Turbo, spoilers and a sunroof for your Gruntfile.
Grunt enhancement to make gruntfile task management more dynamic and powerful. Handle demanding setups while keeping your Gruntfile shiny and DRY.
Macros are powerful to define chains of targets for different plugins that together define a blueprint for build-sub-process. Create different instances that share or change parameters like identifiers, (partial) paths.
v0.1.0 the API was updated. The old docs can be found here
Check the Gruntfile for practical dogfooding and browse the tests for some more options.
module.exports = function (grunt) {
// get the gtx instance
var gtx = require('gruntfile-gtx').wrap(grunt);
Load some plugins:
gtx.loadNpm(
'myPlugin',
'myOtherPlugin'
);
//classic array
gtx.loadNpm([
'myPlugin',
'myOtherPlugin'
]);
// folder
gtx.loadTasks('./tasks');
// alternately load automatically (from ./tasks and ./node_modules)
gtx.loadAuto();
Build the grunt config like the regular structure:
gtx.config({
// read and blend objects
pkg: gtx.readJSON('package.json', {title: 'foo'}, './conf/overwrite.json'),
myPlugin: {
options: {
//..
},
main: {
src: ['./files/main/*.js']
}
},
myOtherPlugin: {
main: {
src: ['./files/dev/*.js']
}
}
});
// ... but split over multiple statements
gtx.config({
myPlugin: {
dev: {
src: ['./files/dev/*.js']
}
}
});
// or directly set config objects
gtx.configFor('myPlugin', 'beta', {
src: ['./files/beta/*.js']
});
Define tasks:
// define a simple task
gtx.call('say', function() {
grunt.log.writeln('hello!');
});
// define a multi-task
gtx.multi('alpha_multi', function() {
var options = this.options({
//..
});
grunt.log.writeln('hello!');
});
Run tasks:
// named serial
gtx.alias('many', ['one', 'two', 'three']);
// named concurrent (max cpu cores)
gtx.concurrent('many', ['one', 'two', 'three']);
Generate a unique name for a configuration (this is the basis for the macro feature)
var name = gtx.configFor('myPlugin', {
src: ['./files/gamma/*.js']
});
// do creative stuff by generating tasks (go wild here)
gtx.alias('bulk_run', ['one', 'two', 'three'].map(function (name) {
return gtx.configFor('myPlugin', {
src: ['./files/' + name + '.js']
});
}));
// generated tasks from parallel() to run concurrently
gtx.alias('many', ['one', gtx.parallel('two', 'three')]);
// generated tasks from serial()
gtx.alias('more', ['one',
gtx.parallel(
gtx.serial('two', 'three'),
gtx.serial('four', 'five'))
)
]);
This example is lifted from the gruntfile of TSD and shows a macro to compile and run separated 'test modules'. These can also be run concurrently to cut-down on overall test-duration for IO heavy topics.
Note how the macro uses a few plugins to setup and run: it would be a hassle to maintain these modules in a regular gruntfile but it is easy when using a macro to build the instance:
gtx.define('module_tester', function (macro, id) {
// the macro object is a context with helpers to assemble a new instance named 'id'
// let's use the instance id to build a shared path
var testPath = 'test/modules/' + id + '/';
// use grunt-contrib-clean to remove old test output
macro.add('clean', [testPath + 'tmp/**/*']);
// run a regular task
macro.run('myPlugin:dev');
// use grunt-ts to compile the TypeScript test cases
macro.add('ts', {
options: {},
src: [testPath + 'src/**/*.ts'],
out: testPath + 'tmp/' + id + '.test.js'
});
// use grunt-tslint
macro.add('tslint', {
src: [testPath + 'src/**/*.ts']
});
// optionally spawn a grunt-contrib-connect
if (macro.getParam('http', 0) > 0) {
macro.add('connect', {
options: {
port: macro.getParam('http'),
base: testPath + 'www/'
}
});
//tag for easy retrieval
macro.tag('http');
}
// run grunt-mocha-test on the compiled test cases
macro.add('mochaTest', {
options: {
timeout: macro.getParam('timeout', 2000)
},
src: [testPath + 'tmp/**/*.test.js']
});
}, {
// optionally run parallel using grunt-concurrent (for now only from gtx-type)
concurrent: 4
});
Use the macro to make many similar instances:
// use the macro to make many instances
gtx.create('git', 'module_tester', null, 'lib');
gtx.create('tsd', 'module_tester', {timeout: 10000}, 'lib,core');
gtx.create('http', 'module_tester', {
timeout: 20000,
http: 8080
}, 'lib');
// bulk
gtx.create('basic,remote,local', 'module_tester');
gtx.create(['basic','remote','local'], 'module_tester');
Mix functions and id's:
// mix calls in alias
gtx.alias('mix', ['alpha:one', 'bravo:two', function() {
grunt.log.writeln('roger');
}, 'charlie', function() {
grunt.log.writeln('roger');
}]);
Finish up:
// let's make an alias to run all instances as your $ grunt test
gtx.alias('test', 'gtx-type:module_tester');
// alias is short-cut for grunt.registerTask();
gtx.alias('default', ['test']);
// compile and send to grunt.initConfig()
gtx.finalise();
};
To run these macro instances:
$ grunt -h
$ grunt gtx:git
$ grunt gtx-group:core
$ grunt gtx-group:http
$ grunt gtx-type:module_tester
// bonus: clean all
$ grunt clean
gtx.loadNpm() is optional, but is generally DRY-er then the regular versions.
gtx.alias('name', 'one, two, three')
gtx.alias('name', [['aa','bb'], 'cc', ['dd, ee'],'ff,gg,hh'])
gtx.loadNpm([..])
There a lot of ideas for this floating around for this, from auto-dependency chains and non-repeating macro util tasks, to globbing helpers to generate macro instances and flows adapting to custom cli parameters or env variables. Also it would be cool to interface with (Yeoman) generators for easy instancing of build sub modules.
Most of these wait until Grunt reaches
0.5.0 which solve some of the original problems.
See above usage examples and look at the Gruntfile and the tests for more usage.
See the CHANGELOG.
Contributions are welcome (idiomatic, clean etc) but best to post a proposal in the Issues before making big changes.
Copyright (c) 2013-2018 Bart van der Schoor
Licensed under the MIT license.