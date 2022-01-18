Synopsis

guacamole-lite is a NodeJS replacement for guacamole-client (server-side Java servlet). Guacamole is a RDP/VNC client for HTML5 browsers.

This is the best solution for those ones who need to integrate Guacamole into an existing projects with their own users and connections management (or without them at all).

This diagram describes the architecture of Guacamole and the role of guacamole-lite in it:

Installation

npm install --save guacamole-lite

Code Example

Simple example which accepts connections to port 8080 and forwards all traffic to guacd on port 4822

const GuacamoleLite = require ( 'guacamole-lite' ); const websocketOptions = { port : 8080 }; const guacdOptions = { port : 4822 }; const clientOptions = { crypt : { cypher : 'AES-256-CBC' , key : 'MySuperSecretKeyForParamsToken12' } }; const guacServer = new GuacamoleLite(websocketOptions, guacdOptions, clientOptions);

Now to connect to guacamole-lite from the browser you need to add guacamole-common-js into your page. Please refer to Chapter 17 of Guacamole documentation for instructions on how to do it.

Then you need to open guacamole connection to

ws://your-guacamole-server:8080/?token=token

where token is an encrypted token object (json) containing all the parameters needed to establish connection (host ip, login, password, connection type, etc). Here is an example of what it can contain:

{ "connection" : { "type" : "rdp" , "settings" : { "hostname" : "10.0.0.12" , "username" : "Administrator" , "password" : "pAsSwOrD" , "enable-drive" : true , "create-drive-path" : true , "security" : "any" , "ignore-cert" : true , "enable-wallpaper" : false } } }

As seen in the example token object must contain property connection which in it's turn must contain type (rdp, vnc, ssh, telnet) and settings. For full list of settings and their meaning please refer to Chapter 5 of Guacamole documentation section Configuring connections).

Token object may contain any additional parameters you may need in your application. For example it can contain token expiration time (see below how to make use of it).

Now to get the token we need to encrypt and base64-encode this token object using cyper and key from clientOptions. This is an example how to do it in PHP:

function encryptToken ($value) { $iv = random_bytes( 16 ); $value = \openssl_encrypt( json_encode($value), 'AES-256-CBC' , 'MySuperSecretKeyForParamsToken12' , 0 , $iv ); if ($value === false ) { throw new \ Exception ( 'Could not encrypt the data.' ); } $data = [ 'iv' => base64_encode($iv), 'value' => $value, ]; $json = json_encode($data); if (!is_string($json)) { throw new \ Exception ( 'Could not encrypt the data.' ); } return base64_encode($json); }

another example in NodeJS:

const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ); const clientOptions = { cypher : 'AES-256-CBC' , key : 'MySuperSecretKeyForParamsToken12' } const encrypt = ( value ) => { const iv = crypto.randomBytes( 16 ); const cipher = crypto.createCipheriv(clientOptions.cypher, clientOptions.key, iv); let crypted = cipher.update( JSON .stringify(value), 'utf8' , 'base64' ); crypted += cipher.final( 'base64' ); const data = { iv : iv.toString( 'base64' ), value : crypted }; return new Buffer( JSON .stringify(data)).toString( 'base64' ); };

In other words here's what you'd want to do to get the encrypted token:

Generate initialization vector for encryption (iv). Take json object with connection settings (see example above) and encrypt it using cyper and key from clientOptions. Base64 encode result of p.2 (put it in value) Create anothe json object containing {"iv": iv, "value": value} Base64 encode result of p.4 and this will be your token

More examples

Websockets and guacd configuration

websocketOptions object is passed directly to ws library. Please refer to ws documentation for more options.

guacdOptions object may contain port and host properties which are passed to node's net.connect() function.

Default connection options

You don't necessary need to pass all connection parameters in the token. You can omit settings that are common for all your connections by moving them to clientOptions.connectionDefaultSettings in guacamole-lite server:

const GuacamoleLite = require ( 'guacamole-lite' ); const clientOptions = { crypt : { cypher : 'AES-256-CBC' , key : 'MySuperSecretKeyForParamsToken12' }, connectionDefaultSettings : { rdp : { 'create-drive-path' : true , 'security' : 'any' , 'ignore-cert' : true , 'enable-wallpaper' : false , 'create-recording-path' : true } } }; const guacServer = new GuacamoleLite({}, {}, clientOptions);

Query parameters

Some connection options can be modified in the query:

ws://your-guacamole-server:8080/?token=token&width=1024&height=768&dpi=32

Settings from the query override default settings and settings from the token. By default only width, height and dpi can be set in query. Others are ignored. The list of whitelisted parameters can be modified in clientOptions:

const GuacamoleLite = require ( 'guacamole-lite' ); const clientOptions = { crypt : { cypher : 'AES-256-CBC' , key : 'MySuperSecretKeyForParamsToken12' }, allowedUnencryptedConnectionSettings : { rdp : [ 'width' , 'height' , 'dpi' , 'create-drive-path' ] } }; const guacServer = new GuacamoleLite({}, {}, clientOptions);

Callbacks

You may need to validate/modify connection parameters after the connection was established.

For this example we will modify token object the following way:

{ "expiration" : 3510738000000 , "userId" : 777 , "connection" : { "type" : "rdp" , "settings" : { "hostname" : "10.0.0.12" , "username" : "Administrator" , "password" : "pAsSwOrD" , "enable-drive" : true } } }

As you see we have added expiration and userId which are not used by guacamole-lite itself, buy may be used by your application built on top of it. Like in this example:

const GuacamoleLite = require ( 'guacamole-lite' ); const clientOptions = { crypt : { cypher : 'AES-256-CBC' , key : 'MySuperSecretKeyForParamsToken12' }, }; const callbacks = { processConnectionSettings : function ( settings, callback ) { if (settings.expiration < Date .now()) { console .error( 'Token expired' ); return callback( new Error ( 'Token expired' )); } settings.connection[ 'drive-path' ] = '/tmp/guacamole_' + settings.userId; callback( null , settings); } }; const guacServer = new GuacamoleLite({}, {}, clientOptions, callbacks);

In this example we have new object callbacks which contains function processConnectionSettings. This function accepts settings which is basically slightly flattened token object and callback. Callback in it's turn accepts two parameters: err (in case of an error) and settings which is modified token object (we have added 'drive-path' in the example). Callback must be called at the end of the function.

Please note that connection property does not contain rdp, but instead contains everything that was previously in rpd.

Also note the new fourth parameter (callbacks) in the last line with new GuacamoleLite .

Events

guacamole-lite also emits the following events:

open - when connection to the host is established

close - when connection is closed

error - when error in connection occured

In this example we will use these events to send postbacks to our backend:

const GuacamoleLite = require ( 'guacamole-lite' ); const Http = require ( 'http' ); const clientOptions = { crypt : { cypher : 'AES-256-CBC' , key : 'MySuperSecretKeyForParamsToken12' }, }; const guacServer = new GuacamoleLite({}, {}, clientOptions); guacServer.on( 'open' , (clientConnection) => { const url = 'http://our-backend-server/api/connection/open?userId=' + clientConnection.connectionSettings.userId Http.request(url).end(); }); guacServer.on( 'close' , (clientConnection) => { const url = 'http://our-backend-server/api/connection/close?userId=' + clientConnection.connectionSettings.userId Http.request(url).end(); }); guacServer.on( 'error' , (clientConnection, error) => { console .error(clientConnection, error); });

Note that clientConnection object is passed to all event listeners and can be used to access connectionSettings (which is token object).

ExpressJS example

const GuacamoleLite = require ( 'guacamole-lite' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const http = require ( 'http' ); const app = express(); const server = http.createServer(app); const guacdOptions = { port : 4822 }; const clientOptions = { crypt : { cypher : 'AES-256-CBC' , key : 'MySuperSecretKeyForParamsToken12' } }; const guacServer = new GuacamoleLite({server}, guacdOptions, clientOptions); server.listen( 8080 );

Log levels

const GuacamoleLite = require ( 'guacamole-lite' ); const websocketOptions = { port : 8080 }; const guacdOptions = { port : 4822 }; const clientOptions = { crypt : { cypher : 'AES-256-CBC' , key : 'MySuperSecretKeyForParamsToken12' }, log : { level : 'DEBUG' } }; const guacServer = new GuacamoleLite(websocketOptions, guacdOptions, clientOptions);

clientOptions.log.level defines verbosity of logs. Possible values are:

"QUIET" - no logs

"ERRORS" - only errors

"NORMAL" - errors + minimal logs (startup and shutdown messages)

"VERBOSE" - ( default ) normal + connection messages (opened, closed, guacd exchange, etc)

) normal + connection messages (opened, closed, guacd exchange, etc) "DEBUG" - verbose + all OPCODES sent/received within guacamole sessions

Custom log functions

By default guacamole-lite uses console.log and console.error functions for logging. You can redefine these functions by setting clientOptions.log.stdLog and clientOptions.log.errorLog like in the example below. Note that clientOptions.log.level is still applied, which means that messages that don't match desired log level won't be sent to your custom functions

const GuacamoleLite = require ( 'guacamole-lite' ); const websocketOptions = { port : 8080 }; const guacdOptions = { port : 4822 }; const clientOptions = { crypt : { cypher : 'AES-256-CBC' , key : 'MySuperSecretKeyForParamsToken12' }, log : { level : 'DEBUG' , stdLog : ( ...args ) => { console .log( '[MyLog]' , ...args) }, errorLog : ( ...args ) => { console .error( '[MyLog]' , ...args) } } }; const guacServer = new GuacamoleLite(websocketOptions, guacdOptions, clientOptions);

Tests

No tests yet :(