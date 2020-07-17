openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gulp-6to5

by babel
3.0.0 (see all)

Gulp plugin for Babel

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Renamed to gulp-babel

Readme

This readme is for gulp-babel v8 + Babel v7 Check the 7.x branch for docs with Babel v6 usage

gulp-babel npm Build Status

Use next generation JavaScript, today, with Babel

Issues with the output should be reported on the Babel issue tracker.

Install

Install gulp-babel if you want to get the pre-release of the next version of gulp-babel.

# Babel 7
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-babel @babel/core @babel/preset-env

# Babel 6
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-babel@7 babel-core babel-preset-env

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const babel = require('gulp-babel');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('src/app.js')
        .pipe(babel({
            presets: ['@babel/preset-env']
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

API

babel([options])

options

See the Babel options, except for sourceMaps and filename which is handled for you. Also, keep in mind that options will be loaded from config files that apply to each file.

Source Maps

Use gulp-sourcemaps like this:

const gulp = require('gulp');
const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
const babel = require('gulp-babel');
const concat = require('gulp-concat');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
        .pipe(sourcemaps.init())
        .pipe(babel({
            presets: ['@babel/preset-env']
        }))
        .pipe(concat('all.js'))
        .pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

Babel Metadata

Files in the stream are annotated with a babel property, which contains the metadata from babel.transform().

Example

const gulp = require('gulp');
const babel = require('gulp-babel');
const through = require('through2');

function logBabelMetadata() {
    return through.obj((file, enc, cb) => {
        console.log(file.babel.test); // 'metadata'
        cb(null, file);
    });
}

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
        .pipe(babel({
            // plugin that sets some metadata
            plugins: [{
                post(file) {
                    file.metadata.test = 'metadata';
                }
            }]
        }))
        .pipe(logBabelMetadata())
)

Runtime

If you're attempting to use features such as generators, you'll need to add transform-runtime as a plugin, to include the Babel runtime. Otherwise, you'll receive the error: regeneratorRuntime is not defined.

Install the runtime:

$ npm install --save-dev @babel/plugin-transform-runtime
$ npm install --save @babel/runtime

Use it as plugin:

const gulp = require('gulp');
const babel = require('gulp-babel');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('src/app.js')
        .pipe(babel({
            plugins: ['@babel/transform-runtime']
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial