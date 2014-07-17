openbase logo
gsap-react-plugin

by hzdg
1.0.2 (see all)

A GSAP plugin for tweening React.js component state.

Readme

GSAP React Plugin

A GSAP plugin for tweening React.js component state.

This plugin will handle tweening values on a prop called state. If the tween target does not have a setState method, the plugin will not initialize.

Usage

React.createClass({
    getInitialState: function() {
        return {width: 0};
    },
    componentDidMount: function() {
        TweenLite.to(this, 1, {state: {width: 100}});
    },
    render: function() {
        return <div style={{width: this.state.width}}>Hello World!</div>
    }
});

Installation

