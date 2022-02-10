ONOS is the only SDN controller platform that supports the transition from legacy “brown field” networks to SDN “green field” networks. This enables exciting new capabilities, and disruptive deployment and operational cost points for network operators.
The following packages are required:
ONOS is built with Bazel, an open-source build tool developed by Google. We suggest downloading and installing Bazel using the official instructions.
The minimum required Bazel version is 1.0.0
$ git clone https://gerrit.onosproject.org/onos
$ cd onos
$ cat << EOF >> ~/.bash_profile
export ONOS_ROOT="`pwd`"
source $ONOS_ROOT/tools/dev/bash_profile
EOF
$ . ~/.bash_profile
$ cd $ONOS_ROOT
$ bazel build onos
To run ONOS locally on the development machine, simply run the following command:
$ bazel run onos-local [-- [clean] [debug]]
Or simpler one, if you have added the ONOS developer environment to your bash profile:
$ ok [clean] [debug]
The above command will create a local installation from the ONOS tarbal
(re-building if necessary) and will start the ONOS server in the background. In
the foreground, it will display a continuous view of the ONOS (Apache Karaf) log
file. Options following the double-dash (–) are passed through to the ONOS
Apache Karaf and can be omitted. Here, the
clean option forces a clean
installation, removing any state from previous executions. The
debug option
means that the default debug port 5005 will be available for attaching a remote
debugger.
To access ONOS UI, use a browser to open:
Or simpler, use the
onos-gui localhost command.
The default username and password is
onos/
rocks.
To attach to the ONOS CLI console, run:
$ onos localhost
To run ONOS unit tests, including code Checkstyle validation, run the following command:
$ bazel query 'tests(//...)' | xargs bazel test
Or better yet, to run code Checkstyle and all unit tests use the following convenience alias:
$ ot
ONOS code is hosted and maintained using Gerrit.
Code on GitHub is only a mirror. The ONOS project does NOT accept code through pull requests on GitHub.
To contribute to ONOS, please refer to Sample Gerrit Workflow. It should include most of the things you'll need to get your contribution started!
For more information, please check out our wiki page or mailing lists:
ONOS (Open Network Operating System) is published under Apache License 2.0
