GSS engine

Compiles and runs Grid Style Sheet (GSS) rules. GSS is an implementation of Badros & Borning's Constraint Cascading Style Sheets, enabling far better layout control through building relational rules between different elements.

GSS supports the following syntaxes for defining layout rules:

CCSS - direct constraints related to position and size of DOM elements

VFL - horizontal and vertical spacing constraints based on Apple's Visual Format Language

Please refer to http://gss.github.io/ for documentation and usage instructions.