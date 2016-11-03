gulp plugin to include the contents of angular templates inside directive's code

Plugin searches for templateUrl: {template url} and replace it with template: {minified template content} . To archive this template first minified with minimize

Nearest neighbours are:

gulp-angular-templates - good for single page applications, combine all templates in one module. gulp-angular-embed-templates is better for multi page applications , where different pages use different set of angular directives so combining all templates in one is not an option. For single page applications they are similar but angular-inject-templates doesn't forces you to change your code for using some additional module: just replace template reference with the template code.

Versions / Release Notes

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-angular-embed-templates

Usage (Angular 1.x)

Given the following file structure

src +-hello-world |-hello-world-directive.js +-hello-world-template.html

hello-world-directive.js :

angular.module( 'test' ).directive( 'helloWorld' , function ( ) { return { restrict : 'E' , templateUrl : 'hello-world-template.html' }; });

hello-world-template.html :

< strong > Hello world! </ strong >

gulpfile.js :

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var embedTemplates = require ( 'gulp-angular-embed-templates' ); gulp.task( 'js:build' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/scripts/**/*.js' ) .pipe(embedTemplates()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )); });

gulp-angular-embed-templates will generate the following file:

angular.module( 'test' ).directive( 'helloWorld' , function ( ) { return { restrict : 'E' , template : '<strong>Hello world!</strong>' }; });

Usage (Angular 2.0)

Given the following file structure

src +-hello-world |-hello-world-component.ts +-hello-world-template.html

hello-world-component.ts :

class Component extends Directive { restrict : string = "E" ; controller: Controller; controllerAs: string = "vm" ; templateUrl: string = "angular2-template.html" ; } @View({ ... templateUrl: 'angular2-template.html' })

angular2-template.html :

< task-cmp [ model ]= "task" ( complete )= "onCmpl(task)" > {{index}} </ task-cmp >

gulpfile.js :

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var embedTemplates = require ( 'gulp-angular-embed-templates' ); gulp.task( 'js:build' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/scripts/**/*.ts' ) .pipe(embedTemplates({ sourceType : 'ts' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )); });

gulp-angular-embed-templates will generate the following file:

class Component extends Directive { restrict : string = "E" ; controller: Controller; controllerAs: string = "vm" ; template:string= '<task-cmp [model]="task" (complete)="onCmpl(task)">{{index}}</task-cmp>' ; } @View({ ... template: '<task-cmp [model]="task" (complete)="onCmpl(task)">{{index}}</task-cmp>' })

Note: call embedTemplates before source maps initialization.

API

Type: String . Default value: 'js'. Available values:

'js' both for Angular 1.x syntax templateUrl: 'path' and Angular 2.x syntax @View({templateUrl: 'path'})

and Angular 2.x syntax 'ts' additionally support Angular 2.x TypeScript syntax class Component {templateUrl: string = 'path'}

Type: String . By default plugin use path specified in 'templateUrl' as a relative path to corresponding '.js' file (file with 'templateUrl'). This option allow to specify another basePath to search templates as 'basePath'+'templateUrl'

skip one template embedding

The easiest way to skip one concrete is just add some comment like /*!*/ between templateUrl and template path, like this: templateUrl: /*!*/ '/template-path.html'

Type: RegExp or Function . By default: do not skip any files. RegExp can test file name to skip template embedding, but this file still be passed in general gulp pipe and be visible for all follow plugins. Function can be used for more detail filtering. Example: function(file) {return file.path.endsWith('-skip-directive.js');}

Type: RegExp or Function . By default: do not skip any templates. RegExp can test concrete templateUrl to skip it (like /\-large\.html$/ ). Function can be used for more detail filtering. Example: function(templatePath, fileContext) {return templatePath.endsWith('-large.html');}

Type: Object . Default value: {parser: customParser}

settings to pass in minimize plugin. Please see all settings on minimize official page. Please don't specify key 'parser' because it already used for internal purposes

Type: Boolean . Default value: 'false'

should plugin brake on errors (file not found, error in minification) or skip errors (warn in logs) and go to next template

Type: String . Default value: 'utf-8'

js files encoding (angular directives)

Type: String . Default value: 'utf-8'

angular template files encoding

Type: Number . Not specified by default (templates of any size allowed)

define the max size limit in bytes for the template be embedded. Ignore templates which size exceed this limit

License

This module is released under the MIT license.