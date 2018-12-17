/' // . // | \ / /7 /' " \ . . . | ( \ | '._ ' / \ ' -'

grunticon is a stand-alone library that powers the one and only Grunticon!

Getting Started

Install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunticon-lib --save

To Use:

var Grunticon = require ( 'grunticon-lib' ); var grunticon = new Grunticon( listOfFiles, destination, options ); grunticon.process(callback);

Gulp

If you're a Gulp user check out gulpicon or simply create your own task.

Required Parameters

listOfFiles

Type: Array

Grunticon's constructor will either take an array of files you'd like read for its first argument. These will be the files processed.

destination

Type: String

Grunticon's constructor will take a string that is the directory you'd like to output the CSS files, the PNG folder, and the preview HTML for its second argument.

Options

Type: String Default value: "icons.data.svg.css"

The name of the generated CSS file containing SVG data uris.

Type: String Default value: "icons.data.png.css"

The name of the generated CSS file containing PNG data uris

Type: String Default value: "icons.fallback.css"

The name of the generated CSS file containing external png url references.

Type: String or false Default value: "preview.html"

The name of the generated HTML file containing PNG data uris.

A value of false will bypass creating this file (added in v2.0.0).

Type: String or false Default value: "grunticon.loader.js"

The name of the generated text file containing the grunticon loading snippet.

A value of false will bypass creating this file (added in v2.0.0).

Type: Boolean Default value: False

Include additional methods in the loader script to offer SVG embedding

Type: Boolean Default value: False

Include additional methods in the loader script to offer cross-domain SVG embedding. options.enhanceSVG must be true for this option to be respected.

Type: String Default value: "png/"

The name of the generated folder containing the generated PNG images.

Type: String Default value: value of options.pngfolder

Allows you to specify a custom URL to serve fallback PNGs at.

Example:

{ pngpath : "/assets/icons/png" }

Will generate PNG fallbacks like:

.icon-bar { background-image : url ( '/assets/icons/png/bar.png' ); background-repeat : no-repeat; }

Type: String Default value: ".icon-"

a string to prefix all icon selectors with (currently only classes or ids are guaranteed to work with the preview)

Type: Object

Allows you to specify custom selectors (in addition to the generated cssprefix + filename - extension class) for individual files.

Example:

{ "foo" : [ ".icon-bar" , ".baz" ] }

will produce:

.icon-bar , .bar , .icon-foo { //css }

You can also use an asterisk in your custom selector!

Examples:

customselectors: { "*" : [ ".icon-$1:before" , ".icon-$1-what" , ".hey-$1" ] }, cssprefix : ".icon-"

Should give the file bear.svg the css

.icon-bear :before , .icon-bear-what , .hey-bear , .icon-bear { // CSS THINGS }

And if there are files bear.svg and cat.svg, the css should be like:

.icon-bear :before , .icon-bear-what , .hey-bear , .icon-bear { // CSS THINGS } .icon-cat :before , .icon-cat-what , .hey-cat , .icon-cat { // CSS THINGS }

This should give you more flexibility with your selectors.

Type: String Default value: "400px"

a string that MUST be defined in px that will be the size of the PNG if there is no width given in the SVG element.

Type: String Default value: "300px"

similar to defaultWidth, but for height

Type: String Default value: Goes to the example/preview.hbs file

Takes a path to the template that will be used for the preview.html. Example of .hbs file contents:

< html > < head > < title > Icons Preview! </ title > < style > body { background-image : linear-gradient (#eee 25%, transparent 25%, transparent), linear-gradient (#eee 25%, transparent 25%, transparent), linear-gradient (transparent 75%, #eee 75%), linear-gradient (transparent 75%, #eee 75%); width : 100% ; background-size : 10px 10px ; } </ style > < script > {{{loaderText}}} grunticon([ "icons.data.svg.css" , "icons.data.png.css" , "icons.fallback.css" ]); </ script > < noscript > < link href = "icons.fallback.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ noscript > </ head > < body > {{#each icons}} {{#with this}} < pre > < code > {{prefix}}{{name}}: </ code > </ pre > < div class = "{{prefixClass}}{{name}}" style = "width: {{width}}px; height: {{height}}px;" > </ div > < hr /> {{/with}} {{/each}} </ body > </ html >

Type: String Default value: os.tmpdir()

Let's you specify an absolute tmp-path ( options.tmpDir will still be appended).

Type: String Default value: "grunticon-tmp"

Let's you specify a tmp-folder. Useful when having multiple grunticon tasks and using grunt-concurrent.

Type: String Default value: ""

Location of a handlebars template that will allow you to structure your CSS file the way that you choose. As more data becomes available via directory-encoder, more options will be available for you to tap into during templating.

Example of .hbs file contents:

{{#each customselectors}}{{this}},{{/each}} {{prefix}}{{name}} { background-image : url ( '{{datauri}}' ); background-repeat : no-repeat; }

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Will compress the converted png files using optipng

Type: Integer Default value: 3

If compress is set to true , this will set the optimationLevel for optipng

Allows you to predefine colors as variables that can be used in filename color configuration.

options: { colors : { myAwesomeRed : "#fc3d39" , coolBlue : "#6950ff" }

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Allows you to tell directory-colorfy to ignore the original file when using colors.

For example, if given a file named like so:

bear .colors-white .svg

And dynamicColorOnly is set to true :

{ dynamicColorOnly : true }

Only a single file will be generated:

bear-white .svg

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Whether or not extra information will be logged to the console.

Grunticon Loader Methods

With enhanceSVG turned on, the Grunticon loader has a few exposed methods and attributes on the grunticon object that you can use:

href

Type: String

The url that is being loaded by Grunticon.

method

Type: String

Is "svg" if the page loaded the SVG-based css. Is "datapng" if the page loaded the png with datauri-based css. Is "png" if the page loaded the plain link to png-based css.

loadCSS

See: https://github.com/filamentgroup/loadcss

getCSS

Arguments: String Returns: Object

Fetch a stylesheet link by its href .

getIcons

Arguments: String , Boolean ? Returns: Object

Takes a stylesheet node ( link or style ) and returns all of the icon selectors and the svgs contained within it in an object formatted in this way:

{ grunticon :selector: "SVG Content in String" }

NOTE The return value of this function is cached unless true is passed as a second argument:

var icons = window .grunticon.getIcons(...); console .log(icons.foo); icons.foo = "bar" ; window .gruntIcon(...); console .log(icons.foo); window .gruntIcon(..., true ); console .log(icons.foo);

embedIcons

Arguments: DOM Element | Object , Object ? Returns: NodeList

Takes icons in the object format outputted by getIcons and then queries the page for all icons with the data-grunticon-embed attribute. For each of these that it finds, it places the SVG contents associated with the relevant selector in the icons. It then returns the NodeList of all of the elements that had SVGs embedded in them.

window .grunticon.embedIcons(getIcons(...));

This function can also be targeted at a particular DOM node. For example, when scripting in the page replaces DOM nodes that have embedded SVG:

window .grunticon.embedIcons( document .querySelector( '.replaced' ), getIcons(...));

ready

Arguments: Function Returns: None

An alternative to listening for the DOMContentLoaded event. Takes a function as a callback and calls the function when the DOM is ready.

svgLoadedCallback

NOTE svgLoadedCallback has been deprecated in favor of embedSVG .

embedSVG

Arguments: DOM Element | Function , Function ? Returns: None

If embedComplete is defined, the loader will call it when SVG embedding is complete. This is true for both local and CORS embedding. So if you need to run logic after SVG markup is appended to the DOM, just pass a callback to grunticon.svgLoadedCallback or grunticon.svgLoadedCORSCallback .

window .grunticon.embedSVG( function ( ) { console .log( "embed complete!" ); });

Alternately you can target a particular element, for example, when it's replaced in the DOM:

window .grunticon.embedSVG( document .querySelector( '.replaced' ), function ( ) { console .log( "embed complete!" ); });

Cross-domain SVG Embedding Methods

With enhanceSVG and corsEmbed turned on, the Grunticon loader has a few exposed 2 more methods and attributes on the grunticon object that you can use:

ajaxGet

Arguments: String , Function Returns: Object

First argument is a string reference to a url to request via cross-domain Ajax. Second argument is an optional callback when the request finishes loading. (In the callback, this refers to the XHR object).

svgLoadedCORSCallback

Arguments: Function Returns: None

Uses the above methods to make SVG embedding work when CSS is hosted on another domain. (CORS must be allowed on the external domain.)

Roadmap

This repository is now using lodash style issue management for enhancements. This means enhancement issues will now be closed instead of leaving them open.

View the enhancement backlog here. Don’t forget to upvote the top comment with 👍!

Warnings

If your files have # , . , > , or any other css selecting character in their names, they will likely be improperly processed.

