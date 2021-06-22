openbase logo
gulp

by gulpjs
4.0.2 (see all)

A toolkit to automate & enhance your workflow

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.5M

GitHub Stars

32.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

262

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Build

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/5201
Read All Reviews
Top Feedback

13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
11Highly Customizable
8Performant
3Responsive Maintainers
2Hard to Use

The streaming build system

What is gulp?

  • Automation - gulp is a toolkit that helps you automate painful or time-consuming tasks in your development workflow.
  • Platform-agnostic - Integrations are built into all major IDEs and people are using gulp with PHP, .NET, Node.js, Java, and other platforms.
  • Strong Ecosystem - Use npm modules to do anything you want + over 3000 curated plugins for streaming file transformations.
  • Simple - By providing only a minimal API surface, gulp is easy to learn and simple to use.

What's new in 4.0?!

  • The task system was rewritten from the ground-up, allowing task composition using series() and parallel() methods.
  • The watcher was updated, now using chokidar (no more need for gulp-watch!), with feature parity to our task system.
  • First-class support was added for incremental builds using lastRun().
  • A symlink() method was exposed to create symlinks instead of copying files.
  • Built-in support for sourcemaps was added - the gulp-sourcemaps plugin is no longer necessary!
  • Task registration of exported functions - using node or ES exports - is now recommended.
  • Custom registries were designed, allowing for shared tasks or augmented functionality.
  • Stream implementations were improved, allowing for better conditional and phased builds.

gulp for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription

The maintainers of gulp and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Installation

Follow our Quick Start guide.

Roadmap

Find out about all our work-in-progress and outstanding issues at https://github.com/orgs/gulpjs/projects.

Documentation

Check out the Getting Started guide and API docs on our website!

Excuse our dust! All other docs will be behind until we get everything updated. Please open an issue if something isn't working.

Sample gulpfile.js

This file will give you a taste of what gulp does.

var gulp = require('gulp');
var less = require('gulp-less');
var babel = require('gulp-babel');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');
var cleanCSS = require('gulp-clean-css');
var del = require('del');

var paths = {
  styles: {
    src: 'src/styles/**/*.less',
    dest: 'assets/styles/'
  },
  scripts: {
    src: 'src/scripts/**/*.js',
    dest: 'assets/scripts/'
  }
};

/* Not all tasks need to use streams, a gulpfile is just another node program
 * and you can use all packages available on npm, but it must return either a
 * Promise, a Stream or take a callback and call it
 */
function clean() {
  // You can use multiple globbing patterns as you would with `gulp.src`,
  // for example if you are using del 2.0 or above, return its promise
  return del([ 'assets' ]);
}

/*
 * Define our tasks using plain functions
 */
function styles() {
  return gulp.src(paths.styles.src)
    .pipe(less())
    .pipe(cleanCSS())
    // pass in options to the stream
    .pipe(rename({
      basename: 'main',
      suffix: '.min'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest(paths.styles.dest));
}

function scripts() {
  return gulp.src(paths.scripts.src, { sourcemaps: true })
    .pipe(babel())
    .pipe(uglify())
    .pipe(concat('main.min.js'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest(paths.scripts.dest));
}

function watch() {
  gulp.watch(paths.scripts.src, scripts);
  gulp.watch(paths.styles.src, styles);
}

/*
 * Specify if tasks run in series or parallel using `gulp.series` and `gulp.parallel`
 */
var build = gulp.series(clean, gulp.parallel(styles, scripts));

/*
 * You can use CommonJS `exports` module notation to declare tasks
 */
exports.clean = clean;
exports.styles = styles;
exports.scripts = scripts;
exports.watch = watch;
exports.build = build;
/*
 * Define default task that can be called by just running `gulp` from cli
 */
exports.default = build;

Use latest JavaScript version in your gulpfile

Most new versions of node support most features that Babel provides, except the import/export syntax. When only that syntax is desired, rename to gulpfile.esm.js, install the esm module, and skip the Babel portion below.

Node already supports a lot of ES2015+ features, but to avoid compatibility problems we suggest to install Babel and rename your gulpfile.js to gulpfile.babel.js.

npm install --save-dev @babel/register @babel/core @babel/preset-env

Then create a .babelrc file with the preset configuration.

{
  "presets": [ "@babel/preset-env" ]
}

And here's the same sample from above written in ES2015+.

import gulp from 'gulp';
import less from 'gulp-less';
import babel from 'gulp-babel';
import concat from 'gulp-concat';
import uglify from 'gulp-uglify';
import rename from 'gulp-rename';
import cleanCSS from 'gulp-clean-css';
import del from 'del';

const paths = {
  styles: {
    src: 'src/styles/**/*.less',
    dest: 'assets/styles/'
  },
  scripts: {
    src: 'src/scripts/**/*.js',
    dest: 'assets/scripts/'
  }
};

/*
 * For small tasks you can export arrow functions
 */
export const clean = () => del([ 'assets' ]);

/*
 * You can also declare named functions and export them as tasks
 */
export function styles() {
  return gulp.src(paths.styles.src)
    .pipe(less())
    .pipe(cleanCSS())
    // pass in options to the stream
    .pipe(rename({
      basename: 'main',
      suffix: '.min'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest(paths.styles.dest));
}

export function scripts() {
  return gulp.src(paths.scripts.src, { sourcemaps: true })
    .pipe(babel())
    .pipe(uglify())
    .pipe(concat('main.min.js'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest(paths.scripts.dest));
}

 /*
  * You could even use `export as` to rename exported tasks
  */
function watchFiles() {
  gulp.watch(paths.scripts.src, scripts);
  gulp.watch(paths.styles.src, styles);
}
export { watchFiles as watch };

const build = gulp.series(clean, gulp.parallel(styles, scripts));
/*
 * Export a default task
 */
export default build;

Incremental Builds

You can filter out unchanged files between runs of a task using the gulp.src function's since option and gulp.lastRun:

const paths = {
  ...
  images: {
    src: 'src/images/**/*.{jpg,jpeg,png}',
    dest: 'build/img/'
  }
}

function images() {
  return gulp.src(paths.images.src, {since: gulp.lastRun(images)})
    .pipe(imagemin())
    .pipe(gulp.dest(paths.images.dest));
}

function watch() {
  gulp.watch(paths.images.src, images);
}

Task run times are saved in memory and are lost when gulp exits. It will only save time during the watch task when running the images task for a second time.

Want to contribute?

Anyone can help make this project better - check out our Contributing guide!

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities.

Backers

Sponsors

Become a sponsor to get your logo on our README on Github.

Sponsors

Alexander DischbergPenang, Malaysia4 Ratings1 Review
August 30, 2020
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant

Easy to learn as it is just javascript. It can do tons of things thanks to the gulp plugin community. You define what you want and it grow as you wanted. Totally recommended if you are the person who want a total control of what kind of automation you want. Cons: It is more easy to find plugin example usage prior gulp 4, but once you get the hang of it'll be easier for you.

liorgrossman
Allen JosephINDIA46 Ratings53 Reviews
20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

I've used guld since it focuses more on code instead of configuration like webpack. Also has a large plugin ecosystem, almost 500+, We can create task dependencies too for any tasks. Also their streaming build systems allows you apply code transformations. If I had to compare it to webpack then gulp is more performant. Also the modules in Gulp are usable without Gulp and if you're a linux user then you can run the tasks using terminal itself. Although there are alot of positives, I still don't think it's suited for big and complex apps.

Christopher MAUGIS/France/Paris/Zek0Faws28 Ratings33 Reviews
I like new stuff.
September 16, 2020
Hard to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

A fairly complex tool which with each new version certainly brings new features, but also makes things obsolete. I had a really hard time using gulp properly until I discovered Webpack and even Webpack again. It is the latter that allowed me to remove gulp. It is true that Gulp is a very powerful tool and that a lot of plugins exist for Gulp, but the choice to learn how to use Gulp is yours. The documentation is rather well supplied.

shafayet140405252 Ratings72 Reviews
December 22, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant

The most used build tool for me to run the tasks automatically while building a website. It helps me to reload the browser automatically whenever I save the file as I dislike doing repetitive tasks. It improves my productivity by making development faster. It also helps to optimize assets and connect plugins for several tasks very efficiently. 100% recommended for you.

Gaurav SahuJaipur Rajasthan86 Ratings78 Reviews
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
6 days ago
Great Documentation

This tool allows me to run different tasks in the shell. It's quite new as compared to grunt. But I like its simplicity and performance. And also it uses pure Javascript code. Its configuration is a little messy to me sometimes.

