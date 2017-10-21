Gruntfile Editor

An API to modify a Gruntfile.js content

Installation

npm install --save gruntfile-editor

Example

var GruntfileEditor = require ( 'gruntfile-editor' ); var editor = new GruntfileEditor(); editor.insertConfig( 'compass' , '{ foo: "bar" }' ); fs.writeFileSync( 'Gruntfile.js' , editor.toString());

API

new GruntfileEditor( content )

Create a new editor instance. You can pass the content of the Gruntfile to edit to the constructor. If no content is provided, a default file structure is used.

editor.insertConfig( name, config )

Insert a configuration block inside the grunt.initConfig() call.

editor.registerTask( name, tasks )

Register a task inside a named task group

editor.registerTask( 'build' , 'compass' ); editor.registerTask( 'build' , [ 'compass' , 'uglify' ]);

You can specify an optional description.

editor.registerTask( 'build' , 'A task description' , [ 'compass' , 'uglify' ]);

editor.insertVariable( name, value )

Insert a variable to the top of the Gruntfile.

editor.insertVariable( 'root' , '"project/foo"' );

editor.prependJavaScript( code )

Insert a piece of arbritary JavaScript code to the top of the Gruntfile.

editor.prependJavaScript( 'require(\'load-grunt-tasks\')(grunt);' );

editor.loadNpmTasks( pluginName )

Load a Grunt plugin.

editor.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-uglify' ); editor.loadNpmTasks([ 'grunt-contrib-uglify' , 'grunt-contrib-concat' ]);

Returns the modified Gruntfile as a string.

Licence

Copyright (c) 2012 Simon Boudrias (twitter: @vaxilart)

Licensed under the MIT license.