Zip and unzip files via a grunt plugin
This was created for dependency management via
grunt-curl and
grunt-zip as a low-tech alternative to
bower and similar solutions.
http://twolfson.com/2014-01-19-low-tech-dependency-management-via-grunt-tasks
Features
router option
router option
grunt-zip can be installed via npm:
npm install grunt-zip
grunt-zip provides 2 grunt tasks:
zip and
unzip
Compress files into a
zip file
// Inside your Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
// Define a zip task
grunt.initConfig({
zip: {
'location/to/zip/files.zip': ['file/to/zip.js', 'another/file.css']
}
});
// Load in `grunt-zip`
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-zip');
};
Now, we can run our task:
$ grunt zip
Running "zip:location/to/zip/files.zip" (zip) task
File "location/to/zip/files.zip" created.
Done, without errors.
Extract files from a
zip file
// Inside your Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
// Define an unzip task
grunt.initConfig({
unzip: {
'location/to/extract/files/': 'file/to/extract.zip'
}
});
// Load in `grunt-zip`
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-zip');
};
Now, we can run our task:
$ grunt unzip
Running "unzip:location/to/extract/files/" (unzip) task
Created "location/to/extract/files/" directory
Done, without errors.
The short format relies on
grunt's support of
{dest: src}
zip: {
'location/to/zip/files.zip': ['file/to/zip.js', 'another/file.css']
}
This format is suggested only if you don't need to run
zip tasks separately
grunt zip
If you want to run this task standalone, it must be executed via:
grunt zip:dest
# grunt zip:location/to/zip/files.zip
zip: {
'long-format': {
src: ['file/to/zip.js', 'another/file.css'],
dest: 'location/to/zip/files.zip'
}
}
cwd
The
cwd option sets the base path for the zipped files
zip: {
'using-cwd': {
cwd: 'nested/'
// Files will zip to 'hello.js' and 'world.js'
src: ['nested/hello.js', 'nested/world.js'],
dest: 'location/to/zip/files.zip'
}
}
router
The
router option allows for adjust file paths on a per-file basis. This cannot be used with
cwd since there are ordering conflicts.
// This example requires using node's `path` module
var path = require('path');
// Inside grunt config
zip: {
'using-router': {
// `router` receives the path from grunt (e.g. js/main.js)
// The path it returns is what the file contents are saved as (e.g. all/main.js)
router: function (filepath) {
// Route each file to all/{{filename}}
var filename = path.basename(filepath);
return 'all/' + filename;
},
// Files will zip to 'main.js' and 'main.css'
src: ['js/main.js', 'css/main.css'],
dest: 'files.zip'
}
}
We allow for specifying the
DEFLATE compression algorithm, base64 encoding, and including
dotfiles (e.g.
.travis.yml) via the following options:
zip: {
'using-delate': {
src: ['file.js'],
dest: 'files.zip',
compression: 'DEFLATE'
},
'encode-base64': {
src: ['file.js'],
dest: 'files.zip',
base64: true
},
'including-dotfiles': {
src: ['file.js'],
dest: 'files.zip',
dot: true
}
}
As with
zip, we support the
{dest: src} format. Additionally, it has the same drawbacks of being difficult to run standalone.
unzip: {
'location/to/extract/files': 'file/to/extract.zip'
}
unzip: {
'long-format': {
// Note: If you provide multiple src files, they will all be extracted to the same folder.
// This is not well-tested behavior so use at your own risk.
src: 'file/to/extract.zip',
dest: 'location/to/extract/files'
}
}
router
During extraction, we can dynamically change the filepaths of the
zip's contents via the
router option.
// This example requires using node's `path` module
var path = require('path');
// Inside grunt config
unzip: {
'using-router': {
// `router` receives the path that was used during zipping (e.g. css/bootstrap.css)
// The path it returns is where the file contents will be written to (e.g. dist/bootstrap.css)
router: function (filepath) {
// Route each file to dist/{{filename}}
var filename = path.basename(filepath);
return 'dist/' + filename;
},
// Collects all nested files in same directory
// css/bootstrap.css -> bootstrap.css, js/bootstrap.js -> bootstrap.js
src: 'bootstrap.zip',
dest: 'bootstrap/'
}
}
With the following options we can disable the CRC32 check or decode from base64 encoding:
zip: {
'skip-crc32-check': {
src: 'bootstrap.zip',
dest: 'bootstrap/',
checkCRC32: false
},
'decode-base64': {
src: ['file.js'],
dest: 'files.zip',
base64: true
}
}
zip
zip's router allows for returning
null to skip over a file.
zip: {
'skip-files': {
// Skip over non-js files
router: function (filepath) {
// Grab the extension
var extname = path.extname(filepath);
// If the file is a .js, add it to the zip
if (extname === '.js') {
return filepath;
} else {
// Otherwise, skip it
return null;
}
},
src: ['js/main.js', 'css/main.css'],
dest: 'js-only.zip'
}
}
unzip
As with
zip,
unzip supports skipping extracting of files by returning
null in
router.
unzip: {
'skip-files': {
// Skip over non-css files
router: function (filepath) {
// Grab the extension
var extname = path.extname(filepath);
// If the file is a .css, extract it
if (extname === '.css') {
return filepath;
} else {
// Otherwise, skip it
return null;
}
},
src: ['bootstrap.css'],
dest: 'bootstrap-css/'
}
}
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint your code using grunt and test via
npm test.
Support this project and others by twolfson via gittip.
Copyright (c) 2013 Todd Wolfson Licensed under the MIT license.