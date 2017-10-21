An API to modify a
Gruntfile.js content
npm install --save gruntfile-editor
var GruntfileEditor = require('gruntfile-editor');
var editor = new GruntfileEditor();
editor.insertConfig('compass', '{ foo: "bar" }');
fs.writeFileSync('Gruntfile.js', editor.toString());
new GruntfileEditor( content )
Create a new editor instance. You can pass the content of the Gruntfile to edit to the constructor. If no content is provided, a default file structure is used.
editor.insertConfig( name, config )
Insert a configuration block inside the
grunt.initConfig() call.
editor.registerTask( name, tasks )
Register a task inside a named task group
editor.registerTask('build', 'compass');
// output: grunt.registerTask('build', ['compass']);
editor.registerTask('build', ['compass', 'uglify']);
// output: grunt.registerTask('build', ['compass', 'uglify']);
You can specify an optional description.
editor.registerTask('build', 'A task description', ['compass', 'uglify']);
// output: grunt.registerTask('build', 'A task description', ['compass', 'uglify']);
editor.insertVariable( name, value )
Insert a variable to the top of the Gruntfile.
editor.insertVariable('root', '"project/foo"');
// output: var root = 'project/foo';
editor.prependJavaScript( code )
Insert a piece of arbritary JavaScript code to the top of the Gruntfile.
editor.prependJavaScript('require(\'load-grunt-tasks\')(grunt);');
// output: require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
editor.loadNpmTasks( pluginName )
Load a Grunt plugin.
editor.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-uglify');
// output: grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-contrib-uglify");
editor.loadNpmTasks(['grunt-contrib-uglify', 'grunt-contrib-concat']);
// output:
// grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-contrib-concat");
// grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-contrib-uglify");
editor.toString()
Returns the modified Gruntfile as a string.
Copyright (c) 2012 Simon Boudrias (twitter: @vaxilart)
Licensed under the MIT license.