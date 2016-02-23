Compiles YAML to JSON.
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.
From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:
npm install grunt-yaml --save-dev
Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-yaml');
If the plugin has been installed correctly, running
grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task or tasks. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a
devDependency, which ensures that it will be installed whenever the
npm install command is run.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
yaml to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
yaml: {
your_target: {
options: {
ignored: /^_/,
space: 4,
customTypes: {
'!include scalar': function(value, yamlLoader) {
return yamlLoader(value);
},
'!max sequence': function(values) {
return Math.max.apply(null, values);
},
'!extend mapping': function(value, yamlLoader) {
return _.extend(yamlLoader(value.basePath), value.partial);
}
}
},
files: [
{expand: true, cwd: 'yaml_directory/', src: ['**/*.yml'], dest: 'output_directory/'}
]
},
},
})
In a situation where you do not want to output a file, but want to manipulate the data on your own, you can provide a middleware function and disable the destination write process:
grunt.initConfig({
yaml: {
your_target: {
options: {
disableDest: true, // Grunt will not create a config.json as per the destination of the files object
middleware: function(response, json, src, dest){
console.log(response); // YAML data
console.log(json); // Stringified JSON
console.log(src); // Source file path
console.log(dest); // Destination file path
},
space: 4
},
files: {
'config.json': ['config.yml']
}
},
},
})
Type:
RegExp or
String
Default value:
null
A value that specifies file pattern not to compile.
Type:
Number
Default value:
2
A value that is given to
JSON.stringify for pretty-printing.
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
A Object that defines custom types to js-yaml. A Object key is a
tag and
loadKind pair which is separated with a white space (e.g.
!include scalar or
!max sequence,
!extend mapping). A Object value is a wrapper of loadResolver function which take
value and
yamlLoader arguments.
See also js-yaml document.
Type:
Function
Default value:
function(response, json, src, dest) {}
A function which provides you an interface to manipulate the YAML before it becomes JSON, or manipulate the JSON after being stringified.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
A boolean flag which will prevent grunt-yaml from creating an output file if you would like to just work with the middleware function.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
A boolean flag which makes js-yaml to throw errors instead of warnings.
Type:
String
Default value:
grunt.file.defaultEncoding
An override to the default buffer encoding used to read in the YAML file (
grunt.file.read).
Type:
String
Default value:
grunt.file.defaultEncoding
An override to the default buffer encoding used to write out the JSON file (
grunt.file.write).
See my repository.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
writeEncoding and
readEncoding options.
strict option.
customTypes option for js-yaml v0.3.X. (Remove
constructors option)
middleware and
disableDest options.
files format.
Copyright (c) 2012 Shogo Iwano Licensed under the MIT license.