A natural language detection library based on trigram statistical analysis. This library is written in JavaScript and works equally well when run in either the Browser or Node.js.

Usage

You can clone this repo as follows:

git clone git@github.com:richtr/guessLanguage.js.git

You can use this library in a web page by including the following files:

< script src = "lib/_languageData.js" > </ script > < script src = "lib/guessLanguage.js" > </ script >

You can also use this library in a Node.js project. This library can be installed via npm as follows:

sudo npm install -g guesslanguage

Including this library for use in a Node.js project can then be done as follows:

var guessLanguage = require ( './lib/guessLanguage' );

API

You can use guessLanguage.js in any of the following ways:

guessLanguage.detect( '...input text here...' , function ( language ) { console .log( 'Detected language code of provided text is [' + language + ']' ); });

guessLanguage.name( '...input text here...' , function ( languageName ) { console .log( 'Detected language name of provided text is [' + languageName + ']' ); });

guessLanguage.code( '...input text here...' , function ( languageIANA ) { console .log( 'Detected language IANA number of provided text is [' + languageIANA + ']' ); });

guessLanguage.info( '...input text here...' , function ( languageInfo ) { console .log( 'Detected language code of provided text is [' + languageInfo[ 0 ] + ']' ); console .log( 'Detected language IANA number of provided text is [' + languageInfo[ 1 ] + ']' ); console .log( 'Detected language name of provided text is [' + languageInfo[ 2 ] + ']' ); });

Languages Supported: 100

"ab": Abkhazian

"af": Afrikaans

"ar": Arabic

"az": Azerbaijani

"be": Belarusian

"bg": Bulgarian

"bn": Bengali

"bo": Tibetan

"br": Breton

"ca": Catalan, Valencian

"ceb": Cebuano

"cs": Czech

"cy": Welsh

"da": Danish

"de": German

"el": Modern Greek

"en": English

"eo": Esperanto

"es": Spanish, Castilian

"et": Estonian

"eu": Basque

"fa": Persian

"fi": Finnish

"fo": Faroese

"fr": French

"fy": Western Frisian

"gd": Scottish Gaelic, Gaelic

"gl": Galician

"gu": Gujarati

"ha": Hausa

"haw": Hawaiian

"he": Hebrew

"hi": Hindi

"hr": Croatian

"hu": Hungarian

"hy": Armenian

"id": Indonesian

"is": Icelandic

"it": Italian

"ja": Japanese

"ka": Georgian

"kk": Kazakh

"km": Central Khmer

"kn": Kannada

"ko": Korean

"ku": Kurdish

"ky": Kirghiz, Kyrgyz

"la": Latin

"lo": Lao

"lt": Lithuanian

"lv": Latvian

"mg": Malagasy

"mk": Macedonian

"ml": Malayalam

"mn": Mongolian

"mr": Marathi

"ms": Malay (macrolanguage)

"nd": North Ndebele

"ne": Nepali

"nl": Dutch, Flemish

"nn": Norwegian Nynorsk

"no": Norwegian

"nso": Pedi, Northern Sotho, Sepedi

"or": Oriya

"pa": Panjabi, Punjabi

"pl": Polish

"ps": Pushto, Pashto

"pt": Portuguese

"pt-BR": Portuguese (Brazil)

"pt-PT": Portuguese (Portugal)

"ro": Romanian, Moldavian, Moldovan

"ru": Russian

"sa": Sanskrit

"sh": Serbo-Croatian

"si": Sinhala, Sinhalese

"sk": Slovak

"sl": Slovenian, Slovene

"so": Somali

"sq": Albanian

"sr": Serbian

"sv": Swedish

"sw": Swahili (macrolanguage)

"ta": Tamil

"te": Telugu

"th": Thai

"tl": Tagalog

"tlh": Klingon, tlhIngan-Hol

"tn": Tswana, Setswana

"tr": Turkish

"ts": Tsonga

"tw": Twi

"uk": Ukrainian

"ur": Urdu

"uz": Uzbek

"ve": Venda

"vi": Vietnamese

"xh": Xhosa

"zh": Chinese

"zh-TW" Chinese (Taiwan)

"zu": Zulu

