gto

gtop

by Can Güney Aksakalli
1.1.2 (see all)

System monitoring dashboard for terminal

Readme

gtop

screen record

System monitoring dashboard for terminal.

Requirements

  • Linux / OSX / Windows (partial support)
  • Node.js >= v8

Installation

$ npm install gtop -g

Docker

You need to assign host net and pid to access the metrics in the host machine.

$ docker run --rm -it \
    --name gtop \
    --net="host" \
    --pid="host" \
    aksakalli/gtop

Usage

Start gtop with the gtop command

$ gtop

To stop gtop use q, or ctrl+c in most shell environments.

You can sort the process table by pressing

  • p: Process Id
  • c: CPU usage
  • m: Memory usage

Troubleshooting

If you see question marks or other different characters, try to run it with these environment variables:

$ LANG=en_US.utf8 TERM=xterm-256color gtop

License

Released under the MIT license.

100
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
February 15, 2021
Harry RogersUnited Kingdom3 Ratings0 Reviews
PhD Robotics Student with the AgriFoRwArdS CDT @ UEA
January 30, 2021

