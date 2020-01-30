Latest development is going on in this branch.
A medium like rich text editor built upon draft-js with an emphasis on eliminating mouse usage by adding relevant keyboard shortcuts.
Documentation in progress.
Install the beta version using
npm install medium-draft@beta
RETURN presses.
caption - Can be used as a caption for media blocks like image or video instead of nested
draft-js instances for simplicity.
block-quote-caption - Caption for
blockquotes.
todo - Todo text with a checkbox.
toolbarConfig for the following block and inline styles. Defaults to all. Case sensitive.
block: ['ordered-list-item', 'unordered-list-item', 'blockquote', 'header-three', 'todo']
inline: ['BOLD', 'ITALIC', 'UNDERLINE', 'hyperlink', 'HIGHLIGHT']
Alt/Option +
These commands are not a part of the core editor but have been implemented in the example code that uses the
medium-draft editor.
-- - If current block is
blockquote, it will be changed to
block-quote-caption, else
caption.
*.
(An asterisk and a period) -
unordered-list-item.
*<SPACE>
(An asterisk and a space) -
unordered-list-item.
-<SPACE>
(A hyphen and a space) -
unordered-list-item.
1.
(The number 1 and a period) -
unordered-list-item.
## -
header-two.
[] -
todo.
== -
unstyled.
npm install medium-draft.
import Editor from 'medium-draft'
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/medium-draft/dist/medium-draft.css"> in
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/medium-draft/dist/medium-draft.js"></script>. medium-draft is available in the global object as
MediumDraft.
medium-draft sits on top of
draft-js with some built in functionalities and blocks. Its API is almost the same as that of
draft-js. You can take a look at the demo editor's code to see the implementation.
Include the css that comes with the library in your HTML -
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/medium-draft/dist/medium-draft.css">
If you are using
webpack for bundling, you can import the CSS like this in your JS code
import 'medium-draft/lib/index.css';
If you are using
sideButtons, you will also need to include the css for
font-awesome -
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.6.1/css/font-awesome.min.css">
or something equivalent.
At the minimum, you need to provide
editorState and
onChange props, the same as
draft-js.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
// if using webpack
// import 'medium-draft/lib/index.css';
import {
Editor,
createEditorState,
} from 'medium-draft';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
editorState: createEditorState(), // for empty content
};
/*
this.state = {
editorState: createEditorState(data), // with content
};
*/
this.onChange = (editorState) => {
this.setState({ editorState });
};
this.refsEditor = React.createRef();
}
componentDidMount() {
this.refsEditor.current.focus();
}
render() {
const { editorState } = this.state;
return (
<Editor
ref={this.refsEditor}
editorState={editorState}
onChange={this.onChange} />
);
}
};
ReactDOM.render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('app')
);
medium-draft's
Editor accepts a prop called
sideButtons. By default, there is only one (image) button, but you can add more. The
sideButtons prop must be an array of objects with each object having the following signature:
{
"title": "unique-button-name",
"component": ButtonComponent
}
For ex:
{
"title": "Image",
"component": ImageSideButton
}
Example code:
Right now, the image button simply adds an image inside the editor using
URL.createObjectURL. But if you would like to first upload the image to your server and then add that image to the editor, you can follow one of the 2 methods:
Either extend the default
ImageSideButton component that comes with
medium-draft.
Or create your own component with the complete functionality yourself.
For simplicity, we will follow the first method. If you study the implementation of
ImageSideButton, you will see an
onChange method that receives the file chooser event where the seleced files are available as
event.target.files. We will simply override this method as we don't want to customize anything else. Also note that each side button component receives
getEditorState function (returns the draft
editorState),
setEditorState(newEditorState) function (sets the new editorState) and
close function which you need to call manually to close the side buttons list:
import React from 'react';
import {
ImageSideButton,
Block,
addNewBlock,
createEditorState,
Editor,
} from 'medium-draft';
import 'isomorphic-fetch';
class CustomImageSideButton extends ImageSideButton {
/*
We will only check for first file and also whether
it is an image or not.
*/
onChange(e) {
const file = e.target.files[0];
if (file.type.indexOf('image/') === 0) {
// This is a post request to server endpoint with image as `image`
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append('image', file);
fetch('/your-server-endpoint', {
method: 'POST',
body: formData,
}).then((response) => {
if (response.status === 200) {
// Assuming server responds with
// `{ "url": "http://example-cdn.com/image.jpg"}`
return response.json().then(data => {
if (data.url) {
this.props.setEditorState(addNewBlock(
this.props.getEditorState(),
Block.IMAGE, {
src: data.url,
}
));
}
});
}
});
}
this.props.close();
}
}
// Now pass this component instead of default prop to Editor example above.
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.sideButtons = [{
title: 'Image',
component: CustomImageSideButton,
}];
this.state = {
editorState: createEditorState(), // for empty content
};
/*
this.state = {
editorState: createEditorState(data), // with content
};
*/
this.onChange = (editorState) => {
this.setState({ editorState });
};
this.refsEditor = React.createRef()
}
componentDidMount() {
this.refsEditor.current.focus();
}
render() {
const { editorState } = this.state;
return (
<Editor
ref={this.refsEditor}
editorState={editorState}
onChange={this.onChange}
sideButtons={this.sideButtons}
/>
);
}
};
To remove the side buttons entirely, so that the circular add button never appears, just pass an empty array:
sideButtons={[]}
There are three props you can use to customize the buttons in the toolbar that appears whenever you select text within the editor:
blockButtons
inlineButtons
toolbarConfig
The default block-level editor buttons are
['header-three', 'unordered-list-item', 'ordered-list-item', 'blockquote', 'todo'], and the default inline editor buttons
['BOLD', 'ITALIC', 'UNDERLINE', 'HIGHLIGHT', 'hyperlink'].
For example, if you want to keep the default block buttons and add a few more, you can do something like the following:
import { BLOCK_BUTTONS } from 'medium-draft';
const blockButtons = [{
label: 'H1',
style: 'header-one',
icon: 'header',
description: 'Heading 1',
},
{
label: 'H2',
style: 'header-two',
icon: 'header',
description: 'Heading 2',
}].concat(BLOCK_BUTTONS);
// in your component
<Editor blockButtons={blockButtons} ... />
If you want to remove some buttons or reorder them, you could use functions like
array.slice on the default
BLOCK_BUTTONS and
INLINE_BUTTONS, but this is probably more trouble than it's worth.
For this purpose it's better to use the
toolbarConfig prop:
// custom ordering for block and inline buttons, and removes some buttons
const toolbarConfig = {
block: ['unordered-list-item', 'header-one', 'header-three'],
inline: ['BOLD', 'UNDERLINE', 'hyperlink'],
}
<Editor toolbarConfig={toolbarConfig} ... />
The strings inside the
block and
inline arrays must match the
style attribute inside
blockButtons and
inlineButtons arrays.
To summarize: if you need add, remove, and reorder buttons, it's probably easiest to use
blockButtons,
inlineButtons, and
toolbarConfig together.
If the toolbar customization props aren't sufficient to get the behavior you want, you can inject your own toolbar with the
ToolbarComponent prop.
This pattern is called component injection. Your
ToolbarComponent receives the same props as the default toolbar.
If you want to write your own toolbar component, a good place to start is with the default component.
The feature to export HTML is available from version
0.4.1 onwards.
medium-draft uses draft-convert (which in turn uses react-dom-server) to render
draft-js's
editorState to HTML.
The exporter is not a part of the core library. If you want to use
medium-draft-exporter, follow these steps -
npm install draft-convert.
draft-convert is part of
peerDependencies of
medium-draft.
import mediumDraftExporter from 'medium-draft/lib/exporter';
const editorState = /* your draft editorState */;
const renderedHTML = mediumDraftExporter(editorState.getCurrentContent());
/* Use renderedHTML */
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@15.2.1/dist/react-dom-server.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/draft-convert@1.3.3/dist/draft-convert.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/medium-draft/dist/medium-draft-exporter.js"></script>
The exporter is available as
MediumDraftExporter global;
var mediumDraftExporter = MediumDraftExporter.default;
const editorState = /* your draft editorState */;
const renderedHTML = mediumDraftExporter(editorState.getCurrentContent());
/* Use renderedHTML */
The
medium-draft-exporter also comes with a preset CSS if you want to apply some basic styles to the rendered HTML.
In webpack, as part of your rendered HTML's page, use this-
import 'medium-draft/lib/basic.css'
In browser, in your rendered html's page, you can include this stylesheet link
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/medium-draft/dist/basic.css">
medium-draft-exporter to
editorState
The feature to export HTML is available from version
0.5.3 onwards.
medium-draft uses draft-convert (which in turn uses react-dom-server) to render
draft-js's
editorState to HTML.
The importer is not a part of the core library. If you want to use
medium-draft-importer, follow these steps -
npm install draft-convert.
draft-convert is part of
peerDependencies of
medium-draft.
import { convertToRaw } from 'draft-js';
import { createEditorState } from 'medium-draft';
import mediumDraftImporter from 'medium-draft/lib/importer';
const html = /* your previously exported html */;
const editorState = createEditorState(convertToRaw(mediumDraftImporter(html)));
// Use this editorState
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@15.2.1/dist/react-dom-server.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/draft-convert@1.3.3/dist/draft-convert.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/medium-draft/dist/medium-draft-importer.js"></script>
The importer is available as
MediumDraftImporter global;
const { convertToRaw } = Draft;
const { createEditorState } = MediumDraft;
const mediumDraftImporter = MediumDraftImporter.default;
const html = /* your previously exported html */;
const editorState = createEditorState(convertToRaw(mediumDraftImporter(html)));
// Use this editorState
medium-draft.
git clone https://github.com/brijeshb42/medium-draft.git.
npm install react react-dom draft-convert && npm install.
npm run dev. This will start a local server on port
8080.
npm run build.
MIT