A grunt plugin for compressing JavaScript and CSS files using YUI Compressor.
Install the module:
npm install grunt-yui-compressor
Then add this line to your project’s
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-yui-compressor');
Now you can specify CSS/JS files to minify. Here’s a basic example:
'min': {
'dist': {
'src': ['src/foo.js', 'src/bar.js'],
'dest': 'build/foobar.min.js'
}
},
'cssmin': {
'dist': {
'src': ['css/foo.css', 'css/bar.css'],
'dest': 'build/foobar.min.css'
}
}
Both
min and
cssmin use the same API as the built-in
min task.
This plugin does two things:
min task, and makes it use YUI Compressor instead of UglifyJS.
cssmin task that uses YUI Compressor to compress CSS files.
Both these tasks are multi tasks, meaning that each of them will implicitly iterate over all of its targets if no target is specified.
min task to minify JavaScript?
Grunt’s built-in
min task relies on UglifyJS. I love UglifyJS, but it has a few annoying issues and shortcomings:
/*! foo */, only preserving the first comment in the concatenated file. This may cause you to violate licenses of open-source libraries that you’re using in your projects.
'\x0b', for example.
YUI Compressor doesn’t have these issues.
Feel free to fork if you see possible improvements!
In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Please lint your code (by simply running
grunt) before submitting a patch.
|Mathias Bynens
This project is dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses.