GScan is a tool for validating Ghost themes. It produces detailed reports of issues where themes need to be modified in order to be compatible with a specific version.
It is actively capable of dealing with the current and last major versions of Ghost (so at the time of writing v4, v3, v2 and v1).
GScan works on a system of rules. Each rule has a way to check whether it passes or fails and has help content which describes how to fix it. Each rule is also marked with an error level:
In addition, an error can be marked as fatal. A fatal error means, left unchecked a Ghost publication would throw 500 errors on certain pages because of the detected out-of-date or erroneous code.
In Ghost, we call GScan on boot. If any fatal errors are detected, the blog will not boot. In Ghost(Pro) and in Ghost-CLI we call GScan as part of major upgrades. The upgrade will not be allowed to continue if any fatal errors are detected.
Errors are only marked as fatal errors if they would cause errors, and therefore should block a boot or an upgrade.
When developing new rules or testing gscan following tools are great to have in the toolbelt:
There are 3 ways to use gscan to validate your theme:
Visit https://gscan.ghost.org and upload your zip to our online version of Gscan.
Install using yarn / npm:
yarn global add gscan /
npm install -g gscan
To run a local directory through the checks:
gscan /path/to/theme/directory
To run a local zip file through the checks:
gscan /path/to/theme.zip -z
By default, GScan scans themes for the latest Ghost version compatibility. You can also specify a Ghost version by using the following parameters (for Ghost 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0):
--v1 or
-1
--v2 or
-2
--v3 or
-3
--v4 or
-4 or
--canary
Use the
--canary parameter to check for the upcoming Ghost version.
Examples:
gscan /path/to/theme.zip -z1 - scan a theme in a zip file for Ghost 1.0 compatibility
gscan /path/to/theme/directory --v2 - can a theme in a directory for Ghost 2.0 compatibility
gscan /path/to/theme/directory --canary - scan a theme for the upcoming version of Ghost
Install using yarn/npm and then:
var gscan = require('gscan');
gscan.checkZip({
path: 'path-to-zip',
// if you need to check the theme for a different
// major Ghost version, you can pass it. Currently
// v1, v2, v3 and canary are supported. Default is
// the latest Ghost version 3.0:
// checkVersion: 'v3',
name: 'my-theme'
}).then(function (result) {
console.log(result);
}).catch(function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
yarn dev
yarn start
(Core team only)
yarn ship
