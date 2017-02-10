Emits the entire dependency tree of one or more AMD modules, from leaves to root, and names anonymous modules
This module does not combine the modules into a single file. It is up to you to decide how to concat/minify the modules, using for example uglify, closure-compiler or just concatenating it together.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-amd-optimizer
var gulp = require('gulp');
var amdOptimize = require('gulp-amd-optimizer');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
var requireConfig = {
baseUrl: __dirname
};
var options = {
umd: false
};
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.js', {base: requireConfig.baseUrl})
.pipe(amdOptimize(requireConfig, options))
.pipe(concat('modules.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
gulp-amd-optimizer accepts JS files containing one or more AMD modules. Anonymous modules are given the name of the file (including the path, relative to the baseUrl, without the
.js extension). Dependencies of modules are found and a full dependency tree is constructed. Finally the tree is sorted in topological order (from leaves to root nodes) and each module is emitted as a single file.
This plugin does not attempt to concat the files. This is the job of other plugins.
The amdOptimizer method takes the RequireJS configuration as its first argument, as described in the RequireJS documentation, with some slight differences:
baseUrl: string The path from which modules are loaded. RequireJS documentation
exclude: [string] List of modules and folders NOT to load.
The second argument to amdOptimizer is optional and can be used to change the way modules are found and named. It consists of the following options:
umd: boolean When true, try to find umd modules and name them. See https://github.com/umdjs/umd
gulp-amd-optimzer supports the gulp-sourcemaps plugin. The example below shows how sourcemaps can be used.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var amdOptimize = require('gulp-amd-optimizer');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
var sourcemap = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.js', { base: amdConfig.baseUrl })
.pipe(sourcemap.init())
.pipe(amdOptimize(amdConfig))
.pipe(concat('modules.js'))
.pipe(sourcemap.write('./', { includeContent: false, sourceRoot: '../src' }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
var amdConfig = {
baseUrl: 'src',
path:{
'lib': '../lib'
}
exclude: [
'jQuery'
]
};
Sourcemaps can be difficult to get right, so it is a good idea to follow these rules:
base option passed to
gulp.src should be the same as
baseUrl in the
amdConfig.
./) as the output.
gulp.dest) to the
base.