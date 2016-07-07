A Grunt plugin for compressing files using Zopfli.

Getting started

This plugin requires Grunt v0.4.0+. Also, Zopfli must be installed.

Zopfli

First, you need a binary for your OS.

OS X

Installing Zopfli is easy with Homebrew — just run the following command:

brew update; brew install zopfli

Other operating systems

Compile the zopfli binary, then move it to any directory in our $PATH . Assuming /usr/local/bin is in your $PATH , you can just follow these steps:

cd /tmp curl -LO 'https://github.com/google/zopfli/archive/zopfli-1.0.1.zip' unzip zopfli-1.0.1.zip cd zopfli-zopfli-1.0.1 make chmod +x zopfli cp zopfli /usr/ local /bin

Here’s an equivalent oneliner that can safely be copy-pasted:

cd /tmp; curl -LO 'https://github.com/google/zopfli/archive/zopfli-1.0.1.zip' ; unzip zopfli-1.0.1.zip; cd zopfli-zopfli-1.0.1; make; chmod +x zopfli; cp zopfli /usr/ local /bin

Grunt

If you haven’t used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you’re familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-zopfli --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-zopfli' );

The zopfli task

Overview

In your project’s Gruntfile, add a section named zopfli to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ 'zopfli' : { 'options' : { }, 'your-target' : { 'options' : { }, 'files' : { }, 'path' : '' } } });

Note: Grunt offers several ways to define src → dest (source → destination) file mappings. This plugin supports all of them.

Options

The options property can be used to override the following settings:

report

Type: Boolean Default: true

Show the original and compressed file size ( true ). Or not ( false ). Whatever.

iterations

Type: Number Default: 15

The number of iterations Zopfli will perform. Higher values result in better compression at the cost of speed.

format

Type: String Possible values: 'gzip' , 'zlib' , 'deflate' Default: 'gzip'

The desired output format.

splitLast

Type: Boolean Default: false

By default ( false ), Zopfli will perform block splitting first instead of last. Set to true to make Zopfli perform block splitting last instead of first.

Usage example

Here’s a practical example of grunt-zopfli with default settings:

grunt.initConfig({ 'zopfli' : { 'compress-plugins' : { 'files' : { 'dist/plugins.min.js.gz' : 'dist/plugins.min.js' } } } });

Here’s a slightly more advanced example:

grunt.initConfig({ 'zopfli' : { 'compress-plugins' : { 'options' : { 'report' : false , 'iterations' : 50 , 'format' : 'zlib' , 'splitLast' : true }, 'files' : { 'dist/plugins.min.js.gz' : 'dist/plugins.min.js' } } } });

Or, to compress all files in input-directory , and save the compressed files to output-directory , using Grunt’s dynamic path expansion:

grunt.initConfig({ 'zopfli' : { 'compress' : { 'options' : { 'iterations' : 20 }, 'files' : { 'src' : [ 'input-directory/*' ], 'dest' : 'output-directory/' , 'expand' : true , 'ext' : '.js.gz' } } } });

Author

License

grunt-zopfli is dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses.