gulp plugin to include the contents of angular templates inside directive's code
Plugin searches for
templateUrl: {template url} and replace it with
template: {minified template content}. To archive this template first minified with minimize
npm install --save-dev gulp-angular-embed-templates
Given the following file structure
src
+-hello-world
|-hello-world-directive.js
+-hello-world-template.html
hello-world-directive.js:
angular.module('test').directive('helloWorld', function () {
return {
restrict: 'E',
// relative path to template
templateUrl: 'hello-world-template.html'
};
});
hello-world-template.html:
<strong>
Hello world!
</strong>
gulpfile.js:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var embedTemplates = require('gulp-angular-embed-templates');
gulp.task('js:build', function () {
gulp.src('src/scripts/**/*.js')
.pipe(embedTemplates())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
});
gulp-angular-embed-templates will generate the following file:
angular.module('test').directive('helloWorld', function () {
return {
restrict: 'E',
template:'<strong>Hello world!</strong>'
};
});
Given the following file structure
src
+-hello-world
|-hello-world-component.ts
+-hello-world-template.html
hello-world-component.ts:
class Component extends Directive {
restrict: string = "E";
controller: Controller;
controllerAs: string = "vm";
templateUrl: string = "angular2-template.html";
}
// or
@View({
...
templateUrl: 'angular2-template.html'
})
angular2-template.html:
<task-cmp [model]="task" (complete)="onCmpl(task)">
{{index}}
</task-cmp>
gulpfile.js:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var embedTemplates = require('gulp-angular-embed-templates');
gulp.task('js:build', function () {
gulp.src('src/scripts/**/*.ts') // also can use *.js files
.pipe(embedTemplates({sourceType:'ts'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
});
gulp-angular-embed-templates will generate the following file:
class Component extends Directive {
restrict: string = "E";
controller: Controller;
controllerAs: string = "vm";
template:string='<task-cmp [model]="task" (complete)="onCmpl(task)">{{index}}</task-cmp>';
}
// or
@View({
...
template:'<task-cmp [model]="task" (complete)="onCmpl(task)">{{index}}</task-cmp>'
})
Note: call embedTemplates before source maps initialization.
Type:
String. Default value: 'js'. Available values:
templateUrl: 'path' and Angular 2.x syntax
@View({templateUrl: 'path'})
class Component {templateUrl: string = 'path'}
Type:
String. By default plugin use path specified in 'templateUrl' as a relative path to corresponding '.js' file (file with 'templateUrl'). This option allow to specify another basePath to search templates as 'basePath'+'templateUrl'
The easiest way to skip one concrete is just add some comment like
/*!*/ between templateUrl and template path, like this:
templateUrl: /*!*/ '/template-path.html'
Type:
RegExp or
Function. By default: do not skip any files. RegExp can test file name to skip template embedding, but this file still be passed in general gulp pipe and be visible for all follow plugins. Function can be used for more detail filtering. Example:
function(file) {return file.path.endsWith('-skip-directive.js');}
Type:
RegExp or
Function. By default: do not skip any templates. RegExp can test concrete templateUrl to skip it (like
/\-large\.html$/). Function can be used for more detail filtering. Example:
function(templatePath, fileContext) {return templatePath.endsWith('-large.html');}
Type:
Object. Default value: {parser: customParser}
settings to pass in minimize plugin. Please see all settings on minimize official page. Please don't specify key 'parser' because it already used for internal purposes
Type:
Boolean. Default value: 'false'
should plugin brake on errors (file not found, error in minification) or skip errors (warn in logs) and go to next template
Type:
String. Default value: 'utf-8'
js files encoding (angular directives)
Type:
String. Default value: 'utf-8'
angular template files encoding
Type:
Number. Not specified by default (templates of any size allowed)
define the max size limit in bytes for the template be embedded. Ignore templates which size exceed this limit
This module is released under the MIT license.