gruntfile-editor

by Simon Boudrias
1.2.1 (see all)

An API to modify a Gruntfile.js content

Overview

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Gruntfile Editor

npm tests Coverage Status dependencies

An API to modify a Gruntfile.js content

Installation

npm install --save gruntfile-editor

Example

var GruntfileEditor = require('gruntfile-editor');
var editor = new GruntfileEditor();

editor.insertConfig('compass', '{ foo: "bar" }');

fs.writeFileSync('Gruntfile.js', editor.toString());

API

new GruntfileEditor( content )

Create a new editor instance. You can pass the content of the Gruntfile to edit to the constructor. If no content is provided, a default file structure is used.

editor.insertConfig( name, config )

Insert a configuration block inside the grunt.initConfig() call.

editor.registerTask( name, tasks )

Register a task inside a named task group

editor.registerTask('build', 'compass');
// output: grunt.registerTask('build', ['compass']);

editor.registerTask('build', ['compass', 'uglify']);
// output: grunt.registerTask('build', ['compass', 'uglify']);

You can specify an optional description.

editor.registerTask('build', 'A task description', ['compass', 'uglify']);
// output: grunt.registerTask('build', 'A task description', ['compass', 'uglify']);

editor.insertVariable( name, value )

Insert a variable to the top of the Gruntfile.

editor.insertVariable('root', '"project/foo"');
// output: var root = 'project/foo';

editor.prependJavaScript( code )

Insert a piece of arbritary JavaScript code to the top of the Gruntfile.

editor.prependJavaScript('require(\'load-grunt-tasks\')(grunt);');
// output: require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);

editor.loadNpmTasks( pluginName )

Load a Grunt plugin.

editor.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-uglify');
// output: grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-contrib-uglify");

editor.loadNpmTasks(['grunt-contrib-uglify', 'grunt-contrib-concat']);
// output:
// grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-contrib-concat");
// grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-contrib-uglify");

editor.toString()

Returns the modified Gruntfile as a string.

Licence

Copyright (c) 2012 Simon Boudrias (twitter: @vaxilart)
Licensed under the MIT license.

