and replaced ng-directives in index.html
//...

License

MIT @Gilad Peleg

