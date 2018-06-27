Grunt plugin for Eslint
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:
$ npm install --save-dev gruntify-eslint
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks("gruntify-eslint");
See the grunt docs on how to configure tasks and more advanced usage.
grunt.initConfig({
eslint: {
src: ["app.js"]
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks("gruntify-eslint");
grunt.registerTask("default", ["eslint"]);
grunt.initConfig({
eslint: {
options: {
configFile: "conf/eslint.json",
rulePaths: ["conf/rules"]
},
src: ["app.js"]
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks("gruntify-eslint");
grunt.registerTask("default", ["eslint"]);
grunt.config.init({
eslint: {
nodeFiles: {
src: ["server/**/*.js"],
options: {
configFile: "conf/eslint-node.json"
}
},
browserFiles: {
src: ["client/**/*.js"]
options: {
configFile: "conf/eslint-browser.json"
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks("gruntify-eslint");
grunt.registerTask("default", ["eslint"]);
grunt.initConfig({
eslint: {
options: {
silent: true
},
src: ["app.js"]
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks("gruntify-eslint");
grunt.registerTask("default", ["eslint"]);
Type:
path::String
Type:
String
Default:
'stylish'
Name of a built-in formatter or path to a custom one.
Type:
Boolean
Whether the grunt task would fail on error or will it always pass irrespective of the results. i.e. to supress the failure. This option is not passed to the eslint api.
Type:
Number
Default:
-1
Specifies a warning threshold, which will cause the task to fail if there are too many warning-level rule violations. This option is not passed to the eslint api.
Type:
Function
You can specify a call back function which would be called when eslint is done processing the files. The first argument passed in would be the results object. This option is not passed to the eslint api.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
When specifying a callback gruntify-eslint will by default not output results, but instead return the return of the callback.
You may set
terminateOnCallback to
false in order to allow usual report output as long as your callback returns
undefined or
results.
If you wish to modify results, have
callback return modified
results.
This option is not passed to the eslint api.
Type:
path::String
Specify a file path to write the test results to. This option is not passed to the eslint api.
** More information about options: Eslint options