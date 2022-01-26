@@@@@@@ @@@@ @@@@@
CoffeeScript is a little language that compiles into JavaScript.
Once you have Node.js installed:
# Install locally for a project:
npm install --save-dev coffeescript
# Install globally to execute .coffee files anywhere:
npm install --global coffeescript
Execute a script:
coffee /path/to/script.coffee
Compile a script:
coffee -c /path/to/script.coffee
For documentation, usage, and examples, see: https://coffeescript.org/
To suggest a feature or report a bug: https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript/issues
If you’d like to chat, drop by #coffeescript on Freenode IRC.
The source repository: https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript.git
Changelog: https://coffeescript.org/#changelog
Our lovely and talented contributors are listed here: https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript/contributors