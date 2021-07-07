Google TypeScript Style
gts is Google's TypeScript style guide, and the configuration for our formatter, linter, and automatic code fixer. No lint rules to edit, no configuration to update, no more bike shedding over syntax.
To borrow from standardjs:
gts fix and say goodbye to messy or inconsistent code.
Under the covers, we use eslint to enforce the style guide and provide automated fixes, and prettier to re-format code.
The easiest way to get started is to run:
npx gts init
When you run the
npx gts init command, it's going to do a few things for you:
tsconfig.json file to your project that uses the Google TypeScript Style.
package.json.
package.json:
lint: Lints and checks for formatting problems.
fix: Automatically fixes formatting and linting problems (if possible).
clean: Removes output files.
compile: Compiles the source code using TypeScript compiler.
pretest,
posttest and
prepare: convenience integrations.
The commands above will all run in the scope of the current folder. Some commands can be run on individual files:
gts lint index.ts
gts lint one.ts two.ts three.ts
gts lint *.ts
Under the covers, we use eslint to enforce the style guide and provide automated fixes, and prettier to re-format code. To use the shared
eslint configuration, create an
.eslintrc in your project directory, and extend the shared config:
---
extends:
- './node_modules/gts'
If you don't want to use the
gts CLI, you can drop down to using the module as a basic
eslint config, and just use the
eslint cli:
$ eslint --fix
This opens the ability to use the vast
eslint ecosystem including custom rules, and tools like the VSCode plugin for eslint:
Show your love for
gts and include a badge!
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js.
