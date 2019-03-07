Zip and unzip files via a grunt plugin

This was created for dependency management via grunt-curl and grunt-zip as a low-tech alternative to bower and similar solutions.

http://twolfson.com/2014-01-19-low-tech-dependency-management-via-grunt-tasks

Features

Zip and unzip support

Per-file renaming/routing via router option

option File skipping via router option

option Preservation of UNIX file permissions during extraction

Getting Started

grunt-zip can be installed via npm: npm install grunt-zip

grunt-zip provides 2 grunt tasks: zip and unzip

zip

Compress files into a zip file

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ zip : { 'location/to/zip/files.zip' : [ 'file/to/zip.js' , 'another/file.css' ] } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-zip' ); };

Now, we can run our task:

$ grunt zip Running "zip:location/to/zip/files.zip" (zip) task File "location/to/zip/files.zip" created. Done, without errors.

unzip

Extract files from a zip file

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ unzip : { 'location/to/extract/files/' : 'file/to/extract.zip' } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-zip' ); };

Now, we can run our task:

$ grunt unzip Running "unzip:location/to/extract/files/" (unzip) task Created "location/to/extract/files/" directory Done, without errors.

Documentation

zip

Short format

The short format relies on grunt's support of {dest: src}

zip: { 'location/to/zip/files.zip' : [ 'file/to/zip.js' , 'another/file.css' ] }

This format is suggested only if you don't need to run zip tasks separately

grunt zip

If you want to run this task standalone, it must be executed via:

grunt zip:dest

Long format

zip: { 'long-format' : { src : [ 'file/to/zip.js' , 'another/file.css' ], dest : 'location/to/zip/files.zip' } }

Using cwd

The cwd option sets the base path for the zipped files

zip: { 'using-cwd' : { cwd : 'nested/' src : [ 'nested/hello.js' , 'nested/world.js' ], dest : 'location/to/zip/files.zip' } }

Using router

The router option allows for adjust file paths on a per-file basis. This cannot be used with cwd since there are ordering conflicts.

var path = require ( 'path' ); zip: { 'using-router' : { router : function ( filepath ) { var filename = path.basename(filepath); return 'all/' + filename; }, src : [ 'js/main.js' , 'css/main.css' ], dest : 'files.zip' } }

Remaining options

We allow for specifying the DEFLATE compression algorithm, base64 encoding, and including dotfiles (e.g. .travis.yml ) via the following options:

zip: { 'using-delate' : { src : [ 'file.js' ], dest : 'files.zip' , compression : 'DEFLATE' }, 'encode-base64' : { src : [ 'file.js' ], dest : 'files.zip' , base64 : true }, 'including-dotfiles' : { src : [ 'file.js' ], dest : 'files.zip' , dot : true } }

unzip

Short format

As with zip , we support the {dest: src} format. Additionally, it has the same drawbacks of being difficult to run standalone.

unzip: { 'location/to/extract/files' : 'file/to/extract.zip' }

Long format

unzip: { 'long-format' : { src : 'file/to/extract.zip' , dest : 'location/to/extract/files' } }

Using router

During extraction, we can dynamically change the filepaths of the zip's contents via the router option.

var path = require ( 'path' ); unzip: { 'using-router' : { router : function ( filepath ) { var filename = path.basename(filepath); return 'dist/' + filename; }, src : 'bootstrap.zip' , dest : 'bootstrap/' } }

Remaining options

With the following options we can disable the CRC32 check or decode from base64 encoding:

zip: { 'skip-crc32-check' : { src : 'bootstrap.zip' , dest : 'bootstrap/' , checkCRC32 : false }, 'decode-base64' : { src : [ 'file.js' ], dest : 'files.zip' , base64 : true } }

Examples

Skipping files during zip

zip's router allows for returning null to skip over a file.

zip: { 'skip-files' : { router : function ( filepath ) { var extname = path.extname(filepath); if (extname === '.js' ) { return filepath; } else { return null ; } }, src : [ 'js/main.js' , 'css/main.css' ], dest : 'js-only.zip' } }

Skipping files during unzip

As with zip , unzip supports skipping extracting of files by returning null in router .

unzip: { 'skip-files' : { router : function ( filepath ) { var extname = path.extname(filepath); if (extname === '.css' ) { return filepath; } else { return null ; } }, src : [ 'bootstrap.css' ], dest : 'bootstrap-css/' } }

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint your code using grunt and test via npm test .

Donating

Support this project and others by twolfson via gittip.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Todd Wolfson Licensed under the MIT license.