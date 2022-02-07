Node.js Google Authentication Service Account Tokens
This is a low level utility library used to interact with Google Authentication services. In most cases, you probably want to use the google-auth-library instead.
npm install gtoken
.pem or
.p12 key file:
const { GoogleToken } = require('gtoken');
const gtoken = new GoogleToken({
keyFile: 'path/to/key.pem', // or path to .p12 key file
email: 'my_service_account_email@developer.gserviceaccount.com',
scope: ['https://scope1', 'https://scope2'], // or space-delimited string of scopes
eagerRefreshThresholdMillis: 5 * 60 * 1000
});
gtoken.getToken((err, tokens) => {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
return;
}
console.log(tokens);
// {
// access_token: 'very-secret-token',
// expires_in: 3600,
// token_type: 'Bearer'
// }
});
You can also use the async/await style API:
const tokens = await gtoken.getToken()
console.log(tokens);
Or use promises:
gtoken.getToken()
.then(tokens => {
console.log(tokens)
})
.catch(console.error);
.json key file:
const { GoogleToken } = require('gtoken');
const gtoken = new GoogleToken({
keyFile: 'path/to/key.json',
scope: ['https://scope1', 'https://scope2'], // or space-delimited string of scopes
eagerRefreshThresholdMillis: 5 * 60 * 1000
});
gtoken.getToken((err, tokens) => {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
return;
}
console.log(tokens);
});
const key = '-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\nXXXXXXXXXXX...';
const { GoogleToken } = require('gtoken');
const gtoken = new GoogleToken({
email: 'my_service_account_email@developer.gserviceaccount.com',
scope: ['https://scope1', 'https://scope2'], // or space-delimited string of scopes
key: key,
eagerRefreshThresholdMillis: 5 * 60 * 1000
});
Various options that can be set when creating initializing the
gtokenobject.
options.email or options.iss: The service account email address.
options.scope: An array of scope strings or space-delimited string of scopes.
options.sub: The email address of the user requesting delegated access.
options.keyFile: The filename of
.json key,
.pem key or
.p12 key.
options.key: The raw RSA private key value, in place of using
options.keyFile.
options.additionalClaims: Additional claims to include in the JWT when requesting a token.
options.eagerRefreshThresholdMillis: How long must a token be valid for in order to return it from the cache. Defaults to 0.
Returns the cached tokens or requests a new one and returns it.
gtoken.getToken((err, token) => {
console.log(err || token);
// gtoken.rawToken value is also set
});
Given a keyfile, returns the key and (if available) the client email.
const creds = await gtoken.getCredentials('path/to/key.json');
Various properties set on the gtoken object after call to
.getToken().
gtoken.idToken: The OIDC token returned (if any).
gtoken.accessToken: The access token.
gtoken.expiresAt: The expiry date as milliseconds since 1970/01/01
gtoken.key: The raw key value.
gtoken.rawToken: Most recent raw token data received from Google.
Returns true if the token has expired, or token does not exist.
const tokens = await gtoken.getToken();
gtoken.hasExpired(); // false
Revoke the token if set.
await gtoken.revokeToken();
console.log('Token revoked!');
.p12 key from Google
.p12 key and download it into your project.
.p12 key to a
.pem key
You can just specify your
.p12 file (with
.p12 extension) as the
keyFile and it will automatically be converted to a
.pem on the fly, however this results in a slight performance hit. If you'd like to convert to a
.pem for use later, use OpenSSL if you have it installed.
$ openssl pkcs12 -in key.p12 -nodes -nocerts > key.pem
Don't forget, the passphrase when converting these files is the string
'notasecret'