Guid Typescript is a library that lets you generate guid code
npm i guid-typescript --save
import { Guid } from "guid-typescript";
export class Example {
public id: Guid;
constructor() {
this.id = Guid.create(); // ==> b77d409a-10cd-4a47-8e94-b0cd0ab50aa1
}
}
|Method/Prop
|Description
|Test
|Status
|static isGuid (guid: any): boolean
|Check if value is a guid code
|OK
|Ready
|static create ( ): Guid
|Create a new guid
|OK
|Ready
|static createEmpty ( ): Guid
|Create an empty guid
|OK
|Ready
|static parse (guid: string): Guid
|Creates a guid instance from a given guid as string
|OK
|Ready
|static raw ( ): string
|Create a guid code in string format
|OK
|Ready
|equals (other: Guid): boolean
|Compare a guid code
|OK
|Ready
|isEmpty ( ): boolean
|Validate if a guid is empty
|OK
|Ready
|toString ( ): string
|Parse a guid instance to string format
|OK
|Ready
|toJSON ( ): any
|Parse to JSON format
|OK
|Ready
Does what it says on the label. Can easily generate a GUID with type support. Can also generate it as a string using the .raw() method. I use this to generate IDs when I need to on the client.