System monitoring dashboard for terminal.
$ npm install gtop -g
You need to assign host
net and
pid to access the metrics in the host machine.
$ docker run --rm -it \
--name gtop \
--net="host" \
--pid="host" \
aksakalli/gtop
Start gtop with the
gtop command
$ gtop
To stop gtop use
q, or
ctrl+c in most shell environments.
You can sort the process table by pressing
p: Process Id
c: CPU usage
m: Memory usage
If you see question marks or other different characters, try to run it with these environment variables:
$ LANG=en_US.utf8 TERM=xterm-256color gtop
Released under the MIT license.