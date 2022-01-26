openbase logo
gcs

guangmingwan-coffee-script

by Jeremy Ashkenas
1.7.1 (see all)

Unfancy JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

16.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

267

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

      @@@@@@@                @@@@  @@@@@
     @@@@@@@@@@              @@@   @@@                                           {
    @@@@     @@              @@@   @@@                                        }   }   {
   @@@@          @@@@@@@    @@@   @@@     @@@@@@    @@@@@@                   {   {  }  }
  @@@@          @@@   @@  @@@@@  @@@@@@  @@@   @@  @@@@  @@                   }   }{  {
  @@@@         @@@@   @@   @@@    @@@   @@@   @@@ @@@   @@@                  {  }{  }  }
  @@@@        @@@@    @@   @@@    @@@   @@@@@@@@  @@@@@@@@                  { }{ }{  { }
  @@@@@       @@@@   @@    @@@    @@@   @@@       @@@                     {  { } { } { }  }
   @@@@@@@@@@ @@@@@@@@    @@@    @@@    @@@@@@@@  @@@@@@@@                 { }   { }   { }
      @@@@@               @@@    @@@      @@@@@     @@@@@           @@@@@@   { }   { }    @@@@@@@
                         @@@    @@@                                 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
      @@@@@@            @@@    @@@                                @@ @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
   @@@@    @@          @@@   @@@@                                @@   @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
   @@@@   @@@                       @@                  @@@@     @@@   @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
   @@@@@          @@@@@   @@  @@   @@@     @@@@@@@     @@@@@      @@@    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
     @@@@@      @@@  @@@ @@@@@@@@         @@@@  @@@@  @@@@@@@       @@@   @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
       @@@@@   @@@       @@@@     @@@@    @@@    @@@   @@@                 @@@@@@@@@@@@@@
 @@@@@  @@@@  @@@@      @@@@      @@@@   @@@@   @@@@  @@@@
@@@     @@@@  @@@       @@@@     @@@@    @@@    @@@@  @@@@
@@@     @@@@  @@@@     @@@@      @@@@   @@@@   @@@@  @@@@
 @@@@@@@@@     @@@@@@  @@@@       @@@@  @@@@@@@@@    @@@@
                                       @@@          @@@@
                                      @@@
                                      @@@

CoffeeScript is a little language that compiles into JavaScript.

Installation

Once you have Node.js installed:

# Install locally for a project:
npm install --save-dev coffeescript

# Install globally to execute .coffee files anywhere:
npm install --global coffeescript

Getting Started

Execute a script:

coffee /path/to/script.coffee

Compile a script:

coffee -c /path/to/script.coffee

For documentation, usage, and examples, see: https://coffeescript.org/

To suggest a feature or report a bug: https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript/issues

If you’d like to chat, drop by #coffeescript on Freenode IRC.

The source repository: https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript.git

Changelog: https://coffeescript.org/#changelog

Our lovely and talented contributors are listed here: https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript/contributors

