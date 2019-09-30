Extract and compile translatable strings using angular-gettext
Install with npm
npm install --save-dev gulp-angular-gettext
var gulp = require('gulp');
var gettext = require('gulp-angular-gettext');
gulp.task('pot', function () {
return gulp.src(['src/partials/**/*.html', 'src/scripts/**/*.js'])
.pipe(gettext.extract('template.pot', {
// options to pass to angular-gettext-tools...
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('po/'));
});
gulp.task('translations', function () {
return gulp.src('po/**/*.po')
.pipe(gettext.compile({
// options to pass to angular-gettext-tools...
format: 'json'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/translations/'));
});
.extract([out], [options])
out - an optional String representing the name of the POT file to output. If this option is given, a single POT file
will be generated for the entire set of input files. If this option is omitted, one POT file will be generated
per input file.
options - an optional object to pass to angular-gettext-tools
Extractor
.compile([options])
options - an optional object to pass to angular-gettext-tools
Compiler