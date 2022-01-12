gtop

System monitoring dashboard for terminal.

Requirements

Linux / OSX / Windows (partial support)

Node.js >= v8

Installation

$ npm install gtop -g

Docker

You need to assign host net and pid to access the metrics in the host machine.

$ docker run --rm -it \ --name gtop \ --net= "host" \ --pid= "host" \ aksakalli/gtop

Usage

Start gtop with the gtop command

$ gtop

To stop gtop use q , or ctrl+c in most shell environments.

You can sort the process table by pressing

p : Process Id

: Process Id c : CPU usage

: CPU usage m : Memory usage

Troubleshooting

If you see question marks or other different characters, try to run it with these environment variables:

$ LANG=en_US.utf8 TERM=xterm-256color gtop

License

Released under the MIT license.