A Grunt plugin for compressing files using Zopfli.
This plugin requires Grunt v0.4.0+. Also, Zopfli must be installed.
First, you need a binary for your OS.
Installing Zopfli is easy with Homebrew — just run the following command:
brew update; brew install zopfli
Compile the
zopfli binary, then move it to any directory in our
$PATH. Assuming
/usr/local/bin is in your
$PATH, you can just follow these steps:
cd /tmp
curl -LO 'https://github.com/google/zopfli/archive/zopfli-1.0.1.zip'
unzip zopfli-1.0.1.zip
cd zopfli-zopfli-1.0.1
make
chmod +x zopfli
cp zopfli /usr/local/bin
Here’s an equivalent oneliner that can safely be copy-pasted:
cd /tmp; curl -LO 'https://github.com/google/zopfli/archive/zopfli-1.0.1.zip'; unzip zopfli-1.0.1.zip; cd zopfli-zopfli-1.0.1; make; chmod +x zopfli; cp zopfli /usr/local/bin
If you haven’t used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you’re familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-zopfli --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-zopfli');
zopfli task
In your project’s Gruntfile, add a section named
zopfli to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
'zopfli': {
'options': {
// Task-specific options go here
},
'your-target': {
'options': {
// Target-specific options go here
},
'files': {
// Target-specific file lists go here
},
'path': '' // Optional full path to `zopfli` binary; defaults to `zopfli` in `$PATH`
}
}
});
Note: Grunt offers several ways to define
src →
dest (source → destination) file mappings. This plugin supports all of them.
The
options property can be used to override the following settings:
report
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Show the original and compressed file size (
true). Or not (
false). Whatever.
iterations
Type:
Number
Default:
15
The number of iterations Zopfli will perform. Higher values result in better compression at the cost of speed.
format
Type:
String
Possible values:
'gzip',
'zlib',
'deflate'
Default:
'gzip'
The desired output format.
splitLast
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
By default (
false), Zopfli will perform block splitting first instead of last. Set to
true to make Zopfli perform block splitting last instead of first.
Here’s a practical example of grunt-zopfli with default settings:
grunt.initConfig({
'zopfli': {
'compress-plugins': {
'files': {
'dist/plugins.min.js.gz': 'dist/plugins.min.js'
}
}
}
});
Here’s a slightly more advanced example:
grunt.initConfig({
'zopfli': {
'compress-plugins': {
'options': {
'report': false, // don’t show original and compressed size (default: `true`)
'iterations': 50, // min value: `1`; (undocumented) max value: `99999999999` (default: `15`)
'format': 'zlib', // `'gzip'`, `'zlib'`, `'deflate'` (default: `'gzip'`)
'splitLast': true // perform block splitting first instead of last (default: `false`)
},
'files': {
'dist/plugins.min.js.gz': 'dist/plugins.min.js'
}
}
}
});
Or, to compress all files in
input-directory, and save the compressed files to
output-directory, using Grunt’s dynamic path expansion:
grunt.initConfig({
'zopfli': {
'compress': {
'options': {
'iterations': 20 // min value: `1`; (undocumented) max value: `99999999999` (default: `15`)
},
'files': {
'src': ['input-directory/*'],
'dest': 'output-directory/',
'expand': true,
'ext': '.js.gz'
}
}
}
});
|Mathias Bynens
grunt-zopfli is dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses.