Read and manipulate HTML documents using CSS selectors.
Use this task to read and transform your HTML documents. Typical use cases include:
script or
link tags and pass those to
concat,
uglify, etc automatically.
This plugin requires Grunt
~1.1.0 and Node
>=10.0.
npm install grunt-dom-munger --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-dom-munger');
The dom-munger reads one or more HTML files and performs one or more operations on them.
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
your_target: {
options: {
//You typically would only specify one option per target but they may be combined
//All options (except callback) can be arrays
read: [
{selector:'link',attribute:'href',writeto:'myCssRefs',isPath:true},
{selector:'script[src]',attribute:'src',writeto:'myJsRefs',isPath:true}
],
remove: '#removeMe',
update: {selector:'html',attribute:'appmode', value:'production'},
prefix: {selector:'link',attribute:'href',value:'project-name/'},
suffix: {selector:'html',attribute:'version',value:'.0.1'},
append: {selector:'body',html:'<div id="appended">Im being appended</div>'},
prepend: {selector:'body',html:'<span>Im being prepended</span>'},
text: {selector:'title',text:'My App'},
callback: function($){
$('#sample2').text('Ive been updated via callback');
}
},
src: 'index.html', //could be an array of files
dest: 'dist/index.html' //optional, if not specified the src file will be overwritten
},
},
})
Note: each option (except callback) requires a
selector. This can be any valid CSS selector. Also, each option (except callback) can be a single object (or String for
remove) or an array of objects/Strings. In this way, one target may perform multiple actions of the same type.
Extract the value of a given attribute from the set of matched elements then set the values into
dom_munger.data.{writeto}. A typical use-case is to grab the script references from your html file and pass that to
concat,
uglify, or
cssmin.
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
your_target: {
options: {
read: {selector:'script',attribute:'src',writeto:'myJsRefs',isPath:true}
},
src: 'index.html'
},
},
uglify: {
dist: {
src:['other.js','<%= dom_munger.data.myJsRefs %>'],
dest: 'dist/app.min.js'
}
}
})
When
isPath is true, the extracted values are assumed to be file references and their path is made relative to the Gruntfile.js rather than the file they're read from. This is usually necessary when passing the values to another grunt task like
concat or
uglify.
Removes one or more matched elements.
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
your_target: {
options: {
remove: '#removeMe' //remove an element with the id of removeMe
},
src: 'index.html',
dest: 'dist/index.html'
},
},
})
Updates the value of a given attribute for the set of matched elements.
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
your_target: {
options: {
update: {selector:'html',attribute:'appmode', value:'production'}, //set a appmode="production" on <html>
},
src: 'index.html',
dest: 'dist/index.html'
},
},
})
Prepends to the value of a given attribute for the set of matched elements.
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
your_target: {
options: {
prefix: {selector:'link',attribute:'href', value:'project-name/'}, //prepend project-name to the href attribute, for example href="project-name/next/path" on <link>
},
src: 'index.html',
dest: 'dist/index.html'
},
},
})
Appends to the value of a given attribute for the set of matched elements.
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
your_target: {
options: {
suffix: {selector:'html',attribute:'version', value:'.0.1'}, //append .0.1 to the version attribute, for example version="1.0.1" on <html>
},
src: 'index.html',
dest: 'dist/index.html'
},
},
})
Appends the content to each matched element.
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
your_target: {
options: {
append: {selector:'body',html:'<div id="appended">Im being appended</div>'}
},
src: 'index.html',
dest: 'dist/index.html'
},
},
})
Prepends the content to each matched element.
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
your_target: {
options: {
prepend: {selector:'body',html:'<span>Im being prepended</span>'}
},
src: 'index.html',
dest: 'dist/index.html'
},
},
})
Updates the text content of the matched elements.
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
your_target: {
options: {
text: {selector:'title',text:'My App'} //Updates the <title> to "My App"
},
src: 'index.html',
dest: 'dist/index.html'
},
},
})
When you feel like busting loose. Set a callback function and use the passed JQuery object to do anything you want to the HTML. The second argument to the callback is the name of the file being processed. If the callback function returns
false the source file is assumed to only have been read and no output will be written.
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
your_target: {
options: {
callback: function($,file){
//do anything you want here
}
},
src: 'index.html',
dest: 'dist/index.html'
}
}
})
When specifying multiple actions for a single task, the order of the actions is always:
read actions
remove actions
This ensures that you can use one task to read script or link tags, then remove them, then append tags containing the concatenated/minified references.
The following is an example config to read your js and css references from html, concat and min them, and update the html with the new combined files.
This configuration would be run in this order:
grunt dom_munger cssmin uglify
grunt.initConfig({
dom_munger: {
main: {
options: {
read: [
{selector:'link',attribute:'href',writeto:'cssRefs',isPath:true},
{selector:'script',attribute:'src',writeto:'jsRefs',isPath:true}
],
remove: ['link','script'],
append: [
{selector:'head',html:'<link href="css/app.full.min.css" rel="stylesheet">'},
{selector:'body',html:'<script src="js/app.full.min.js"></script>'}
]
}
},
src: 'index.html',
dest: 'dist/index.html'
},
},
cssmin: {
main: {
src:'<%= dom_munger.data.cssRefs %>', //use our read css references and concat+min them
dest:'dist/css/app.full.min.css'
}
},
uglify: {
main: {
src: '<%= dom_munger.data.jsRefs %>', //use our read js references and concat+min them
dest:'dist/js/app.full.min.js'
}
}
});
file argument to callback (#15).
jsdom engine as
cheerio is as good without needing contextify.
cheerio engine. Upgraded jquery to v2.
remove moved to the second to last operation performed (only
callback is later).
dom_munger.data rather than to write directly to a task config.