GSAP (GreenSock Animation Platform)

Professional-grade animation for the modern web

GSAP is a robust JavaScript toolset that turns developers into animation superheroes. Build high-performance animations that work in every major browser. Animate CSS, SVG, canvas, React, Vue, WebGL, colors, strings, motion paths, generic objects...anything JavaScript can touch! GSAP's ScrollTrigger plugin lets you create jaw-dropping scroll-based animations with minimal code. No other library delivers such advanced sequencing, reliability, and tight control while solving real-world problems on over 10 million sites. GSAP works around countless browser inconsistencies; your animations just work. At its core, GSAP is a high-speed property manipulator, updating values over time with extreme accuracy. It's up to 20x faster than jQuery! See https://greensock.com/why-gsap/ for what makes GSAP so special.

What is GSAP? (video)

GSAP is completely flexible; sprinkle it wherever you want. Zero dependencies.

There are many optional plugins and easing functions for achieving advanced effects easily like scrolling, morphing, animating along a motion path or FLIP animations.

Docs & Installation

View the full documentation here, including an installation guide with videos.

CDN

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/gsap/3.9.1/gsap.min.js" > </ script >

Click the green "Get GSAP Now" button at greensock.com for more options and installation instructions, including CDN URLs for various plugins.

Every major ad network excludes GSAP from file size calculations and most have it on their own CDNs, so contact them for the appropriate URL(s).

NPM

See the guide to using GSAP via NPM here.

npm install gsap

The default (main) file is gsap.js which includes most of the eases as well as the core plugins like CSSPlugin, AttrPlugin, SnapPlugin, ModifiersPlugin, and all of the utility methods like interpolate(), mapRange(), etc.

import gsap from "gsap" ; import ScrollTrigger from "gsap/ScrollTrigger" ; import Flip from "gsap/Flip" ; import Draggable from "gsap/Draggable" ; import { gsap, ScrollTrigger, Draggable, MotionPathPlugin } from "gsap/all" ; gsap.registerPlugin(ScrollTrigger, Draggable, Flip, MotionPathPlugin);

The NPM files are ES modules, but there's also a /dist/ directory with UMD files for extra compatibility.

Download Club GreenSock members-only plugins from your GreenSock.com account and then include them in your own JS payload. There's even a tarball file you can install with NPM/Yarn. GreenSock has a private NPM registry for members too. Post questions in our forums and we'd be happy to help.

Getting Started (includes video)

ScrollTrigger

If you're looking to do scroll-driven animations, GSAP's ScrollTrigger plugin is the new standard.

Resources

What is Club GreenSock? (video)

There are 3 main reasons anyone signs up for Club GreenSock:

To get access to the incredibly helpful members-only plugins like MorphSVGPlugin, SplitText, etc.

To get the special commercial license ("Business Green" - only necessary if multiple customers are being charged for something that uses GreenSock technology).

To support ongoing development efforts and cheer us on.

Sign up anytime.

Advanced playback controls & debugging

GSDevTools adds a visual UI for controlling your GSAP animations which can significantly boost your workflow and productivity. (Club GreenSock membership required, not included in this repository).

Try all bonus plugins for free!

https://greensock.com/try-plugins

Need help?

GreenSock forums are an excellent resource for learning and getting your questions answered. Report any bugs there too please (it's also okay to file an issue on Github if you prefer).

License

GreenSock's standard "no charge" license can be viewed at http://greensock.com/standard-license. Club GreenSock members are granted additional rights. See http://greensock.com/licensing/ for details. Why doesn't GreenSock use an MIT (or similar) open source license, and why is that a good thing? This article explains it all: http://greensock.com/why-license/

Copyright (c) 2008-2021, GreenSock. All rights reserved.