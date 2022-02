gud

Create a 'gud nuff' (not cryptographically secure) globally unique id

Install

yarn add gud

Usage

const gud = require ( 'gud' ); console .log(gud()); console .log(gud());

This is ever so slightly better than using something like _.uniqueId because it will work across multiple copies of the same module.

Do not use this in place of actual UUIDs, security folks will hate me.

This will not be unique across processes/workers.