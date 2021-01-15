This project, and it's related TestArmada projects, will no longer be supported. No further work from the owners will be done, and no PRs will be reviewed.
magellan-saucelabs-plugin is a wrapper for the SauceLabs platform API (i.e. the browser/platform selector API).
desiredCapabilities objects from a browser id, with screen resolution and device orientation support.
desiredCapabilities objects
desiredCapabilities objects.
desiredCapabilities actually consumes.
SAUCE_OUTBOUND_PROXY is set to a proxy address.
Install
guacamole:
$ npm install --save guacamole
Fetch a specific browser by id with
get()
var guacamole = require("guacamole");
guacamole.initialize()
.then(function () {
// Fetch a specific Firefox by id
console.log(guacamole.get({
id: "firefox_38_OS_X_10_9_Desktop"
}));
// Yields: [{ browserName: 'firefox', version: '38', platform: 'OS X 10.9' }]
// Fetch a specific Firefox by id, with a set screen resolution
console.log(guacamole.get({
id: "firefox_38_OS_X_10_9_Desktop",
screenResolution: "1024x768"
}));
// Yields: { browserName: 'firefox', version: '38', platform: 'OS X 10.9', screenResolution: '1024x768' }
// Fetch a list of available Chrome 43 variants:
guacamole.get({ version: "43" });
// Yields:
/*
[ { browserName: 'chrome',
version: '43',
platform: 'Linux' },
{ browserName: 'chrome',
version: '43',
platform: 'OS X 10.10' },
{ browserName: 'chrome',
version: '43',
platform: 'OS X 10.6' },
{ browserName: 'chrome',
version: '43',
platform: 'OS X 10.8' },
{ browserName: 'chrome',
version: '43',
platform: 'OS X 10.9' },
{ browserName: 'chrome',
version: '43',
platform: 'Windows 2003' },
{ browserName: 'chrome',
version: '43',
platform: 'Windows 2008' },
{ browserName: 'chrome',
version: '43',
platform: 'Windows 2012' },
{ browserName: 'chrome',
version: '43',
platform: 'Windows 2012 R2' } ]
*/
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.error("Could not load browser details from Sauce API:", error);
});
List all available browsers on the command line with
./node_modules/.bin/guacamole:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/guacamole
Available Sauce Browsers:
┌────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬─────────┬────────────────────┬──────────────────────┐
│ Family │ Alias │ Browser │ Version │ OS │ Device │
├────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────┼────────────────────┼──────────────────────┤
│ Chrome │
├────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────┼────────────────────┼──────────────────────┤
│ 1. │ chrome_26_Linux_Desktop │ chrome │ 26 │ Linux │ Desktop │
├────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────┼────────────────────┼──────────────────────┤
│ 2. │ chrome_26_Windows_2003_Desktop │ chrome │ 26 │ Windows 2003 │ Desktop │
├────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────┼────────────────────┼──────────────────────┤
│ 3. │ chrome_26_Windows_2008_Desktop │ chrome │ 26 │ Windows 2008 │ Desktop │
├────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────┼────────────────────┼──────────────────────┤
│ 4. │ chrome_26_Windows_2012_Desktop │ chrome │ 26 │ Windows 2012 │ Desktop │
├────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────┼────────────────────┼──────────────────────┤
...
Fetch a specific browser from the command line with
--id
$ ./node_modules/.bin/guacamole --id=firefox_38_OS_X_10_9_Desktop
{ browserName: 'firefox', version: '38', platform: 'OS X 10.9' }
Fetch the latest version of a browser/OS combination with
--id and
latest:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/guacamole --id=firefox_latest_OS_X_10_9_Desktop
{ browserName: 'firefox', version: '40', platform: 'OS X 10.9' }
Amend screenResolution with
--screenResolution. If the API supports that screen resolution, you'll get a result:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/guacamole --id=firefox_38_OS_X_10_9_Desktop --screenResolution=1024x768
{ browserName: 'firefox',
version: '38',
platform: 'OS X 10.9',
screenResolution: '1024x768' }
If you choose a resolution that isn't supported, you'll get an error:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/guacamole --id=firefox_38_OS_X_10_9_Desktop --screenResolution=1024x555
Browsers that match the following specs could not be found: { screenResolution: '1024x555',
id: 'firefox_38_OS_X_10_9_Desktop' }
guacamole supports filtering by a number of fields (see below for the full list).
For example, filtering by
--version=43 displays all available versions of Chrome 43:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/guacamole --version=43
[
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "Linux"
},
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "OS X 10.10"
},
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "OS X 10.11"
},
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "OS X 10.8"
},
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "OS X 10.9"
},
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "Windows 10"
},
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "Windows 2003"
},
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "Windows 2008"
},
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "Windows 2012"
},
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "Windows 2012 R2"
}
]
guacamole supports appium environments, and will ensure that the
appium-version is set to the currently-recommended backend version of Appium. Examples:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/guacamole --id=Google_Nexus_7_HD_Emulator_Android_4_4_Linux
[
{
"version": "4.4",
"platform": "Android",
"deviceName": "Google Nexus 7 HD Emulator",
"appium-version": "1.4.7"
}
]
$ ./node_modules/.bin/guacamole --id=iPhone_Simulator_iOS_8_2_OS_X_10_10
[
{
"version": "8.2",
"platform": "iOS",
"deviceName": "iPhone Simulator",
"platformName": "iOS",
"appium-version": "1.4.7"
}
]
The following list of filter options can be used in the programmatic API or command line interface:
get({
"id": xxxx, // Proprietary to guacamole
"family": xxxx, // Proprietary to guacamole
"browserName": xxxx,
"version": xxxx,
"platform": xxxx,
"deviceName": xxxx,
"platformVersion": xxxx,
"platformName": xxxx,
"screenResolution": xxxx, // if supported by Sauce API
"deviceOrientation": xxxx
})
Command Line Options:
--id=xxxxx (proprietary to guacamole)
--family=xxxxx (proprietary to guacamole)
--browserName=xxxxx
--version=xxxxx
--platform=xxxxx
--deviceName=xxxxx
--platformVersion=xxxxx
--platformName=xxxxx
--screenResolution=xxxxx (if supported)
--deviceOrientation=xxxxx (always used)
You can cache the results of the SauceLabs browser API:
./node_modules/.bin/guacamole --generate-shrinkwrap
Wrote guacamole shrinkwrap to /Users/example/myproject/guacamole-shrinkwrap.json
This will cache a local copy of the SauceLabs API result, allowing you to bypass a network request and use the
guacamole API in a synchronous fashion. To use the generated shrinkwrap, call
useShrinkwrap():
var guacamole = require("guacamole");
// Tell guacamole to use ./guacamole-shrinkwrap.json
guacamole.useShrinkwrap();
// Fetch a specific Firefox by id
console.log(guacamole.get({ id: "firefox_38_OS_X_10_9_Desktop" }));
// Yields: [{ browserName: 'firefox', version: '38', platform: 'OS X 10.9' }]
If you have a shrinkwrap stored somewhere other than the default location, you can specify the location when calling
useShrinkwrap():
// Tell guacamole to use ./settings/guacamole-shrinkwrap.json
guacamole.useShrinkwrap("./settings/guacamole-shrinkwrap.json");
The same logic works on the command line version of
guacamole with the
shrinkwrap option:
./node_modules/.bin/guacamole --shrinkwrap=./settings/guacamole-shrinkwrap.json --id=firefox_38_OS_X_10_9_Desktop
[
{
"browserName": "firefox",
"version": "38",
"platform": "OS X 10.9"
}
]
While the SauceLabs web-based platform configurator claims to support Windows XP, 7, 8, and 8.1, these platforms are instead provided by equivalent server versions of Windows, thus they do not show up in the Sauce browser API. To account for this,
guacamole supports the following platforms:
OS | guacamole translation | sauce-side fulfillment
-------------+-------------------------+--------------------------
Windows XP | Windows 2003 | Windows 2003 R2
Windows 7 | Windows 2008 | Windows 2008 R2
Windows 8 | Windows 2012 | Windows Server 2012
Windows 8.1 | Windows 2012 R2 | Windows Server 2012 R2
If your code requests a browser id with the substring
Windows_8_1, for example, it will be translated like so:
$ guacamole --id=chrome_43_Windows_8_1_Desktop
[
{
"browserName": "chrome",
"version": "43",
"platform": "Windows 2012 R2"
}
]
Now Guacamole comes with a REPL (built on vorpal) for a better interactive user experience. To use it, simply do
guacamole$ help
Commands:
help [command...] Provides help for a given command.
exit Exits application.
desktop Get saucelabs id for desktop browsers
appium Get saucelabs id for appium test
webkit Get saucelabs id for mobile browsers
guacamole$ desktop
> Which browser do you prefer? Chrome
Browser: Chrome
> Which version do you prefer? 52
Version: 52
> Which platform do you prefer? windows
Platform: windows
> Generating sauce browser id...
> Platform windows for Chrome@52 doesn't exist, you can choose from [OS X 10.10,OS X 10.11,OS X 10.9,Windows 10,Windows 2008,Windows 2012,Windows 2012 R2]
guacamole$ desktop
> Which browser do you prefer? chrome
Browser: chrome
> Which version do you prefer? 52
Version: 52
> Which platform do you prefer? windows 2008
Platform: windows 2008
> Generating sauce browser id...
> Use chrome_52_Windows_2008_Desktop as your browser
To use a proxy to reach Saucelabs when querying the Saucelabs API,
gaucamole checks the presence of an environment variable called
SAUCE_OUTBOUND_PROXY. Set this variable before using
gaucamole on the CLI or programmatically to use a proxy.
Note: Proxy configuration is not supported in synchronous mode.
$ export SAUCE_OUTBOUND_PROXY=http://your-internal-proxy-host:8080
$ guacamole
Documentation in this project is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Full details available at https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0