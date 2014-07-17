GSAP React Plugin

A GSAP plugin for tweening React.js component state.

This plugin will handle tweening values on a prop called state . If the tween target does not have a setState method, the plugin will not initialize.

Usage

React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { width : 0 }; }, componentDidMount : function ( ) { TweenLite.to( this , 1 , { state : { width : 100 }}); }, render : function ( ) { return < div style = {{width: this.state.width }}> Hello World! </ div > } });

Installation