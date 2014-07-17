A GSAP plugin for tweening React.js component state.
This plugin will handle tweening values on a prop called
state. If the tween
target does not have a
setState method, the plugin will not initialize.
React.createClass({
getInitialState: function() {
return {width: 0};
},
componentDidMount: function() {
TweenLite.to(this, 1, {state: {width: 100}});
},
render: function() {
return <div style={{width: this.state.width}}>Hello World!</div>
}
});
npm install gsap-react-plugin
bower install gsap-react-plugin