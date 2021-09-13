Get public Google Sheets as plain JavaScript/JSON.
Starting with version 3.0.0, gsheets uses the official Google Sheets API v4, which requires an API key. To get an API key follow these instructions. You also need to enable the Sheets API for the project you've generated the API key for.
Node.js >= 12 is required.
npm install gsheets
const gsheets = require("gsheets");
gsheets
.getWorksheet("SPREADSHEET_KEY", "WORKSHEET_TITLE", "GSHEETS_API_KEY")
.then(
(res) => console.log(res),
(err) => console.error(err)
);
gsheets --key --title [--apiKey] [--out] [--pretty] [--dsv]
--key Spreadsheet Key (ID), required
--title Worksheet title, required
--apiKey Google Sheets v4 API key,
--out Output file; defaults to /dev/stdout
--dsv Format as delimiter-separated values
--csv Shortcut for --dsv=,
--tsv Shortcut for --dsv=$'\t'
Supports providing the apiKey via arg:
npx gsheets --key=SPREADSHEETID --title=foobar --apiKey=GSHEETS_API_KEY --pretty
or via env:
npx GSHEETS_API_KEY=xyz gsheets --key=SPREADSHEETID --title=foobar --pretty
if you are using dotenv in your project, you can specify GSHEETS_API_KEY as a var in your .env file and run:
NODE_OPTIONS='-r dotenv/config' gsheets --key=SPREADSHEETID--title=foobar --pretty
.map,
.filter etc.
null
{data: []}
There are a few libraries around which allow you to access Google Spreadsheets, most notably Tabletop. However, they all have one or several drawbacks:
"123'456.79" instead of
123456.789)
var gsheets = require("gsheets");
Returns the contents of a worksheet, specified by its title.
For empty worksheets
data is
[].
gsheets
.getWorksheet("SPREADSHEET_KEY", "WORKSHEET_TITLE", "GSHEETS_API_KEY")
.then((res) => console.log(res));
Example Response:
{
"data": [
{
"foo": "bar",
"baz": 42,
"boing": null
},
// more rows ...
]
}
Replace "YOUR_GSHEETS_API_KEY" in index.tests.js with your key, then run the tests with:
npm run test:watch
Have a look at the test spreadsheet
Publish a new version with
npm run shipit
Jeremy Stucki, Interactive Things
BSD, see LICENSE