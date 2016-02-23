openbase logo
grunt-yaml

by Shogo Iwano
0.4.2 (see all)

Compiles YAML to JSON.

Overview

453

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

grunt-yaml Build Status

Compiles YAML to JSON.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-yaml --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-yaml');

If the plugin has been installed correctly, running grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task or tasks. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a devDependency, which ensures that it will be installed whenever the npm install command is run.

The "yaml" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named yaml to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  yaml: {
    your_target: {
      options: {
        ignored: /^_/,
        space: 4,
        customTypes: {
          '!include scalar': function(value, yamlLoader) {
            return yamlLoader(value);
          },
          '!max sequence': function(values) {
            return Math.max.apply(null, values);
          },
          '!extend mapping': function(value, yamlLoader) {
            return _.extend(yamlLoader(value.basePath), value.partial);
          }
        }
      },
      files: [
        {expand: true, cwd: 'yaml_directory/', src: ['**/*.yml'], dest: 'output_directory/'}
      ]
    },
  },
})

In a situation where you do not want to output a file, but want to manipulate the data on your own, you can provide a middleware function and disable the destination write process:

grunt.initConfig({
  yaml: {
    your_target: {
      options: {
        disableDest: true,    // Grunt will not create a config.json as per the destination of the files object
        middleware: function(response, json, src, dest){
          console.log(response);    // YAML data
          console.log(json);        // Stringified JSON
          console.log(src);         // Source file path
          console.log(dest);        // Destination file path
        },
        space: 4
      },
      files: {
        'config.json': ['config.yml']
      }
    },
  },
})

Options

options.ignored

Type: RegExp or String Default value: null

A value that specifies file pattern not to compile.

options.space

Type: Number Default value: 2

A value that is given to JSON.stringify for pretty-printing.

options.customTypes

Type: Object Default value: {}

A Object that defines custom types to js-yaml. A Object key is a tag and loadKind pair which is separated with a white space (e.g. !include scalar or !max sequence, !extend mapping). A Object value is a wrapper of loadResolver function which take value and yamlLoader arguments.

See also js-yaml document.

options.middleware

Type: Function Default value: function(response, json, src, dest) {}

A function which provides you an interface to manipulate the YAML before it becomes JSON, or manipulate the JSON after being stringified.

options.disableDest

Type: Boolean Default value: false

A boolean flag which will prevent grunt-yaml from creating an output file if you would like to just work with the middleware function.

options.strict

Type: Boolean Default value: false

A boolean flag which makes js-yaml to throw errors instead of warnings.

options.readEncoding

Type: String Default value: grunt.file.defaultEncoding

An override to the default buffer encoding used to read in the YAML file (grunt.file.read).

options.writeEncoding

Type: String Default value: grunt.file.defaultEncoding

An override to the default buffer encoding used to write out the JSON file (grunt.file.write).

Usage Examples

See my repository.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

  • 2014-07-12   v0.4.1   Add writeEncoding and readEncoding options.
  • 2014-01-23   v0.4.0   Change yamlLoader behavior for showing the file name on js-yaml error, and add strict option.
  • 2014-01-18   v0.3.1   Use grunt.warn on js-yaml error.
  • 2014-01-17   v0.3.0   Introduce customTypes option for js-yaml v0.3.X. (Remove constructors option)
  • 2014-01-17   v0.2.2   Add src and dest path to middleware.
  • 2013-06-26   v0.2.1   Add middleware and disableDest options.
  • 2013-05-10   v0.2.0   Use files format.
  • 2013-04-14   v0.1.2   Support for grunt 0.4.0.
  • 2013-02-09   v0.1.1   Support for grunt 0.4.0rc7.
  • 2012-12-22   v0.1.0   First release.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Shogo Iwano Licensed under the MIT license.

