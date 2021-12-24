GSAP is a robust JavaScript toolset that turns developers into animation superheroes. Build high-performance animations that work in every major browser. Animate CSS, SVG, canvas, React, Vue, WebGL, colors, strings, motion paths, generic objects...anything JavaScript can touch! GSAP's ScrollTrigger plugin lets you create jaw-dropping scroll-based animations with minimal code. No other library delivers such advanced sequencing, reliability, and tight control while solving real-world problems on over 10 million sites. GSAP works around countless browser inconsistencies; your animations just work. At its core, GSAP is a high-speed property manipulator, updating values over time with extreme accuracy. It's up to 20x faster than jQuery! See https://greensock.com/why-gsap/ for what makes GSAP so special.
GSAP is completely flexible; sprinkle it wherever you want. Zero dependencies.
There are many optional plugins and easing functions for achieving advanced effects easily like scrolling, morphing, animating along a motion path or FLIP animations.
View the full documentation here, including an installation guide with videos.
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/gsap/3.9.1/gsap.min.js"></script>
Click the green "Get GSAP Now" button at greensock.com for more options and installation instructions, including CDN URLs for various plugins.
Every major ad network excludes GSAP from file size calculations and most have it on their own CDNs, so contact them for the appropriate URL(s).
See the guide to using GSAP via NPM here.
npm install gsap
The default (main) file is gsap.js which includes most of the eases as well as the core plugins like CSSPlugin, AttrPlugin, SnapPlugin, ModifiersPlugin, and all of the utility methods like interpolate(), mapRange(), etc.
// typical import
import gsap from "gsap";
// get other plugins:
import ScrollTrigger from "gsap/ScrollTrigger";
import Flip from "gsap/Flip";
import Draggable from "gsap/Draggable";
// or all tools are exported from the "all" file (excluding members-only plugins):
import { gsap, ScrollTrigger, Draggable, MotionPathPlugin } from "gsap/all";
// don't forget to register plugins
gsap.registerPlugin(ScrollTrigger, Draggable, Flip, MotionPathPlugin);
The NPM files are ES modules, but there's also a /dist/ directory with UMD files for extra compatibility.
Download Club GreenSock members-only plugins from your GreenSock.com account and then include them in your own JS payload. There's even a tarball file you can install with NPM/Yarn. GreenSock has a private NPM registry for members too. Post questions in our forums and we'd be happy to help.
If you're looking to do scroll-driven animations, GSAP's ScrollTrigger plugin is the new standard.
There are 3 main reasons anyone signs up for Club GreenSock:
Sign up anytime.
GSDevTools adds a visual UI for controlling your GSAP animations which can significantly boost your workflow and productivity. (Club GreenSock membership required, not included in this repository).
https://greensock.com/try-plugins
GreenSock forums are an excellent resource for learning and getting your questions answered. Report any bugs there too please (it's also okay to file an issue on Github if you prefer).
GreenSock's standard "no charge" license can be viewed at http://greensock.com/standard-license. Club GreenSock members are granted additional rights. See http://greensock.com/licensing/ for details. Why doesn't GreenSock use an MIT (or similar) open source license, and why is that a good thing? This article explains it all: http://greensock.com/why-license/
Copyright (c) 2008-2021, GreenSock. All rights reserved.
I just discovered this animation package and I love it! I'm relatively new to web development and I love being able to add animations to my front end easily. I use ScrollTrigger a lot and it renders some really nice scroll animations. GreenSock has very good documentation and examples on its website (https://greensock.com/st-demos/?d=19). There are more animation options if you sign up for club Greensock but even with the free version, there is a lot you can do. I've used both the npm and the CDN to install and don't have any issues. Gsap is fast and is a very accessible UI tool.
GSAP was decent for making svg animations a few years back , it did the job and also had timelines and other cool features that made cool animations easier to make. but now a days i would rather use anime.js , it is far more organized and has better docs , with the added bonus of not having to include a new .js for everything you want to add :>
I've tried using it once and it was a huge nightmare to maintain, it's extremely bloated with several different packages bundled into one huge behemoth (ScrollTrigger, Draggable, etc...). A great alternative to it would be using Anime.js for fluid animations or Lottie for simple (but not customizable) animated SVGs.
While making web projects using react I cannot imagine without this library for making animations. What makes gsap so special is, it is super fast for creating animation and highly flexible. Try this in your project.
I've been a age old user of GSAP. Even though its kind of heavy on resources and size, it has very wide applications. I began using this with the scroll-reveal animation library and ever since got stuck with this.