The window ("the guillotine") that will wrap around the image when the plugin is instantiated is fully responsive (fluid) so it will always take all the width left by its parent.

Instantiate the plugin:

var picture = $( '#thepicture' ); picture.guillotine({ width : 400 , height : 300 });

Here we set the dimensions we want for the cropped image (400x300), which are totally independent of the size in which the "guillotine" or "window" is actually displayed on screen.

Even though it's responsive, the data returned always corresponds to the predefined dimensions. In this case, it will always get a cropped image of 400 by 300 pixels.

Notice: Make sure that the target element is ready before instantiating!

If it's an image, make sure that it is already loaded or cached before calling Guillotine, so it can get its dimensions and display it properly. You can use the onload event, the complete property or check that the image has a width greater than zero to determine if it's loaded.