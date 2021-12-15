Entities modeling for Google's Datastore

🎉 NEWS: new maintainer!

A few weeks ago I announced that gstore-node was deprecated as I currently don't have bandwidth to work on it. A few days later, Hendrik Schalekamp stepped in and offered to be a maintainer of the project. I was thrilled! 😊 Hendrik will be the lead of the project and I will be around to provide any necessary guidance. Thanks Hendrik!

gstore-node is a Google Datastore entities modeling library for Node.js inspired by Mongoose and built on top of the @google-cloud/datastore client.

It is not a replacement of @google-cloud/datastore but a layer on top of it to help modeling your entities through Schemas and to help validating the data saved in the Datastore.

Highlight

explicit Schema declaration for entities

for entities properties type validation

properties value validation

shortcuts queries

queries pre & post middleware (hooks)

(hooks) custom methods on entity instances

on entity instances Joi schema definition and validation

schema definition and validation Advanced cache layer

Typescript support

populate() support to fetch reference entities and do cross Entity Type "joins" when querying one or multiple entities (since v5.0.0)

Installation

npm install gstore-node --save or yarn add gstore-node

Important: gstore-node requires Node version 8+

Getting started

Import gstore-node and @google-cloud/datastore and configure your project.

For the information on how to configure @google-cloud/datastore read the docs here.

const { Gstore } = require ( 'gstore-node' ); const { Datastore } = require ( '@google-cloud/datastore' ); const gstore = new Gstore(); const datastore = new Datastore({ projectId : 'my-google-project-id' , }); gstore.connect(datastore);

After connecting gstore to the datastore, gstore has 2 aliases set up

gstore.ds

The @google/datastore instance. This means that you can access all the API of the Google library when needed.

gstore.transaction . Alias of the same google-cloud/datastore method

Documentation

The complete documentation of gstore-node is in gitbook.

If you find any mistake in the docs or would like to improve it, feel free to open a PR.

Example

Initialize gstore-node in your server file

const { Gstore, instances } = require ( 'gstore-node' ); const { Datastore } = require ( '@google-cloud/datastore' ); const gstore = new Gstore(); const datastore = new Datastore({ projectId : 'my-google-project-id' , }); gstore.connect(datastore); instances.set( 'unique-id' , gstore);

Create your Model

const { instances } = require ( 'gstore-node' ); const bscrypt = require ( 'bcrypt-nodejs' ); const gstore = instances.get( 'unique-id' ); const { Schema } = gstore; const validateAccessList = ( value, validator ) => { if (! Array .isArray(value)) { return false ; } return value.some( ( item ) => { const isValidIp = !validator.isEmpty(item.ip) && validator.isIP(item.ip, 4 ); const isValidHostname = !validator.isEmpty(item.hostname); return isValidHostname && isValidIp; }); } const userSchema = new Schema({ firstname : { type : String , required : true }, lastname : { type : String , optional : true }, email : { type : String , validate : 'isEmail' , required : true }, password : { type : String , read : false , required : true }, createdOn : { type : String , default : gstore.defaultValues.NOW, write : false , read : false }, address : { type : Schema.Types.Key, ref : 'Address' }, dateOfBirth : { type : Date }, bio : { type : String , excludeFromIndexes : true }, website : { validate : 'isURL' , optional : true }, ip : { validate : { rule : 'isIP' , args : [ 4 ], } }, accessList : { validate : { rule : validateAccessList, } }, }); const userSchema = new Schema({ firstname : { joi : Joi.string().required() }, email : { joi : Joi.string().email() }, password : { joi : Joi.string() }, ... }, { joi : { extra : { when : [ 'email' , 'password' ], }, } }); const listSettings = { limit : 15 , order : { property : 'lastname' } }; userSchema.queries( 'list' , listSettings); function hashPassword ( ) { const _this = this ; const password = this .password; if (!password) { return Promise .resolve(); } return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { bcrypt.genSalt( 5 , function onSalt ( err, salt ) { if (err) { return reject(err); }; bcrypt.hash(password, salt, null , function onHash ( err, hash ) { if (err) { return reject(err); }; _this.password = hash; return resolve(); }); }); }); } userSchema.pre( 'save' , hashPassword); module .exports = gstore.model( 'User' , userSchema);

Use it in your Controller

const User = require ( './user.model' ); const getUsers = ( req ,res ) => { const pageCursor = req.query.cursor; User.list({ start : pageCursor }) .then( ( entities ) => { res.json(entities); }) .catch( err => res.status( 400 ).json(err)); }; const getUser = ( req, res ) => { const userId = +req.params.id; User.get(userId) .populate( 'address' ) .then( ( entity ) => { res.json(entity.plain()); }) .catch( err => res.status( 400 ).json(err)); }; const createUser = ( req, res ) => { const entityData = User.sanitize(req.body); const user = new User(entityData); user.save() .then( ( entity ) => { res.json(entity.plain()); }) .catch( ( err ) => { res.status( 400 ).json(err); }) }; const updateUser = ( req, res ) => { const userId = +req.params.id; const entityData = User.sanitize(req.body); User.update(userId, entityData) .then( ( entity ) => { res.json(entity.plain()); }) .catch( ( err ) => { res.status( 400 ).json(err); }); }; const deleteUser = ( req, res ) => { const userId = +req.params.id; User.delete(userId) .then( ( response ) => { res.json(response); }) .catch( err => res.status( 400 ).json(err)); }; module .exports = { getUsers, getUser, createUser, updateUser, deleteUser };

Demo application

If you want to see an example on how to use gstore-node in your Node.js app, check the demo blog application repository.

Development

Install npm dependencies

yarn install

Run the unit tests

yarn test :unit

Run the integration tests

Prerequise:

In order to run the integration tests you need to have the Google Datastore Emulator installed as well as Redis.

Launch the Redis server

cd src && ./redis-server

Launch the Datastore Emulator (separate terminal window)

yarn local -datastore

Execute the integration tests (separate terminal window)

yarn test :integration

Sébastien Loix – @sebloix

Hendrik Schalekamp - @carnun

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for more information.

Contributing

Fork it (https://github.com/sebelga/gstore-node/fork) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/fooBar ) Generate a conventional commit message ( npm run commit ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/fooBar ) Rebase your feature branch and squash ( git rebase -i master ) Create a new Pull Request

Credits

I have been heavily inspired by Mongoose to write gstore. Credits to them for the Schema, Model and Entity definitions, as well as 'hooks', custom methods and other similarities found here. Not much could neither have been done without the great work of the guys at googleapis.