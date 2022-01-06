Beautiful, lightweight react forms and form elements. Includes zero setup validation. Entirely written in typescript therefore typings are always valid and up to date.
Check out demo
or
Clone this repo and
npm install
npm start
This library is actively used in our startup called GuestBell. This is therefore production code which will be maintained an improved on regular basis. All help is much appreciated! The reason why we created is most simmilar libraries out there utilize either jQuery or some other huge libraries. This is a litweight solution which will guarantee your website speed and small size.
Using npm:
npm install guestbell-forms --save
Just import your components like this
import { Form, Text, Select, Submit, DynamicSubmit, IBaseValidator, Checkbox, Radio, RadioContainer } from 'guestbell-forms';
And use them in your react elements.
Check out this simple example:
<Form className="container">
<div className="row">
<div className="col-lg-6">
<Text
required={true}
label="Username"
value={this.state.name}
onChange={this.handleNameChange} />
</div>
<div className="col-lg-6">
<Select
required={true}
label={'Gender'}
values={[{ value: 'M', label: 'Male' }, { value: 'F', label: 'Female' }]}
onChange={this.handleGenderChange}
value={this.state.gender} />
</div>
</div>
<div className="row">
<div className="col-lg-6">
<TextInput
validators={["email"]}
required={true}
label="Email"
value={this.state.email}
onChange={this.handleEmailChange} />
</div>
<div className="col-lg-6">
<Text
customValidators={[AgeValidator.instance]}
label="Age (optional)"
value={this.state.age}
onChange={this.handleAgeChange} />
</div>
</div>
<div className="row justify-content-center align-items-center">
<Submit
className="btn btn-primary btn-lg"
onClick={this.submitForm}>
Submit
</Submit>
</div>
</Form>
class AgeValidator implements IBaseValidator {
public static instance = new AgeValidator();
public Validate(value: string, isRequired: boolean, addError: (error: string) => void): boolean {
let number = Number(value);
if (!isNaN(number)) {
if (number < 0) {
addError('Not born yet?');
return false;
}
if (number > 122) {
addError('Older than Jeanne Calment? C\'mon');
return false;
}
return true;
}
else {
addError('Invalid age');
}
return false;
}
}
Just a class with one method. We provide the static instance for simplicity.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT