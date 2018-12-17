Add more 'src' files at any point in the pipeline

Copyright (C) 2014, Uri Shaked uri@urish.org and contributors

Installation

npm install gulp-add-src --save-dev

Usage

Works like gulp.src , but you can put it anywhere in your pipeline and it will append the given files to the pipeline.

Example:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var addsrc = require ( 'gulp-add-src' ); var coffee = require ( 'gulp-coffee' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); gulp.task( 'build' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'files/coffee/*.coffee' ) .pipe(coffee()) .pipe(addsrc( 'files/js/*.js' )) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

If you want add SRC to begining of the SRC array, you can use addsrc.prepend . Or if you want to add SRC to end of the SRC array, you can use addsrc.append . Respectively instead of addsrc.

Example use addsrc.append and addsrc.prepend:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var addsrc = require ( 'gulp-add-src' ); var coffee = require ( 'gulp-coffee' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); gulp.task( 'build.angular' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'files/coffee/*.coffee' ) .pipe(coffee()) .pipe(addsrc.prepend( 'files/js/constants.js' )) .pipe(addsrc.append( 'files/js/conflict.js' )) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

As an example, this would be useful if you wanted to merge your bower scripts with your app scripts. You'd need your bower scripts to maintain their order (the bower scripts themselves) and make sure they come before your app scripts. In this case, you'd use addsrc.prepend .

Because of the unpredicabilty of addsrc alone, it's recommended to use one of the append/prepend variants. The original is only left in place for legacy reasons.

License

Released under the terms of MIT License:

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.