gsap

by greensock
3.8.0 (see all)

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264K

GitHub Stars

13.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Animation, Vue WebGL, Vue 3D, Vue Canvas

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/5

kwing25
RobiMez
Moe-Salah
faiza-kobra
spawoz-work
vimal-verma
codejagaban

Top Feedback

10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
7Highly Customizable
5Responsive Maintainers
2Bleeding Edge

Readme

GSAP (GreenSock Animation Platform)

Professional-grade animation for the modern web

GSAP is a robust JavaScript toolset that turns developers into animation superheroes. Build high-performance animations that work in every major browser. Animate CSS, SVG, canvas, React, Vue, WebGL, colors, strings, motion paths, generic objects...anything JavaScript can touch! GSAP's ScrollTrigger plugin lets you create jaw-dropping scroll-based animations with minimal code. No other library delivers such advanced sequencing, reliability, and tight control while solving real-world problems on over 10 million sites. GSAP works around countless browser inconsistencies; your animations just work. At its core, GSAP is a high-speed property manipulator, updating values over time with extreme accuracy. It's up to 20x faster than jQuery! See https://greensock.com/why-gsap/ for what makes GSAP so special.

What is GSAP? (video)

What is GSAP?

GSAP is completely flexible; sprinkle it wherever you want. Zero dependencies.

There are many optional plugins and easing functions for achieving advanced effects easily like scrolling, morphing, animating along a motion path or FLIP animations.

Docs & Installation

View the full documentation here, including an installation guide with videos.

CDN

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/gsap/3.9.1/gsap.min.js"></script>

Click the green "Get GSAP Now" button at greensock.com for more options and installation instructions, including CDN URLs for various plugins.

Every major ad network excludes GSAP from file size calculations and most have it on their own CDNs, so contact them for the appropriate URL(s).

NPM

See the guide to using GSAP via NPM here.

npm install gsap

The default (main) file is gsap.js which includes most of the eases as well as the core plugins like CSSPlugin, AttrPlugin, SnapPlugin, ModifiersPlugin, and all of the utility methods like interpolate(), mapRange(), etc. 

// typical import
import gsap from "gsap";

// get other plugins:
import ScrollTrigger from "gsap/ScrollTrigger";
import Flip from "gsap/Flip";
import Draggable from "gsap/Draggable";

// or all tools are exported from the "all" file (excluding members-only plugins):
import { gsap, ScrollTrigger, Draggable, MotionPathPlugin } from "gsap/all";

// don't forget to register plugins
gsap.registerPlugin(ScrollTrigger, Draggable, Flip, MotionPathPlugin);

The NPM files are ES modules, but there's also a /dist/ directory with UMD files for extra compatibility.

Download Club GreenSock members-only plugins from your GreenSock.com account and then include them in your own JS payload. There's even a tarball file you can install with NPM/Yarn. GreenSock has a private NPM registry for members too. Post questions in our forums and we'd be happy to help.

Getting Started (includes video)

Getting Started with GSAP

ScrollTrigger

If you're looking to do scroll-driven animations, GSAP's ScrollTrigger plugin is the new standard.

ScrollTrigger

Resources

What is Club GreenSock? (video)

What is Club GreenSock?

There are 3 main reasons anyone signs up for Club GreenSock:

  • To get access to the incredibly helpful members-only plugins like MorphSVGPlugin, SplitText, etc.
  • To get the special commercial license ("Business Green" - only necessary if multiple customers are being charged for something that uses GreenSock technology).
  • To support ongoing development efforts and cheer us on.

Sign up anytime.

Advanced playback controls & debugging

GSDevTools adds a visual UI for controlling your GSAP animations which can significantly boost your workflow and productivity. (Club GreenSock membership required, not included in this repository).

Try all bonus plugins for free!

https://greensock.com/try-plugins

Need help?

GreenSock forums are an excellent resource for learning and getting your questions answered. Report any bugs there too please (it's also okay to file an issue on Github if you prefer).

License

GreenSock's standard "no charge" license can be viewed at http://greensock.com/standard-license. Club GreenSock members are granted additional rights. See http://greensock.com/licensing/ for details. Why doesn't GreenSock use an MIT (or similar) open source license, and why is that a good thing? This article explains it all: http://greensock.com/why-license/

Copyright (c) 2008-2021, GreenSock. All rights reserved.

Great Documentation10
Easy to Use9
Performant9
Highly Customizable7
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers5
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow2
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
Kendra Wing - Colorado, US - 48 Ratings, 21 Reviews
👩🏻‍💻Jr. Full Stack Web Developer & Dev Advocate. ❤️Creative UI & Collaboration🤝 Seeking work 💼 ‣kendrawingpro@icloud.com ‣linkedin.com/in/kendrawing
21 days ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I just discovered this animation package and I love it! I'm relatively new to web development and I love being able to add animations to my front end easily. I use ScrollTrigger a lot and it renders some really nice scroll animations. GreenSock has very good documentation and examples on its website (https://greensock.com/st-demos/?d=19). There are more animation options if you sign up for club Greensock but even with the free version, there is a lot you can do. I've used both the npm and the CDN to install and don't have any issues. Gsap is fast and is a very accessible UI tool.

0
Robi - 46 Ratings, 39 Reviews
Python Developer, ♥ automation, scripting and BOTS.
21 days ago
Slow

GSAP was decent for making svg animations a few years back , it did the job and also had timelines and other cool features that made cool animations easier to make. but now a days i would rather use anime.js , it is far more organized and has better docs , with the added bonus of not having to include a new .js for everything you want to add :>

0
Moe Salah - 113 Ratings, 86 Reviews
2 months ago

I've tried using it once and it was a huge nightmare to maintain, it's extremely bloated with several different packages bundled into one huge behemoth (ScrollTrigger, Draggable, etc...). A great alternative to it would be using Anime.js for fluid animations or Lottie for simple (but not customizable) animated SVGs.

0
Faizatul - 26 Ratings, 35 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

While making web projects using react I cannot imagine without this library for making animations. What makes gsap so special is, it is super fast for creating animation and highly flexible. Try this in your project.

0
Akshay Kadambattu - 74 Ratings, 171 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Slow

I've been a age old user of GSAP. Even though its kind of heavy on resources and size, it has very wide applications. I began using this with the scroll-reveal animation library and ever since got stuck with this.

0

Alternatives

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
vpt
vue-page-transitionA lightweight Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
va
vue2-animateA port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation
@vueuse/motion🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
2K
vw
v-waveThe material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
822
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

Getting Started with GSAP
greensock.com2 years agoGetting Started with GSAPThe GreenSock Animation Platform (GSAP) animates anything JavaScript can touch (CSS properties, SVG, React, canvas, generic objects, whatever) and solves countless browser inconsistencies, all with blazing speed (up to 20x faster than jQuery). See why GSAP is used by roughly 10,000,000 sites and ...
How to Animate on the Web With GreenSock | CSS-Tricks
css-tricks.com2 years agoHow to Animate on the Web With GreenSock | CSS-TricksThere are truly thousands of ways to animate on the web. We’ve covered a comparison of different animation technologies here before. Today, we’re going to
Simple GreenSock Tutorial - Your first steps with GSAP
ihatetomatoes.net1 year agoSimple GreenSock Tutorial - Your first steps with GSAPFollow this simple GreenSock tutorial and learn GSAP from scratch? A complete beginners guide to help you to get started with GreenSock.
The Beginner’s Guide to the GreenSock Animation Platform
www.freecodecamp.org4 years agoThe Beginner’s Guide to the GreenSock Animation Platformby Nicholas Kramer The Beginner’s Guide to the GreenSock Animation Platform A primer to creating timeline based animations without knowing JavaScript Introduction The GreenSock Animation Platform (GSAP [https://greensock.com/gsap] for short) is a powerful JavaScript library that enables front-end d…
47 GSAP Demo, Code Snippets And Examples Ξ ℂ𝕠𝕕𝕖𝕄𝕪𝕌𝕀
codemyui.com47 GSAP Demo, Code Snippets And Examples Ξ ℂ𝕠𝕕𝕖𝕄𝕪𝕌𝕀Handpicked GSAP Demo, Code Snippets and Examples that you can use to find inspiration for your next web project.