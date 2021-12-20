guify

Demo

Guify provides you a simple GUI for your JS code. I made this because there wasn't anything really good for quick GUI creation for things like three.js or p5.js projects.

Guify gives you toast notifications, as well as an optional header bar to give your project a "web app" look. Each component of the GUI can be bound to a variable so you don't have to manually poll its state.

Guify is designed to be accessibility-friendly, but I don't have a good way to test it. If something doesn't work for you, please file an issue and I'll do my best to help!

Check out the React version!

Installation

npm install --save guify , or copy guify.js from /lib .

Usage

For browser projects, you can use the transpiled version in /lib . If you're working with ES6 (for example, in a Node project), you can use the files at /src directly.

The API can be found at /docs/api.md.

Quick Start

First import using either require or ES6 imports:

import guify from 'guify' let guify = require ( 'guify' );

Then you can make a quick GUI this way:

var gui = new guify({ title : "Some Title" , align : 'right' , theme : 'light' }); gui.Register([ { type : 'range' , label : 'Range' , min : 0 , max : 20 , step : 1 }, { type : 'button' , label : 'Button' }, { type : 'checkbox' , label : 'Checkbox' } ]);

See example.html for a more complete example.

Building This Package

If you want to build this package, you can run npm install and then npm run build , which will create /lib/guify.min.js .

NPM commands:

build:prod : Creates /lib/guify.min.js , the default script used by this package.

: Creates , the default script used by this package. build:dev : Creates /lib/guify.js .

: Creates . develop : Runs build:dev and serves the /example directory as a static web page.

Changelog

See changelog.md.

License

MIT license. See license.md for specifics.

Credit

This package is largely based on control-panel. For setting this up, I used webpack-library-starter.

Alternatives