Updates values in XML files based on XPath queries. Similar to the xmlpoke task in NAnt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-xmlpoke --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-xmlpoke' );

The "xmlpoke" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named xmlpoke to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ xmlpoke : { updateTitle : { options : { xpath : '//title' , value : 'The Good Parts' }, files : { 'dest.xml' : 'src.xml' }, }, }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: ''

An xpath query to select one or more nodes in the source document.

Type: String or Function Default value: ''

A string value to which the value of any matched node is set.

You can also supply a function that returns the replacement value. The first argument supplied to the function will be the node on which the replacement is being made.

Type: object Default value: {}

An object mapping between XML namespace prefixes and names (URIs). For example, { 'em': 'http://example.org/XML/em' }

Type: String Default value: 'text'

The text content of the node(s) will be set using options.value.

Setting to 'element' will replace the value of the node(s) with raw xml element(s) as defined in options.value. Setting to 'append' will append the raw xml element(s) as defined in options.value to the end of the selected node(s). Setting to 'remove' will remove the node(s) from the xml (options.value is ignored).

Type: Array Default value: undefined

An array of replacement options (i.e. objects with xpath and value properties)

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

In this example, the text content of an element is set to a static value. So if the testing.xml file has the content <abc></abd> , the generated result would be <abc>123</abc> .

grunt.initConfig({ setTheNumber : { xmlpoke : { options : { xpath : '/abc' , value : '123' }, files : { 'dest/basic_usage.xml' : 'src/testing.xml' , }, }, }, })

Attribute Example

In this example, the value of an attribute is cleared. So if the testing.xml file has the content <x y="999" /> , the generated result in this case would be <x y="" /> .

grunt.initConfig({ xmlpoke : { updateAnAttribute : { options : { xpath : '/x/@y' , value : '' }, files : { 'dest/attribute_example.xml' : 'src/testing.xml' , }, }, }, })

Element Example

In this example, an element is set as the child of an other element. So if the testing.xml file has the content <x><y /></x> , the generated result in this case would be <x><z /></x> .

grunt.initConfig({ xmlpoke : { updateAnAttribute : { options : { xpath : '/x' , value : '<z />' , valueType : 'element' }, files : { 'dest/element_example.xml' : 'src/testing.xml' , }, }, }, })

Append Example

In this example, an element is added to another element. So if the testing.xml file has the content <x><y /></x> , the generated result in this case would be <x><y /><z /></x> .

grunt.initConfig({ xmlpoke : { updateAnAttribute : { options : { xpath : '/x' , value : '<z />' , valueType : 'append' }, files : { 'dest/append_example.xml' : 'src/testing.xml' , }, }, }, })

Function Example

In this example, the value of an attribute is modified. So if the testing.xml file has the content <x y="abc" /> , the generated result in this case would be <x y="ABC" /> .

grunt.initConfig({ xmlpoke : { upperCaseTheY : { options : { xpath : '/x/@y' , value : function ( node ) { return node.value.toUpperCase(); } }, files : { 'dest/function_example.xml' : 'src/testing.xml' , }, }, }, })

Multiple XPath Queries

In this example, the same value is put intp multiple locations. So if the testing.xml file has the content <x y="999" /> , the generated result in this case would be <x y="111">111</x> .

grunt.initConfig({ xmlpoke : { updateAllTheThings : { options : { xpath : [ '/x/@y' , '/x' ], value : '111' }, files : { 'dest/multiple_xpath_queries.xml' : 'src/testing.xml' , }, }, }, })

Multiple Replacements

In this example, multiple replacements take place at once. So if the testing.xml file has the content <x y="999" /> , the generated result in this case would be <x y="111">M</x> .

grunt.initConfig({ xmlpoke : { updateACoupleOfThings : { options : { replacements : [{ xpath : '/x/@y' , value : '111' }, { xpath : '/x' , value : 'M' }] }, files : { 'dest/multiple_replacements.xml' : 'src/testing.xml' , }, }, }, })

XML Namespace Example

In this example, the XML file contains namespaces (i.e. xmlns attributes). For example, an Apache Cordova config.xml file might look like this:

< widget id = "io.cordova.hellocordova" version = "0.0.1" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets" xmlns:cdv = "http://cordova.apache.org/ns/1.0" > < name > HelloCordova </ name > < description > A sample Apache Cordova application that responds to the deviceready event. </ description > < author email = "dev@cordova.apache.org" href = "http://cordova.io" > Apache Cordova Team </ author > < content src = "index.html" /> < plugin name = "cordova-plugin-whitelist" spec = "1" /> < access origin = "*" /> < allow-intent href = "http://*/*" /> < allow-intent href = "https://*/*" /> < allow-intent href = "tel:*" /> < allow-intent href = "sms:*" /> < allow-intent href = "mailto:*" /> < allow-intent href = "geo:*" /> < platform name = "android" > < allow-intent href = "market:*" /> </ platform > < platform name = "ios" > < allow-intent href = "itms:*" /> < allow-intent href = "itms-apps:*" /> </ platform > < cdv:custom-cordova-thing > old value </ cdv:custom-cordova-thing > </ widget >

The xmlns:cdv attribute defines the namespace for the cdv prefix, but the xmlns attribute without a suffix defines the default namespace for that element and its descendants. Therefore, when targeting the <widget> element, your XPath expression will need to reference that namespace. Note, however, that the namespace does not affect attributes, only elements. In the example we define the unused cdv prefix for completeness, but it's not used in the XPath expression, so it's not required to be defined. Also, while it's simplest to keep the prefixes the same, it's not required for the prefix used in your XPath expression to match the prefix defined in the document (e.g. your XML may have an xmlns:cdv attribute, and your Grunt config could reference that same namespace URL with the prefix 'c' ).

grunt.initConfig({ xmlpoke : { widget : { options : { namespaces : { 'w' : 'http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets' , 'cdv' : 'http://cordova.apache.org/ns/1.0' }, replacements : [{ xpath : '/w:widget/@version' , value : '0.2.1' },{ xpath : '/w:widget/w:author' , value : 'Someone Else' },{ xpath : '/w:widget/w:author/@email' , value : 'someone.else@example.com' },{ xpath : '/w:widget/cdv:custom-cordova-thing' , value : 'new value' }] }, files : { 'dest/config.xml' : 'src/config.xml' , }, }, }, })

Fail On Missing XPath

By default, if the provided XPath expression doesn't match any nodes, the task will silently continue. You can override this behavior by specifying failIfMissing in the options (either at the top level of the task, or in a sub-task), or within a single replacement.

grunt.initConfig({ xmlpoke : { options : { failIfMissing : true }, updateACoupleOfThings : { options : { replacements : [{ xpath : '/x/@y' , value : '111' , failIfMissing : false }, { xpath : '/x' , value : 'M' }] }, files : { 'dest/element_required_attribute_optional.xml' : 'src/testing.xml' , }, }, }, })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

