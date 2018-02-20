Uses AccessSniff and HTML Codesniffer to grade your sites accessibility using different levels of the WCAG guidelines
Install this gulp plugin next to your project's gulpfile with:
npm install gulp-accessibility --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
gulpfile.js gulpfile:
var access = require('gulp-accessibility');
Place this in your gulp file.
gulp.task('test', function() {
return gulp.src('./example/**/*.html')
.pipe(access({
force: true
}))
.on('error', console.log)
.pipe(access.report({reportType: 'txt'}))
.pipe(rename({
extname: '.txt'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('reports/txt'));
});
You can link to the files you wish to lint using the gulp api
You'll need to add the below to convert into other formats
.pipe(access.report({reportType: 'txt'}))
View AccessSniff options for all available options.
Copyright (c) 2015 Steven Miller Licensed under the MIT license.