ONOS : Open Network Operating System

What is ONOS?

ONOS is the only SDN controller platform that supports the transition from legacy “brown field” networks to SDN “green field” networks. This enables exciting new capabilities, and disruptive deployment and operational cost points for network operators.

Top-Level Features

High availability through clustering and distributed state management.

Scalability through clustering and sharding of network device control.

Performance that is good for a first release, and which has an architecture that will continue to support improvements.

Northbound abstractions for a global network view, network graph, and application intents.

Pluggable southbound for support of OpenFlow, P4Runtime, and new or legacy protocols.

Graphical user interface to view multi-layer topologies and inspect elements of the topology.

REST API for access to Northbound abstractions as well as CLI commands.

CLI for debugging.

Support for both proactive and reactive flow setup.

SDN-IP application to support interworking with traditional IP networks controlled by distributed routing protocols such as BGP.

IP-Optical use case demonstration.

Getting started

Dependencies

The following packages are required:

git

zip

curl

unzip

python2.7

python3 (needed by Bazel)

Build ONOS from source

ONOS is built with Bazel, an open-source build tool developed by Google. We suggest downloading and installing Bazel using the official instructions.

The minimum required Bazel version is 1.0.0

Clone the code from the ONOS Gerrit repository

$ git clone https://gerrit.onosproject.org/onos

Optionally, you can add the ONOS developer environment to your bash profile. This will provide access to a number of handy commands to run, test and debug ONOS. No need to do this step again if you had done this before:

$ cd onos $ cat << EOF >> ~/.bash_profile export ONOS_ROOT= "`pwd`" source $ONOS_ROOT /tools/dev/bash_profile EOF $ . ~/.bash_profile

Build ONOS with Bazel

$ cd $ONOS_ROOT $ bazel build onos

Start ONOS on local machine

To run ONOS locally on the development machine, simply run the following command:

$ bazel run onos-local [-- [clean] [debug]]

Or simpler one, if you have added the ONOS developer environment to your bash profile:

$ ok [clean] [debug]

The above command will create a local installation from the ONOS tarbal (re-building if necessary) and will start the ONOS server in the background. In the foreground, it will display a continuous view of the ONOS (Apache Karaf) log file. Options following the double-dash (–) are passed through to the ONOS Apache Karaf and can be omitted. Here, the clean option forces a clean installation, removing any state from previous executions. The debug option means that the default debug port 5005 will be available for attaching a remote debugger.

Interacting with ONOS

To access ONOS UI, use a browser to open:

http://localhost:8181/onos/ui

Or simpler, use the onos-gui localhost command.

The default username and password is onos / rocks .

To attach to the ONOS CLI console, run:

$ onos localhost

Unit Tests

To run ONOS unit tests, including code Checkstyle validation, run the following command:

$ bazel query 'tests(//...)' | xargs bazel test

Or better yet, to run code Checkstyle and all unit tests use the following convenience alias:

$ ot

Contributing

ONOS code is hosted and maintained using Gerrit.

Code on GitHub is only a mirror. The ONOS project does NOT accept code through pull requests on GitHub.

To contribute to ONOS, please refer to Sample Gerrit Workflow. It should include most of the things you'll need to get your contribution started!

More information

For more information, please check out our wiki page or mailing lists:

License

ONOS (Open Network Operating System) is published under Apache License 2.0

Acknowledgements

YourKit supports open source projects with innovative and intelligent tools for monitoring and profiling Java and .NET applications. YourKit is the creator of YourKit Java Profiler, YourKit .NET Profiler and YourKit YouMonitor.