openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gz

grunt-zip

by Todd Wolfson
0.18.2 (see all)

Zip and unzip files via a grunt plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.9K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-zip Build status

Zip and unzip files via a grunt plugin

This was created for dependency management via grunt-curl and grunt-zip as a low-tech alternative to bower and similar solutions.

http://twolfson.com/2014-01-19-low-tech-dependency-management-via-grunt-tasks

Features

  • Zip and unzip support
  • Per-file renaming/routing via router option
  • File skipping via router option
  • Preservation of UNIX file permissions during extraction

Getting Started

grunt-zip can be installed via npm: npm install grunt-zip

grunt-zip provides 2 grunt tasks: zip and unzip

zip

Compress files into a zip file

// Inside your Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
  // Define a zip task
  grunt.initConfig({
    zip: {
      'location/to/zip/files.zip': ['file/to/zip.js', 'another/file.css']
    }
  });

  // Load in `grunt-zip`
  grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-zip');
};

Now, we can run our task:

$ grunt zip
Running "zip:location/to/zip/files.zip" (zip) task
File "location/to/zip/files.zip" created.

Done, without errors.

unzip

Extract files from a zip file

// Inside your Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
  // Define an unzip task
  grunt.initConfig({
    unzip: {
      'location/to/extract/files/': 'file/to/extract.zip'
    }
  });

  // Load in `grunt-zip`
  grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-zip');
};

Now, we can run our task:

$ grunt unzip
Running "unzip:location/to/extract/files/" (unzip) task
Created "location/to/extract/files/" directory

Done, without errors.

Documentation

zip

Short format

The short format relies on grunt's support of {dest: src}

zip: {
  'location/to/zip/files.zip': ['file/to/zip.js', 'another/file.css']
}

This format is suggested only if you don't need to run zip tasks separately

grunt zip

If you want to run this task standalone, it must be executed via:

grunt zip:dest
# grunt zip:location/to/zip/files.zip

Long format

zip: {
  'long-format': {
    src: ['file/to/zip.js', 'another/file.css'],
    dest: 'location/to/zip/files.zip'
  }
}

Using cwd

The cwd option sets the base path for the zipped files

zip: {
  'using-cwd': {
    cwd: 'nested/'
    // Files will zip to 'hello.js' and 'world.js'
    src: ['nested/hello.js', 'nested/world.js'],
    dest: 'location/to/zip/files.zip'
  }
}

Using router

The router option allows for adjust file paths on a per-file basis. This cannot be used with cwd since there are ordering conflicts.

// This example requires using node's `path` module
var path = require('path');

// Inside grunt config
zip: {
  'using-router': {
    // `router` receives the path from grunt (e.g. js/main.js)
    // The path it returns is what the file contents are saved as (e.g. all/main.js)
    router: function (filepath) {
      // Route each file to all/{{filename}}
      var filename = path.basename(filepath);
      return 'all/' + filename;
    },

    // Files will zip to 'main.js' and 'main.css'
    src: ['js/main.js', 'css/main.css'],
    dest: 'files.zip'
  }
}

Remaining options

We allow for specifying the DEFLATE compression algorithm, base64 encoding, and including dotfiles (e.g. .travis.yml) via the following options:

zip: {
  'using-delate': {
    src: ['file.js'],
    dest: 'files.zip',
    compression: 'DEFLATE'
  },
  'encode-base64': {
    src: ['file.js'],
    dest: 'files.zip',
    base64: true
  },
  'including-dotfiles': {
    src: ['file.js'],
    dest: 'files.zip',
    dot: true
  }
}

unzip

Short format

As with zip, we support the {dest: src} format. Additionally, it has the same drawbacks of being difficult to run standalone.

unzip: {
  'location/to/extract/files': 'file/to/extract.zip'
}

Long format

unzip: {
  'long-format': {
    // Note: If you provide multiple src files, they will all be extracted to the same folder.
    // This is not well-tested behavior so use at your own risk.
    src: 'file/to/extract.zip',
    dest: 'location/to/extract/files'
  }
}

Using router

During extraction, we can dynamically change the filepaths of the zip's contents via the router option.

// This example requires using node's `path` module
var path = require('path');

// Inside grunt config
unzip: {
  'using-router': {
    // `router` receives the path that was used during zipping (e.g. css/bootstrap.css)
    // The path it returns is where the file contents will be written to (e.g. dist/bootstrap.css)
    router: function (filepath) {
      // Route each file to dist/{{filename}}
      var filename = path.basename(filepath);
      return 'dist/' + filename;
    },

    // Collects all nested files in same directory
    // css/bootstrap.css -> bootstrap.css, js/bootstrap.js -> bootstrap.js
    src: 'bootstrap.zip',
    dest: 'bootstrap/'
  }
}

Remaining options

With the following options we can disable the CRC32 check or decode from base64 encoding:

zip: {
  'skip-crc32-check': {
    src: 'bootstrap.zip',
    dest: 'bootstrap/',
    checkCRC32: false
  },
  'decode-base64': {
    src: ['file.js'],
    dest: 'files.zip',
    base64: true
  }
}

Examples

Skipping files during zip

zip's router allows for returning null to skip over a file.

zip: {
  'skip-files': {
    // Skip over non-js files
    router: function (filepath) {
      // Grab the extension
      var extname = path.extname(filepath);

      // If the file is a .js, add it to the zip
      if (extname === '.js') {
        return filepath;
      } else {
      // Otherwise, skip it
        return null;
      }
    },

    src: ['js/main.js', 'css/main.css'],
    dest: 'js-only.zip'
  }
}

Skipping files during unzip

As with zip, unzip supports skipping extracting of files by returning null in router.

unzip: {
  'skip-files': {
    // Skip over non-css files
    router: function (filepath) {
      // Grab the extension
      var extname = path.extname(filepath);

      // If the file is a .css, extract it
      if (extname === '.css') {
        return filepath;
      } else {
      // Otherwise, skip it
        return null;
      }
    },

    src: ['bootstrap.css'],
    dest: 'bootstrap-css/'
  }
}

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint your code using grunt and test via npm test.

Donating

Support this project and others by twolfson via gittip.

Support via Gittip

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Todd Wolfson Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial