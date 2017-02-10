openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gao

gulp-amd-optimizer

by Marius Gundersen
0.6.0 (see all)

Emits the entire dependency tree of one or more AMD modules, from leaves to root, and names anonymous modules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-amd-optimizer

Emits the entire dependency tree of one or more AMD modules, from leaves to root, and names anonymous modules

This module does not combine the modules into a single file. It is up to you to decide how to concat/minify the modules, using for example uglify, closure-compiler or just concatenating it together.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-amd-optimizer

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var amdOptimize = require('gulp-amd-optimizer');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');

var requireConfig = {
  baseUrl: __dirname
};
var options = {
  umd: false
};

gulp.task('default', function () {
  return gulp.src('src/*.js', {base: requireConfig.baseUrl})
    .pipe(amdOptimize(requireConfig, options))
    .pipe(concat('modules.js'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

Output

gulp-amd-optimizer accepts JS files containing one or more AMD modules. Anonymous modules are given the name of the file (including the path, relative to the baseUrl, without the .js extension). Dependencies of modules are found and a full dependency tree is constructed. Finally the tree is sorted in topological order (from leaves to root nodes) and each module is emitted as a single file.

This plugin does not attempt to concat the files. This is the job of other plugins.

Config

The amdOptimizer method takes the RequireJS configuration as its first argument, as described in the RequireJS documentation, with some slight differences:

  • baseUrl: string The path from which modules are loaded. RequireJS documentation
  • exclude: [string] List of modules and folders NOT to load.

Options

The second argument to amdOptimizer is optional and can be used to change the way modules are found and named. It consists of the following options:

Sourcemap

gulp-amd-optimzer supports the gulp-sourcemaps plugin. The example below shows how sourcemaps can be used. 

var gulp = require('gulp');
var amdOptimize = require('gulp-amd-optimizer');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
var sourcemap = require('gulp-sourcemaps');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  return gulp.src('src/*.js', { base: amdConfig.baseUrl })
    .pipe(sourcemap.init())
    .pipe(amdOptimize(amdConfig))
    .pipe(concat('modules.js'))
    .pipe(sourcemap.write('./', { includeContent: false, sourceRoot: '../src' }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

var amdConfig = {
  baseUrl: 'src',
  path:{
    'lib': '../lib'
  }
  exclude: [
    'jQuery'
  ]
};

Sourcemaps can be difficult to get right, so it is a good idea to follow these rules:

  • The base option passed to gulp.src should be the same as baseUrl in the amdConfig.
  • The sourcemap should be written to the same folder (./) as the output.
  • The sourceRoot should be the relative path from the destination folder (the argument to gulp.dest) to the base.

License

MIT © Marius Gundersen

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial