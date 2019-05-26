openbase logo
Readme

Guid Typescript

Guid Typescript is a library that lets you generate guid code

Installation and usage

Installation

npm i guid-typescript --save

Basic usage

import { Guid } from "guid-typescript";

export class Example {
    public id: Guid;
    constructor() {
        this.id = Guid.create(); // ==> b77d409a-10cd-4a47-8e94-b0cd0ab50aa1
    }
}

Props and Methods

Method/PropDescriptionTestStatus
static isGuid (guid: any): booleanCheck if value is a guid codeOKReady
static create ( ): GuidCreate a new guidOKReady
static createEmpty ( ): GuidCreate an empty guidOKReady
static parse (guid: string): GuidCreates a guid instance from a given guid as stringOKReady
static raw ( ): stringCreate a guid code in string formatOKReady
equals (other: Guid): booleanCompare a guid codeOKReady
isEmpty ( ): booleanValidate if a guid is emptyOKReady
toString ( ): stringParse a guid instance to string formatOKReady
toJSON ( ): anyParse to JSON formatOKReady

Blake Mumford51 Ratings0 Reviews
November 8, 2020

Does what it says on the label. Can easily generate a GUID with type support. Can also generate it as a string using the .raw() method. I use this to generate IDs when I need to on the client.

0

