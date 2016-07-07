openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gz

grunt-zopfli

by Mathias Bynens
0.3.3 (see all)

A Grunt plugin for compressing files using Zopfli.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

184

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-zopfli Build status Dependency status

A Grunt plugin for compressing files using Zopfli.

Getting started

This plugin requires Grunt v0.4.0+. Also, Zopfli must be installed.

Zopfli

First, you need a binary for your OS.

OS X

Installing Zopfli is easy with Homebrew — just run the following command:

brew update; brew install zopfli

Other operating systems

Compile the zopfli binary, then move it to any directory in our $PATH. Assuming /usr/local/bin is in your $PATH, you can just follow these steps:

cd /tmp
curl -LO 'https://github.com/google/zopfli/archive/zopfli-1.0.1.zip'
unzip zopfli-1.0.1.zip
cd zopfli-zopfli-1.0.1
make
chmod +x zopfli
cp zopfli /usr/local/bin

Here’s an equivalent oneliner that can safely be copy-pasted:

cd /tmp; curl -LO 'https://github.com/google/zopfli/archive/zopfli-1.0.1.zip'; unzip zopfli-1.0.1.zip; cd zopfli-zopfli-1.0.1; make; chmod +x zopfli; cp zopfli /usr/local/bin

Grunt

If you haven’t used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you’re familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-zopfli --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-zopfli');

The zopfli task

Overview

In your project’s Gruntfile, add a section named zopfli to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  'zopfli': {
    'options': {
      // Task-specific options go here
    },
    'your-target': {
      'options': {
        // Target-specific options go here
      },
      'files': {
        // Target-specific file lists go here
      },
      'path': '' // Optional full path to `zopfli` binary; defaults to `zopfli` in `$PATH`
    }
  }
});

Note: Grunt offers several ways to define srcdest (source → destination) file mappings. This plugin supports all of them.

Options

The options property can be used to override the following settings:

report

Type: Boolean Default: true

Show the original and compressed file size (true). Or not (false). Whatever.

iterations

Type: Number Default: 15

The number of iterations Zopfli will perform. Higher values result in better compression at the cost of speed.

format

Type: String Possible values: 'gzip', 'zlib', 'deflate' Default: 'gzip'

The desired output format.

splitLast

Type: Boolean Default: false

By default (false), Zopfli will perform block splitting first instead of last. Set to true to make Zopfli perform block splitting last instead of first.

Usage example

Here’s a practical example of grunt-zopfli with default settings:

grunt.initConfig({
  'zopfli': {
    'compress-plugins': {
      'files': {
        'dist/plugins.min.js.gz': 'dist/plugins.min.js'
      }
    }
  }
});

Here’s a slightly more advanced example:

grunt.initConfig({
  'zopfli': {
    'compress-plugins': {
      'options': {
        'report': false, // don’t show original and compressed size (default: `true`)
        'iterations': 50, // min value: `1`; (undocumented) max value: `99999999999` (default: `15`)
        'format': 'zlib', // `'gzip'`, `'zlib'`, `'deflate'` (default: `'gzip'`)
        'splitLast': true // perform block splitting first instead of last (default: `false`)
      },
      'files': {
        'dist/plugins.min.js.gz': 'dist/plugins.min.js'
      }
    }
  }
});

Or, to compress all files in input-directory, and save the compressed files to output-directory, using Grunt’s dynamic path expansion:

grunt.initConfig({
  'zopfli': {
    'compress': {
      'options': {
        'iterations': 20 // min value: `1`; (undocumented) max value: `99999999999` (default: `15`)
      },
      'files': {
        'src': ['input-directory/*'],
        'dest': 'output-directory/',
        'expand': true,
        'ext': '.js.gz'
      }
    }
  }
});

Author

twitter/mathias
Mathias Bynens

License

grunt-zopfli is dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial