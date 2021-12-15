Entities modeling for Google's Datastore
A few weeks ago I announced that
gstore-node was deprecated as I currently don't have bandwidth to work on it. A few days later, Hendrik Schalekamp stepped in and offered to be a maintainer of the project. I was thrilled! 😊
Hendrik will be the lead of the project and I will be around to provide any necessary guidance. Thanks Hendrik!
gstore-node is a Google Datastore entities modeling library for Node.js inspired by Mongoose and built on top of the @google-cloud/datastore client.
It is not a replacement of @google-cloud/datastore but a layer on top of it to help modeling your entities through Schemas and to help validating the data saved in the Datastore.
npm install gstore-node --save
# or
yarn add gstore-node
Important: gstore-node requires Node version 8+
Import gstore-node and @google-cloud/datastore and configure your project.
For the information on how to configure @google-cloud/datastore read the docs here.
const { Gstore } = require('gstore-node');
const { Datastore } = require('@google-cloud/datastore');
const gstore = new Gstore();
const datastore = new Datastore({
projectId: 'my-google-project-id',
});
// Then connect gstore to the datastore instance
gstore.connect(datastore);
After connecting gstore to the datastore, gstore has 2 aliases set up
gstore.ds
The @google/datastore instance. This means that you can access all the API of the Google library when needed.
gstore.transaction. Alias of the same google-cloud/datastore method
The complete documentation of gstore-node is in gitbook.
If you find any mistake in the docs or would like to improve it, feel free to open a PR.
Initialize gstore-node in your server file
// server.js
const { Gstore, instances } = require('gstore-node');
const { Datastore } = require('@google-cloud/datastore');
const gstore = new Gstore();
const datastore = new Datastore({
projectId: 'my-google-project-id',
});
gstore.connect(datastore);
// Save the gstore instance
instances.set('unique-id', gstore);
Create your Model
// user.model.js
const { instances } = require('gstore-node');
const bscrypt = require('bcrypt-nodejs');
// Retrieve the gstore instance
const gstore = instances.get('unique-id');
const { Schema } = gstore;
/**
* A custom validation function for an embedded entity
*/
const validateAccessList = (value, validator) => {
if (!Array.isArray(value)) {
return false;
}
return value.some((item) => {
const isValidIp = !validator.isEmpty(item.ip) && validator.isIP(item.ip, 4);
const isValidHostname = !validator.isEmpty(item.hostname);
return isValidHostname && isValidIp;
});
}
/**
* Create the schema for the User Model
*/
const userSchema = new Schema({
firstname: { type: String, required: true },
lastname: { type: String, optional: true },
email: { type: String, validate: 'isEmail', required: true },
password: { type: String, read: false, required: true },
createdOn: { type: String, default: gstore.defaultValues.NOW, write: false, read: false },
address: { type: Schema.Types.Key, ref: 'Address' }, // Entity reference
dateOfBirth: { type: Date },
bio: { type: String, excludeFromIndexes: true },
website: { validate: 'isURL', optional: true },
ip: {
validate: {
rule: 'isIP',
args: [4],
}
},
accessList: {
validate: {
rule: validateAccessList,
}
},
});
// Or with **Joi** schema definition
// You need to have joi as a dependency of your project ("npm install joi --save")
const userSchema = new Schema({
firstname: { joi: Joi.string().required() },
email: { joi: Joi.string().email() },
password: { joi: Joi.string() },
...
}, {
joi: {
extra: {
// validates that when "email" is present, "password" must be too
when: ['email', 'password'],
},
}
});
/**
* List entities query shortcut
*/
const listSettings = {
limit: 15,
order: { property: 'lastname' }
};
userSchema.queries('list', listSettings);
/**
* Pre "save" middleware
* Each time the entity is saved or updated, if there is a password passed, it will be hashed
*/
function hashPassword() {
// scope *this* is the entity instance
const _this = this;
const password = this.password;
if (!password) {
return Promise.resolve();
}
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
bcrypt.genSalt(5, function onSalt(err, salt) {
if (err) {
return reject(err);
};
bcrypt.hash(password, salt, null, function onHash(err, hash) {
if (err) {
// reject will *not* save the entity
return reject(err);
};
_this.password = hash;
// resolve to go to next middleware or save method
return resolve();
});
});
});
}
// add the "pre" middleware to the save method
userSchema.pre('save', hashPassword);
/**
* Export the User Model
* It will generate "User" entity kind in the Datastore
*/
module.exports = gstore.model('User', userSchema);
Use it in your Controller
// user.constroller.js
const User = require('./user.model');
const getUsers = (req ,res) => {
const pageCursor = req.query.cursor;
// List users with the Query settings defined on Schema
User.list({ start: pageCursor })
.then((entities) => {
res.json(entities);
})
.catch(err => res.status(400).json(err));
};
const getUser = (req, res) => {
const userId = +req.params.id;
User.get(userId)
.populate('address') // Retrieve the reference entity
.then((entity) => {
res.json(entity.plain());
})
.catch(err => res.status(400).json(err));
};
const createUser = (req, res) => {
const entityData = User.sanitize(req.body);
const user = new User(entityData);
user.save()
.then((entity) => {
res.json(entity.plain());
})
.catch((err) => {
// If there are any validation error on the schema
// they will be in this error object
res.status(400).json(err);
})
};
const updateUser = (req, res) => {
const userId = +req.params.id;
const entityData = User.sanitize(req.body); // { email: 'john@snow.com' }
/**
* This will fetch the entity, merge the data and save it back to the Datastore
*/
User.update(userId, entityData)
.then((entity) => {
res.json(entity.plain());
})
.catch((err) => {
// If there are any validation error on the schema
// they will be in this error object
res.status(400).json(err);
});
};
const deleteUser = (req, res) => {
const userId = +req.params.id;
User.delete(userId)
.then((response) => {
res.json(response);
})
.catch(err => res.status(400).json(err));
};
module.exports = {
getUsers,
getUser,
createUser,
updateUser,
deleteUser
};
If you want to see an example on how to use gstore-node in your Node.js app, check the demo blog application repository.
yarn install
yarn test:unit
Prerequise:
In order to run the integration tests you need to have the Google Datastore Emulator installed as well as Redis.
# From the folder where you've installed the Redis SDK run:
cd src && ./redis-server
# From the root of the project
yarn local-datastore
# From the root of the project
yarn test:integration
Sébastien Loix – @sebloix
Hendrik Schalekamp - @carnun
I have been heavily inspired by Mongoose to write gstore. Credits to them for the Schema, Model and Entity definitions, as well as 'hooks', custom methods and other similarities found here. Not much could neither have been done without the great work of the guys at googleapis.