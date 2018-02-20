Gulp Accessibility

Uses AccessSniff and HTML Codesniffer to grade your sites accessibility using different levels of the WCAG guidelines

Getting Started

Install this gulp plugin next to your project's gulpfile with: npm install gulp-accessibility --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's gulpfile.js gulpfile:

var access = require ( 'gulp-accessibility' );

Documentation

Place this in your gulp file.

gulp.task( 'test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './example/**/*.html' ) .pipe(access({ force : true })) .on( 'error' , console .log) .pipe(access.report({ reportType : 'txt' })) .pipe(rename({ extname : '.txt' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'reports/txt' )); });

Report Generation

You can link to the files you wish to lint using the gulp api

You'll need to add the below to convert into other formats

.pipe ( access .report ({ reportType : 'txt' }))

Options

View AccessSniff options for all available options.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Steven Miller Licensed under the MIT license.